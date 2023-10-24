Having A Somewhat Embarrassing Problem Is Totally Normal (And These 26 Products Will Help)

1. A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty because any tough "gotta go" urges will go a little (or a lot) smoother thanks to this stool's natural colon-aligning prowess.
Promising review: "Unbelievable how effective the Squatty Potty is. I bought it as a joke, but it really works. Amazing how the natural position works. Others in our family have bought Squatty Potties and agree. We are fans." —Lucy
available in two sizes). For a more ~aesthetic~ throne, splurge on the acrylic version for $79.99 or the teak wood version for $55.99.
2. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for five to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. An anti-dandruff shampoo for reducing scalp flaking and itching thanks to a little clinically proven ingredient called ketoconazole, which kills the fungus that causes dandruff. Now you and your favorite black turtleneck can reunite without fear!
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A reusable pumice stone to quickly remove stains and have your toilets, sinks, and tubs looking like new — no dingy rings in sight.
Promising review: "When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. I was actually considering buying new toilets as the ring was embarrassing to me. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product. It just saved me a whole lot of money and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." —lynn mcdonald
Get it from Amazon for $11.58 (also available in packs of two and six).
5. A pair of charcoal shoe deodorizers if you're tired of sweat stank ruining your favorite shoes. These little packets use bamboo charcoal to absorb odors and moisture for 100% chemical-free freshness.
You can reuse them for up to two years! Set them out in the sun for an hour to re-activate the charcoal.
Promising review: "I have a pair of black leather flats that stank so badly my husband would yell at me if I took them off anywhere near him. But I love the shoes!!! So I had to find something to make the stench go away without leaving me with an allergic reaction. This was the answer. I honestly couldn’t believe it. A few days after placing them in my prized off shoes I took a whiff from about a foot away. Nothing. I got closer. Nothing. I stuck my nose practically in the shoe. OK, maybe that’s pushing things, but I’ve got to tell you that 95% of the broken-in leather grossness was gone. So happy!!!" —Erin
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in sets of four and six).
6. A ridiculously charming exfoliating stick that acts as a gentle skin scrub to draw out excess sebum, whiteheads, and blackheads from your pores. And after you're done ogling all the gunk your octopus friend evicted from your face, just give it a rinse and reuse later.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
7. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get quick results. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (check the $3 off coupon for this price).
8. A pet mess spray for eliminating new and old stains (and stank) on virtually any surface with just a quick spritz and a rinse, so you can forget that it ever happened.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small biz creating top-notch treats, toys, cleaning solutions, grooming supplies, and more for pets and their humans. The company is named after the founders' family pets — a Labradoodle named Rocco and a tabby cat named Roxie.
Promising review: "This product is great and works well. I have had a long-standing pet urine smell in the 1930s wood floors from a prior occupant. After several applications, the smell is gone. The product has a mild pleasing smell that dissipates over time, which I really appreciate given my sensitivity to smells. Highly recommended." —Roberto
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
9. A flexible drain snake if you'd like some help extracting the wet woolly mammoth living in your pipes. Skip (yet another) call to the plumber and let this tool's "micro-hook" head and rotating handle achieve the 360-degree removal you're used to paying top dollar for. Just keep a barf bag nearby — you might need it.
This pack contains a reusable handle and five single-use heads that you just remove and dispose of after handling your clogged pipes.
Promising review: "Wow. Best thing ever. Seriously. I have had tweezers and sticks and plumbers and chemicals trying to get my master sink to drain. Plumber even said I need an entirely new faucet to get the drain plug part because they don't sell those separately. Well, I have two sinks, a tub, and shower that all match so that was not a valid solution. Doubt I can find the same model. So I bought this thing. Stuffed it down, pulled up hair, and black muck. Did it about eight times quickly, ran the water, went right down the drain. Seriously. This is the best tool ever and the best $12 I have ever spent. Everyone with a sink needs this tool. Seriously." —juliejules
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
10. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting task. These teeny-tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.
Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a nine-pack).
11. A 2-in-1 cradle cap comb with a combination of fine-tooth and silicone bristles so you can gently remove flaky scalp buildup and get your baby some relief from any dryness and itchiness.
If you notice signs of cradle cap (seborrheic dermatitis) on your baby's scalp, definitely check in with their pediatrician first before trying any treatments like the comb above.
Promising review: "It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing, gross, and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him. I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" —ZMomUtah
Get it from Amazon for $4.19.
12. These produce-saver containers to save you from the money-draining pain of letting expensive fruits and veggies rot in your fridge. With the help ~mystical~ ventilation technology, these storage containers keep your produce fresher for much longer.
These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.
Promising review: "These are great. My vegetables stay fresh so much longer. No more throwing away food and wasting money." —Cindys27
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $18.99 (available in multiple sets).
13. A tube of antiperspirant hand cream if you experience palmar hyperhidrosis (aka excessive hand sweating), and want a solution that doesn't involve perpetually drying your palms on your pants. Apply a pea-sized dab of this non-greasy formula both day and night to help reduce hand sweat all day.
Promising review: "I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and he had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shook a hand outside of mine ever before in his life...it broke me. As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment up with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery and they said it would be around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple weeks went by and I came across this product I asked my son if he was OK with trying it and he desperately said yes. We put it on and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high fives with his brother. It's been two weeks now and it is working AMAZING." —HECTOR LORENZO
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (also available in packs of two and three).