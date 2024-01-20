27 Easy Beauty Products Parents Swear By For Their Routines

1. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I never understood how people could go more than two days without washing their hair and now I know. This has been a lifesaver! I was looking for an alternative to my spray dry shampoo and this is even better. It literally drys up the oil and makes hair look freshly washed. I used to have to wash my hair every other day and now I can stretch it, which is amazing for a busy mom who barely has any time. I’m stocking up! Wish there was a way to refill the powder instead of buying a whole new container each time but it’s a minor factor for how great this product is." —Mandy
2. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment for anyone who wants visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.
Promising review: "After having my kids my hair totally changed and I have different qualities throughout my head but my 'top layer' is frizzy and that always leaves me tying it up in a bun. This product helps to control the frizz and makes it smooth throughout the day. I use it maybe once or twice a week and I will be buying it again." —Amazon Customer
3. Or an easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask so your hair doesn't look like it's undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow dryers, even when a salon visit is out of the question.
Promising review: "Absolutely an amazing product! After having two kids back to back and coloring my hair a lot, my hair was DRY and damaged! I put this mask on for 20 minutes followed by an Argan oil mask and when I was done my hair felt like it was never damaged! My hair was so soft and shiny and moisturized and my hair was no longer falling out when I brushed it like it did before and this was after just one use! I also bleached my hair right after using this product and it made it where my hair was still in good shape after bleaching! Great for dry and damaged hair and amazing for before and after bleaching or coloring your hair!" —Blake
4. A wildly popular Bio-Oil because real-life magic (aka science) has gifted us this powerful blend of moisturizing oils and vitamins to help fade the scars and stretch marks you thought were going to stick around for the foreseeable ever.
Promising review: "Bio Oil has been working for me. I'm a new mom to a 7-month-old old and Bio Oil has helped me keep my stretch marks to a minimum as well as helping the few I got heal quickly. I truly believe no other product would work as well." —Vicki Reynolds
5. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if your puffy, aching eyes feel like cinderblocks in the morning they're so heavy. Kickstart your routine with sweet, sweet relief thanks to this hydrating formula, which is blended with Iceland glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
6. A tub of rejuvenating eye cream that'll help tighten, brighten, and lift those tired eyes and make it look like you actually got enough sleep and didn't stay up late rewatching Suits...again.
Promising review: "I’m a working mom of two toddlers and 34 years old. I get maybe 5 1/2 hrs of sleep a night (on a good day) and I always have puffy eyes and this has been a life-changer. I noticed an almost immediately noticeable change around my eyes since using this eye cream. I was looking for a more affordable eye cream and found this highly rated one and decided to try it!!! A little of this goes a long way. I also use it on my fine lines and my neck." —Sara Nich
7. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel for quickly removing years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes, so I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals, like, now.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I’m a teacher and mom of two little kids. I’m on my feet alllll the time and it shows. I get awful cracked heels and nasty calluses on the balls of my feet. It’s gross. I try to use a pumice stone every few weeks and get pedicures every other month when the time allows for it but more often than not my feet look bad. This stuff WORKS! I bought it on a whim and used it once...After seven minutes total, I rinsed my feet thoroughly then let them soak in warm water while I took a rasp to each foot. I’ve used this rasp in the past but the callus cream made the exfoliant process so much more effective. It’s three days later and I can’t stop admiring my feet." —Sarah
8. A black eyeliner stamp to take the anxiety-inducing guesswork out of liquid eyeliner application and make it easy to achieve a perfect cat-eye look every time.
The set comes with two double-ended pens. Each pen has one side with the wing stamp, and the other with a traditional liquid eyeliner tip.
Promising review: "As a super busy mom and business owner, I don't have a lot of time to fuss with my makeup. But I always want to look presentable. I'll admit — I didn't think a stamp would actually work. But I was desperate! These eyeliner stamps are SO easy and look so good! I ended up buying every size and now I never have to worry about looking put together even when I'm low on time!" —Erin S.
9. A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) with the potential to help heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines...all with a quick spritz.
Promising review: "I'm 36 and ever since I had my kids, my once-great skin started giving me issues (acne, dry spots, tightness, oiliness, etc). I've tried a LOT of products (including prescription), but none would 'even out' the dryness and oiliness simultaneously...until now! Honestly, the texture is a little gross (kinda slimy), but it didn't have any scent to it and it basically just soaks into your skin without a trace. I've noticed that both the dryness and excessive oiliness are no longer major issues and my pores also started looking less noticeable. For the price, I will definitely continue using!" —Stacey S.
10. A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches containing hydrocolloid so you can stop that zit dead in its tracks with gunk-absorbing powers that speed up the pimple healing process. The sticker format can also help prevent you from habitual picking or popping.
Promising review: "These are the best for BUSY MOMS! I started to get breakouts postpartum and I don’t have time to really spend time on my face. It doesn’t help that all the products for acne/breakouts aren’t safe to use while pregnant and breastfeeding. My sister-in-law had these on her face and she swears by them. After I stole some from her I NEEDED to get myself my own box. I don’t have to worry about creams on my face or any risk of sensitivity. I just put it on at night after the kids go to sleep and the next day the pimple is basically GONE! No scars and no temptation of picking at the pimple. I also secretly put them on my husband’s occasional back pimple. It’s the best. Remember it only works when you see the head of the pimple." —Diana Park
11. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. This pen requires just one minute of daily use. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "This is by far one of the best teeth whitening pens I’ve used. It is easy to use and there is no burning. The directions are short and to the point. I’m a busy mom of two littles and I was able to apply this while holding my youngest. 10/10 recommend to anyone who doesn’t have the patience for strips or the time for a full on whitening kit. Works great!" —Jolynn Samuels
12. An exfoliating mitt if you love the delightful feeling of disgust that comes with seeing dead skin slough away right before your eyes and knowing that your skin is going to feel SO SMOOTH after.
Promising review: "I followed the directions and took my whole shower before using this mitt. Let me start out by saying that I exfoliate regularly with a sugar scrub, so I figured it would a similar experience. Nope, not even close. Like comparing a Tempo to a Corvette. Whoa. The amount of skin that sloughed off was yucky. How do I even have that much skin to exfoliate?! The result was amazing. I have little kids. My skin was just as soft as theirs. I walked around the entire day asking my family if they wanted to touch my arms. By the end of the day, they were all tired of me and told me to go put on a sweater and stop being weird about it. Highly recommend. Will buy again. Will give as gifts next Christmas during my 'favorite things' gift exchange." —The Fancy Bird
13. An illuminating nail concealer that'll make it look like you just walked out of the salon when we both know this DIY mani took a whole lot less effort, time, and money. Coat nails with this semi-sheer, buildable color to easily mask any imperfections, yellowing, and uneven discoloration.
Promising review: "I’m a busy working mom and getting to the salon for regular manis/pedis is a pipe dream. However, I travel frequently for work and first impressions are important. Bought this polish after reading an article and am obsessed. It goes on smooth and dries quickly and evenly, no top coat needed and it lasts. Two coats gives enough opacity to cover any nail imperfections and the color is neutral and sophisticated. I have medium olive skin and find this polish to be a perfect french pink, not too warm (which can look gray) or too cool (white pink). I bought two on accident and am keeping both." —Amazon Customer
