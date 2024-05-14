If You Love To Walk, Here Are Some Great Shoes To Add To Your Collection

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

Promising review: "LOVE THESE FLIP-FLOPS! I have Clarks boots and always thought they were one of the most comfortable pairs of boots I've owned. When I saw they made flip-flops, I used the Try Before You Buy feature and wasted no time buying them. They are soooo comfortable. We have tile and hardwood floors, and if I'm not wearing good shoes, the pads of my feet and ankles will hurt by the end of the day. These are like walking on pillows without being bulky (just good soles), and they fit my feet like a glove. Just ordered me another pair." —Bonnie Wagaman



Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 52 colors).