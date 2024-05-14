BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

If You Love To Walk, Here Are Some Great Shoes To Add To Your Collection

Swoon-worthy sneakers and heels that can hang for hours on end.

Danielle Healy
by Danielle Healy

BuzzFeed Staff

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. Cushy Clarks flip-flops if you love the slip-on ease of flip-flops but hate the ankle-breaking lack of support.

a reviewer photo of a pair of flip-flops with rose gold straps
A reviewer photo of someone wearing the flip-flops
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

Promising review: "LOVE THESE FLIP-FLOPS! I have Clarks boots and always thought they were one of the most comfortable pairs of boots I've owned. When I saw they made flip-flops, I used the Try Before You Buy feature and wasted no time buying them. They are soooo comfortable. We have tile and hardwood floors, and if I'm not wearing good shoes, the pads of my feet and ankles will hurt by the end of the day. These are like walking on pillows without being bulky (just good soles), and they fit my feet like a glove. Just ordered me another pair." —Bonnie Wagaman

Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 52 colors).

2. Versatile pointed-toe loafers with a soft faux suede lining for those days when you need slipper-level comfort wrapped up in a professional-looking package. 

a reviewer wearing jeans and a pair of pointed-toe loafers with an animal print
a reviewer photo of a pair of black pointed-toe loafers
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Awesome! I'm a woman who wears a size 13, and these have an amazing fit! They are super comfortable, and I have received so many compliments. I'm going to order the other available colors as well! Way to go, Amazon Essentials — definitely made a large-foot girl feel good today!" —Tiffany

Get it from Amazon for $22.80+ (available in sizes 5–15 standard, 7–13 wide, and 11 styles). 

3. Polished heeled ankle boots because the best shoes are the ones that are comfortable but don't look comfortable.

a reviewer photo of a pair of black ankle boots with a small block heel and a buckle along the back heel
a reviewer wearing a light tan ankle boot with a short block heel and cutouts along the back heel
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

Promising review: "Great boots at a great price! I moved to Mexico City and needed cute and comfortable boots for everyday walking. I was hesitant about ordering boots online, but I am so glad I bought them. They are comfortable and do not pinch or rub any part of my foot/toes/ankles. I have these in brown and black. Definitely happy with them!!" —Julia Alvarez

Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 15 styles). 

4. Teva Tirra sandals with super-supportive molded insoles so you can get sneaker-level comfort without sneaker-level foot overheating in high temps.

amazon.com, amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

I cannot say enough wonderful things about these sandals. They required ZERO break-in time and were ready for long-term wear right out of the box. For a hiking sandal, I think they still look sleek enough to pair with a casual sundress, and they keep my feet cool while still managing to put an actually supportive sole between my feet and the sidewalk. I've worn them constantly for several years now and they still look perfect.

Get it from Amazon for $65.31+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 21 styles).

5. Italian leather day heels to finally convince you that you can wear heels even on days with a full calendar. The block heel is a walkable two inches high and the back secures with subtle elastic that'll prevent blister-causing slippage. 

a model wearing black jeans with black square-toe block heels
a pair of the same shoes in tan
Everlane

Promising review: "So comfortable and didn't need any 'breaking in' time. I went back to work after a year of wearing trainers, so I needed something comfy, stylish, and versatile, and this one ticks all the boxes." —Kavita D

Get it from Everlane for $178 (available in sizes 5–11 comfort, 5–11 narrow, and five colors). 

6. A pair of wear-everywhere ballet flats with an elasticized topline for a no-slip fit that won't make your feet wince at the mere thought of standing around all day in them.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "These shoes are pretty much the fanciest ones I've worn since the pandemic started — I'm usually in slippers, flip-flops, or sneakers. And I have to say — these are just as comfy as any of those. I've probably owned 50 pairs of ballet flats over the years, and I'd rank these right up there with shoes that cost three or four times as much. They fit perfectly (I love that they come in wide!) and are so comfortable to wear, even if you're doing lots of walking. Even though they're not leather, they do have some give to them. I'm so glad I bought multiple colors and will probably buy more!" —CaliGirl89

Get it from Amazon for $20.90+ (available in standard and wide sizes 5–15 and 20 colors).

7. Earth-friendly woven huarache sandals that have a shock-absorbing foam insoles and blur the line between sandal and loafer. They're an easygoing style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.

Nisolo

Promising review: "I ordered my sandals for at-home try-on, and they shipped very fast even when I had to exchange for a different size. They are constructed beautifully. They seem delicate but are well made and I feel comfortable walking around in them all day for work." —Neely G.

Get it from Nisolo for $138 (available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors).

8. Rainbow huarache sandals if you're looking for a totally-not-basic pair of shoes that still let your little piggies breathe and see the light of day.

Artesanías Camila / Etsy

Artesanías Camila is a Carthage, Texas-based shop from Blanca Olivera. All of their Mexican-inspired huaraches, bags, hats, and apparel are handmade, beautifully intricate, and 100% joy-inducing.

Promising review: "These shoes are spectacular in person and I’ve already received so many compliments! The fit is roomy enough to accommodate wide feet and the color is very vivid. I’m looking forward to giving the sandals lots of use — thanks for a fantastic product!" —dirtybeet6

Get them from Artesanías Camila on Etsy for $43.20 (originally $54; available in sizes 6–10 and in three colors).

9. Lace-up loafers with over 24,000 5-star ratings that reviewers say are remarkably lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.

a reviewer wearing the shoes in tan
a reviewer wearing the shoes in black
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama

Get them from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 23 colors and styles).

10. Sorel tennis sneakers made from breathable mesh so you can satisfy your craving for funky footwear without ending the day with unbearably sore feet.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo

Get them from Amazon for $74.80+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).

11. Platform lace-up oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Thought the shoes were cute and read raving reviews, so I bought them. Wow! Sooo cute and extremely comfortable! I’m so excited about these! It feels like you’re walking on a cloud and I cannot believe the price I paid for them. Amazing deal. Highly recommend! I bought my size, an 8, and they fit perfectly. They are not too narrow and they definitely don’t look like 'clown shoes' as someone mentioned. Adorable 10/10!" —Talia

Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).

12. Block heel sandals for making the after-work walk from the office to the bar an actually-not-painful experience, even if you left your commute shoes at home.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "If I could, I'd give these sandals 10 stars! There's no breaking-in period with these; they're so comfy from the very start. I spend most of the day on my feet at work, and with these, I don't feel any discomfort whatsoever! The best thing is they're so pretty! I love these shoes!" —Veronica Diaz

Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in sizes 5–10 and 11 colors/styles).

13. Chic tassel loafers with thick rubber lug soles so you can stomp around sidewalks in head-to-toe sophistication and leave the arsenal of blister bandages at home.

amazon.com, amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

Promising review: "I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp, and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these and guess what, they look great with jeans too! I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these, and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic about this purchase. They fit perfectly too, which I was a bit worried about." —Jane Jernigan

Get it from Amazon for $58.91+ (available in sizes 5–13, wide sizes 6–10, and in 17 colors/styles).

14. Squishy nonslip slippers to wear inside or out for loads of comfort and support without the foot-sweating side effects of your fuzzy-wuzzy slippers.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Love them! So comfortable! Really, your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved, so I'm walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs! 😜" —Laura Green

Get them from Amazon for $17.98 (available in women's sizes 4–12.5, men's sizes 3–12, and 19 colors).

15. Embroidered universe high tops for every former scene kid with a soft spot for a canvas sneaker. These have all the same comfort you remember with modern details that blend with your 2024 style. 

a model wearing black high-top canvas sneakers with planetary embroidery
BANGS Shoes

BANGS Shoes is a mission-driven small biz that creates ethically made, high-quality canvas sneakers for your daily adventures. Their embroidered sneaks are super cute and every purchase helps to fund loans that invest in entrepreneurs around the globe. 

Promising review: "I bought a pair of these for myself and my best friend, and she freaked out. They're so cute and fit well. They are not too tight but have a slimmer look. We wore them on a night out with a lot of standing around on concrete, and we’re impressed by the sole quality." —Gabby Boisen

Get it from BANGS Shoes for $65 (originally $85; available in women's sizes 6–14.5 and men's sizes 4.5–13). 

16. Low wedge sandals with stretchy elastic straps that'll absorb foot sweat and are great for people with wide feet, different-sized feet, or bunions.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Planned a last-minute international beach trip and assumed that my trip would be spent in flip-flops. Nope. These I purchased at the last minute as a backup and they worked miracles. They fit my wide feet (one is wider than the other and both fit with the stretchy straps), they were comfortable, and I wore them seven times in seven days. Great arch support. Simply felt great. I will buy every other color and they will be my go-to all summer! Also, I stopped wearing heels a couple of years ago due to ankle challenges, and the small heel on these is no problem." —Lisa

Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).

17. Timeless block heel mules with a slim buckled strap if you still think "comfortable" and "heels" don't belong in the same sentence. These beauties are here to prove you wrong.

Ma’am Shoes

Ma’am Shoes is a woman-owned small biz creating staple shoes that are built to last and, most importantly, are comfortable enough to see you through your busy day. They use environmentally responsible packaging and work exclusively with local LA-based manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions.

Sometimes, it feels like my feet are made of paper because of how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way), and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great, and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*

Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150+ (originally $300; available in sizes 4.5–11 and five colors). Some colors are Final Sale and not eligible for returns!

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.