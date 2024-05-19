32 Easy Home Updates That’ll Trick Your Brain Into Feeling Like You Completely Redecorated

1. A battery-operated fabric shaver to help get rid of all those snags and pills making your furniture look tired and worn. It's like a tiny vacuum; just empty the detachable lint catcher when you're done and enjoy your revitalized sofa.
Also, be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.
It kills me inside when I see a favorite sweater start to pill, so I bought this exact shaver to spruce up some of my older knits. It's great and weirdly relaxing. When I first got it, I was de-pilling everything, from the intended sweaters to the throw pillows on our couch. It's a little loud, so your roommates may or may not come out of their rooms to see what you're doing...but it's totally worth it to make any pilled fabric look years younger.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).
2. An adjustable recessed light converter kit because now you can finally give in and get those FAB pendant lamps you've been eyeing since forever.
Promising review: "I love this thing. It took me about 15 minutes to install this. Note: Don't try to drill the screws through the can directly. You will likely need to pre-drill holes in the can for the screws. I converted a recessed light into a 3-light unit that hangs above my kitchen island. The unit weighs 20 pounds, and the conversion kit handles it easily. This saves so much money instead of having to convert the recessed light to a traditional electrical box. Very simple, yet wonderful product." —Pete I.
Get it from Amazon for $24.97.
3. A large woven storage basket for tossing everything that doesn't match your aesthetic into something functional that does!
Promising review: "Love this basket. I was looking at a $130 Room version and am so glad I found this one. It is high quality and looks expensive." —Jennifer Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
4. A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp that looks so darn good even when it's not releasing fresh scents from your fire hazard of a candle.
Promising review: "Serves a double duty. Turn the lamp on and put a candle in a glass on the base, and as it melts, it gives off a wonderful scent of your choice. VERY charming to the eye, and the light itself is glowing. Would definitely recommend buying this item." —Destiny fate
Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in 10 styles).
5. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip if you're tired of bulky plugs and tangled cords being a big eyesore and preventing you from actually pushing furniture flush up against the wall.
Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, and is clean-looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 10 styles).
6. A dreamy cloud light so you can really bring your signature "head in the clouds" energy to your home. This fluffy wonder can change colors, simulate lightning clouds, and even has a smart music mode, which is unnecessarily cool if you ask me.
Promising review: "My child has been asking for a cloudscape on her wall/ceiling for some time now, and after I saw this product and the reviews, I took a risk and bought two of them. I was shocked at how many accessories for hanging these up and securing the cords to the ceiling and wall came with the product. And the options for different types of hanging and adhesion were plentiful. I was able to hang the clouds up in probably a total of 10 minutes. After fluffing the clouds a bit and letting my daughter pick the exact right spot, we were so happy with the result! The brightness, color options, pattern options, etc were endless. My daughter enjoys having the app on her phone because it makes it fun to create the mood she is looking for, depending on the occasion (she also likes to mess with me by making them blink or change when she's not in the room and I am in there picking up laundry or what have you). She also enjoys having the timer feature so that she can go to sleep with it on. Overall, I'm very impressed and highly recommend this product!" —JHay
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
7. A slender storage cabinet to transform that dead space in the corner into an aesthetic home for extra TP, cleaning supplies, and tissues.
Promising review: "So easy to put together I could put it together with my eyes closed. Fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet, and it has created so much more space, and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B
Get it from Amazon for $14.32+ (available in 3 sizes and 10 styles).
8. A set of furniture repair markers and wax sticks because a little wear and tear doesn't have to mean a full-scale replacement. Find the right color, give any scratches a few swipes, and your worn-out vanity will be looking good as new.
They're designed for smaller scratches on wood furniture, wood laminate furniture (like the stuff from Ikea), and wood or wood-like floors. The kit includes markers *and* wax sticks in six colors: maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black. And yes, the sharpener for the wax sticks is included, too.
Promising review: "These worked great. I had a bathroom vanity that had a few scratches on it. The markers covered them up beautifully and matched very well. There are a few color options to likely match whatever furniture you're trying to patch up." —Bri D
Get them from Amazon for $9.99.
9. An acrylic book-shaped vase for making your grocery store bouquet look like a custom display, while simultaneously reminding every that, well yes, you do read. Thank you for noticing.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action here.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors).
10. A stick-on prismatic window film that doubles as a privacy screen for a curtain alternative with big visual impact.
Check out our full write-up on this rainbow window film.
Promising review: "SO EASY TO INSTALL! I was expecting more difficulties but had none at all. The light prism effect gives my apartment a very whimsical feeling that I love. Now I don’t have to worry about people looking into my apartment. However, keep in mind at night people can probably still kinda see through. Do what you will with that info lol." —Violinanonymous
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
11. A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner if you want to be shocked and awed by this machine's ability to suck up messes and restore furniture, carpets, and even car interiors to a baseline clean you never thought you'd see again.
Promising review: "There are NO WORDS for me to truly RAVE about this product!!! My house burned down in May 😔 and this is the first and only 'appliance' I've replaced so far, and that's because I LITERALLY CANNOT LIVE WITHOUT IT! It's an absolute MUST-HAVE if you have PETS OR KIDS! It's fast and WILDLY EFFICIENT! As well as lightweight and fairly easy to store. Bissell, I ADORE YOU and would never hesitate to re-buy this product or anything else you sell because you've got upholstery cleaning down to a freaking science! Thank you for producing a product as reliable as this! As previously stated, THANK YOU for making my life SO MUCH EASIER!!!" —Laura jackson
Get it from Amazon for $120.39.
12. A retro radio tissue box cover so you no longer have to decide between easily-accessible tissues and the aesthetic nightstand display of your dreams.
Psst — this is compatible with tissues from a small cube box, or just tissues pulled out of the box, not a full size one!
Promising review: "It's adorable! I currently have it filled with tissues from a small cube box. Works great! Perfect addition to my teal and gold bedroom decor!" —Michelle W
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
13. A luxurious bed canopy to turn your room into a fantasy suite without going out and buying a whole new four-post bed frame. This whimsical addition just might make leaving bed even more difficult than it already is — you've been warned!
The kit includes one canopy net, four hanging hooks, four wall anchors, and tie-back ribbons. Hang some vines and/or fairy lights to really add to that fairytale vibe!
Promising review: "So cute, so easy to install! Literally like four hooks and tie-backs, and you're done. Jazz it up with some twinkle lights (not included), and you are golden. I swear, laying in bed at night, I feel like a princess. Especially because I always wanted one of these as a little girl. 😇" —Krystle
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in eight styles).