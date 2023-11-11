19 Fall Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Refined leather d'Orsays that put a cool twist on your standard loafers with side cutouts that are perfect for transitional fall weather.
2. Platform lace-up oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!
3. Sophisticated slip-on mules if you're looking for the autumnal equivalent of your favorite pool slides that are just as convenient and comfortable.
4. Chelsea rainboots with over 16,000 5-star ratings that are ruining my standards for other shoes. Cute, functional, *and* comfortable for under $35? Pinch me.
5. Ugg ankle boots that can play the part of supportive slippers or cozy going-out shoes with equal success. They've got all the comfort you've come to know and love from Uggs in a shorter style that won't weigh you down.
6. Or cushy Ugg Tasman slippers with embroidered trim if you've somehow avoided seeing these elite slip-ons popping up all over your feed lately.
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "They're so cute with anything, and I've had them for months, and they show little to no sign of wear." —Isabella
Get them from Amazon for $109.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 13 colors).
8. These chunky platform Chelsea boots with a grippy lug sole that makes it possible to walk that sidewalk like a runway without fear of slipping.
Promising review: "Very comfortable on my first wear! Color and fit is as expected. Durable sole and easy to dress up and down!" —Jordan Holt
Get it from Amazon for $48.98 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 19 styles).
9. Streamlined heeled booties because if you're going to walk the walk, you need chic shoes you can actually walk in.
10. Some tassel vegan-leather loafers with thick rubber lug soles so you can stomp around sidewalks in head-to-toe sophistication and leave the arsenal of blister bandages at home.
Promising review: "I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these, and guess what, they look great with jeans, too! I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect, too, which I was a bit worried about." —Jane Jernigan
Get them from Amazon for $58.02+ (available in sizes 5–13 standard, select wide sizes, and in 18 styles).
11. Lace-up wedge booties if you're dreading having to put your garden party wedges away for winter hibernation. These will serve the same comfy-cute purpose while keeping your feet appropriately cozy.
12. Vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers that you'll end up wearing *sooo* much that you might as well buy a pair for every season!
13. Slip-on Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots because they scream "I'm chic" to the world while cradling your feet in a soft, cushiony sole with every step.
14. A pair of pointed-toe pumps so you can rock that job interview, dance the night away, or, heck, even run for office in shoes with looks that can kill, but won't kill your feet.
15. Affordable riding boots for a style that makes it easy to dress comfortably and still look put together. Crewneck sweatshirt + leggings + riding boots = the ultimate cozy fall outfit.
Promising review: "This brand is amazing, and I love their boots. Super durable, and the sizes are true — plus, these boots are affordable and look great. Likely will be getting in other colors soon." —Rachel L
Get it from Amazon for $41.53+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 10 colors)
16. Chunky Dansko clogs if you're looking for a shoe with orthopedic sneaker–level comfort that's dressier and more versatile.
17. Bestselling Adidas running shoes with loads of 5-star reviews touting just how lightweight and comfortable. These will keep you supported whether you're running laps at the gym or running to catch the bus.
Promising review: "These shoes are without a doubt the best $45 I've ever spent on shoes!! I work in a busy doctors office and am always on my feet five days a week. These are called 'Cloudfoam' for a reason. They fit perfectly for my wide feet and never do I have 'TIRED' feet! I barely notice I've even got shoes on! True to size!! Fit perfectly!! Will be buying another pair!!" —EpilepsyWarrior28
Get them from Amazon for $63.91+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 11 styles).
18. Timeless block-heel mules with a slim buckled strap that'll convert even non-heel wearers with how comfortable they are.
19. Lace-up combat boots so you can confidently walk into life's little battles, like snagging the best parking space in the company lot or making it out of Ikea without filing for divorce.
