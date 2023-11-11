Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    19 Fall Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

    Whether your autumnal agenda includes squeezing in more outdoor workouts or snapping pics at the orchard.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. Refined leather d'Orsays that put a cool twist on your standard loafers with side cutouts that are perfect for transitional fall weather.

    Nisolo

    Promising review: "I am so happy I purchased these beautiful pair of shoes. They are the perfect transitional shoe. Not only is this shoe well made but it is comfortable from the first wear. I plan on purchasing them in another color one day. These have become a must-have for my closet!" —Jasmine L.

    Get them from Nisolo for $170 (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).

    2. Platform lace-up oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "Thought the shoes were cute and read raving reviews, so I bought them. Wow! Sooo cute and extremely comfortable! I’m so excited about these! It feels like you’re walking on a cloud and I cannot believe the price I paid for them. Amazing deal. Highly recommend! I bought my size, an 8, and they fit perfectly. They are not too narrow and they definitely don’t look like 'clown shoes' as someone mentioned. Adorable 10/10!" —Talia

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).

    3. Sophisticated slip-on mules if you're looking for the autumnal equivalent of your favorite pool slides that are just as convenient and comfortable.

    a black faux leather mule
    DSW

    This style runs small, so it's recommended you order a 1/2 size up from your usual.

    Promising review: "So happy I bought these — very comfy and have a lot of cushion support. Stays on my foot well." —stephi123

    Get it from DSW for $49.99 (originally $80; available in sizes 6–12 and in five colors).

    4. Chelsea rainboots with over 16,000 5-star ratings that are ruining my standards for other shoes. Cute, functional, *and* comfortable for under $35? Pinch me.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag so I got these. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets but I was able to wear them comfortably through long days of walking. They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up but it has worn off by now." —epop86

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 4–13 and 15 colors).

    5. Ugg ankle boots that can play the part of supportive slippers or cozy going-out shoes with equal success. They've got all the comfort you've come to know and love from Uggs in a shorter style that won't weigh you down.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. They are so cozy warm. Not bulky. I can go for walks or just lounge around the house in them. Having to be at home all the time these days during the pandemic, I wanted shoes that feel like a slipper but give more support. And they aren't weighing me down like the taller Ugg boots. I will wear these everywhere...in every season. Thank you, Ugg!" —Amy Del Santo

    Get them from Amazon for $149.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 28 styles).

    6. Or cushy Ugg Tasman slippers with embroidered trim if you've somehow avoided seeing these elite slip-ons popping up all over your feed lately. 

    a reviewer holding the slipper in light brown with a black and brown embroidered trim
    www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "They're so cute with anything, and I've had them for months, and they show little to no sign of wear." —Isabella

    Get them from Amazon for $109.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 13 colors). 

    7. Slip-on knit ankle booties to get your feet in on the cozy sweater-weather action.

    Everlane

    Promising review: "I usually have problems with shoes being comfortable, and these exceeded my expectations. They are super comfortable and very cute. Easy to slip on and off. The toffee color is gorgeous for fall." —nybased1

    Get them from Everlane for $150 (available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors).

    8. These chunky platform Chelsea boots with a grippy lug sole that makes it possible to walk that sidewalk like a runway without fear of slipping. 

    a reviewer wearing one, and holding the other half of a pair of platform chelsea boots in white
    a reviewer holding the same boot in tan
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very comfortable on my first wear! Color and fit is as expected. Durable sole and easy to dress up and down!" —Jordan Holt

    Get it from Amazon for $48.98 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 19 styles). 

    9. Streamlined heeled booties because if you're going to walk the walk, you need chic shoes you can actually walk in.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I'm not a heel wearer. I have flat feet, no arch whatsoever. I ordered these booties in the color red and received so many compliments. I wanted something cute, fierce, and comfortable and these booties did just that! PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO BUY!" —leslie

    Get them from Amazon for $31.97+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 15 colors).

    10. Some tassel vegan-leather loafers with thick rubber lug soles so you can stomp around sidewalks in head-to-toe sophistication and leave the arsenal of blister bandages at home.

    a reviewer photo of the patent loafers with tassel detailing in navy
    A reviewer photo of a pair of feet wearing the black patent loafers with tassels on the toe
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these, and guess what, they look great with jeans, too! I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect, too, which I was a bit worried about." —Jane Jernigan

    Get them from Amazon for $58.02+ (available in sizes 5–13 standard, select wide sizes, and in 18 styles).

    11. Lace-up wedge booties if you're dreading having to put your garden party wedges away for winter hibernation. These will serve the same comfy-cute purpose while keeping your feet appropriately cozy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my second pair of these lace-up booties and I love them. I have a gray suede pair that I wore most of the fall/winter last year. These are a perfect addition and they don't look cheap. Wore them all day on Friday and even worked the Fall Festival at the school with no problems. Wish I had them in black too!" —MomItAll

    Get them from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors).

    12. Vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers that you'll end up wearing *sooo* much that you might as well buy a pair for every season!

    a reviewer holding up the off white sneakers with a green reebok label
    amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I cannot describe how much I love these shoes!! Size is correct so don't be afraid to order your normal shoe size. They are super comfortable. I'm so happy with my purchase! :)" —Rocío de la Fuente

    Get them from Amazon for $56.64+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 12 styles).

    13. Slip-on Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots because they scream "I'm chic" to the world while cradling your feet in a soft, cushiony sole with every step.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes on Amazon after finding them on a different site for $40 more. I've been wearing them every day for a week. I live in NYC and I walk A LOT. They are mostly really comfortable. Breaking them in, the toes area can feel a little tight. But I really love them and I can tell they'll get more and more comfortable as I wear them! Update 12/2020: I still have these shoes after wearing them nearly every day in fall and winter for two years. They need to be replaced now but they have served me well!" —S Marshall

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four styles).

    14. A pair of pointed-toe pumps so you can rock that job interview, dance the night away, or, heck, even run for office in shoes with looks that can kill, but won't kill your feet.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I had to buy new heels fast and had no time to break them in before being on my feet ALL NIGHT LONG. These heels were an absolute blessing!! So comfortable! Now I want another color (just in case)." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, select wide sizes, and in eight colors).

    15. Affordable riding boots for a style that makes it easy to dress comfortably and still look put together. Crewneck sweatshirt + leggings + riding boots = the ultimate cozy fall outfit.

    a reviewer posing in the brown boots
    another reviewer in black and quilted boots
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "This brand is amazing, and I love their boots. Super durable, and the sizes are true — plus, these boots are affordable and look great. Likely will be getting in other colors soon." —Rachel L

    Get it from Amazon for $41.53+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 10 colors)

    16. Chunky Dansko clogs if you're looking for a shoe with orthopedic sneaker–level comfort that's dressier and more versatile.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have traveled in these shoes all over Japan and England, now, and I couldn't be more delighted. Logged 12 miles in one day walking around London without a blister or toe out of place. I love their versatility — they are nice enough to wear for business — particularly if you are on your feet a lot. Also, look super cute with jeans or a sundress. I love Dansko shoes and these have not disappointed. Truly held up over time, and continue to cradle my feet, today!" —Sara E. Guterbock

    Get them from Amazon for $139.95 (available in sizes 5.5–12 and in three colors).

    17. Bestselling Adidas running shoes with loads of 5-star reviews touting just how lightweight and comfortable. These will keep you supported whether you're running laps at the gym or running to catch the bus. 

    a top-down view of the knit sneakers in dark gray with black laces
    a reviewer wearing the sneakers in white with metallic gold detailing
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "These shoes are without a doubt the best $45 I've ever spent on shoes!! I work in a busy doctors office and am always on my feet five days a week. These are called 'Cloudfoam' for a reason. They fit perfectly for my wide feet and never do I have 'TIRED' feet! I barely notice I've even got shoes on! True to size!! Fit perfectly!! Will be buying another pair!!" —EpilepsyWarrior28

    Get them from Amazon for $63.91+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 11 styles). 

    18. Timeless block-heel mules with a slim buckled strap that'll convert even non-heel wearers with how comfortable they are.

    Ma’am Shoes

    Ma’am Shoes is a woman-owned small biz creating staple shoes that are built to last and, most importantly, are comfortable enough to see you through your busy day. They use environmentally responsible packaging and work exclusively with local LA-based manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions.

    Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way) and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*

    Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150+ (originally $300; available in sizes 4.5–11 and five styles).

    19. Lace-up combat boots so you can confidently walk into life's little battles, like snagging the best parking space in the company lot or making it out of Ikea without filing for divorce.

    a reviewer photo of a pair of black combat boots and a pair of brown combat boots
    amazon.com

    FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I was very pleasantly surprised by these. They’re great shoes in general, but at this price point they’re exceptional. These have been my go-to everyday shoe since I bought them about six weeks ago and they still look great. They are comfortable to stand in for hours; no issues with pinching or rubbing, and no real breaking-in period. The sole has enough grip to walk over some ice or snow, but it’s not insulated so I wouldn’t recommend it for extended use in the snow." —JB

    Get them from Amazon for $45.60 (available in sizes 5–13 and in four colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.