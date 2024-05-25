26 Pieces Of Cozy Loungewear You Won’t Overheat In For People Who Run Hot

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of lightweight tapered joggers to finally give all your inferior (aka sagging, stiff, and scratchy) lounge pants a chance to retire. This supremely soft style strikes a fine line between jogger and legging, making it perfect for just about everything from exercising and errands to enjoying a glass of wine on the couch.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 22 colors).
2. A soft short-sleeve T-shirt that reviewers deem the ultimate wardrobe basic thanks to its structured, boxy cut, affordable price, and opaque washed cotton make.
3. A breezy two-piece pant and blouse set to bring big ~main character energy~ to your at-home wardrobe with matching separates that feel anything but basic.
Promising review: "Fits great...I ordered the large and love how it fits. Lightweight and flowy. Exactly what I wanted. It is a bit see-through but it doesn’t bother me since I plan on wearing it around the house as loungewear." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $49.98 (available in XS–4XL Plus and in 34 colors/styles).
4. Or a lightweight two-piece blouse-and-shorts set for a do-it-all ensemble that can be styled a million different ways. Together or separate. Layered or standalone. Dressed up or down. It's a light packer's dream come true!
Check out one TikToker trying on the two-piece set!
Promising review: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this two-piece set. I have struggled to feel confident in clothing, and I had a big music festival coming up and didn’t know what to wear. I decided to give this a try. I received so many compliments on this outfit, and it was super comfortable to wear all day long. I 10/10 would recommend." —Kaitlin
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes L–5XL and 25 styles).
5. A padded longline workout tank with a built-in bra so you can ditch the painful underwires and hot layers altogether in favor or something lighter, cooler, and oh so stylish.
Promising review: "I ordered this bra/tank top to compare to the Lululemon Align tank. It is amazing! For reference, I wear a size 8/10 in the Align tank, and I ordered a size medium in this one. The similarities are endless, with the only difference being the material. The material of this tank seems to be more sturdy than the Align tank, so I definitely love that the material will hold up better and likely longer than my Align tanks! If you’re looking for a cheaper option this one is it! I cannot wait to purchase it in more colors :)" —Z
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 29 colors).
6. Or a versatile racerback crop top if you want minimal layers with a bit more coverage. This wear-everywhere style is soft, breathable, and supportive enough to work out in, but the sleek silhouette is totally going out-approved (if you're into that sort of thing).
Promising review: "I am in love with this top! It’s thick enough to not need a bra but not so thick that it’s hot and uncomfortable. Doesn’t ride up or roll around the seams and edges. You could wear it to work out, be casual, or dress it up. Definitely snagging this in every color." —Shelbie Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).
7. A sleeveless racerback maxi for those of us (*raises hand*) who run REALLY hot and would rather skip the sleeves, especially at home.
Promising review: "This dress is such a steal! It is super comfortable, can easily be dressed up or down with accessories, and is easily wearable in so many situations. Wouldn't look out of place while just lounging at home, out running errands, out to dinner, or even at a nice-but-casual social occasion. It is versatile, and thanks to the pockets, a purse is optional if you don't carry much. I will absolutely buy this in more colors and prints!" —Elizabeth S.
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 39 styles).
8. A pair of incredibly versatile high-waisted leggings so you can lounge, workout, and go out all in the same pair of super soft and stretchy leggings that feel lightweight without being see-through.
A testament to these stretchy wonders — tons of reviewers say these leggings have been by their side before, during, and after pregnancy!
Promising review: "Best leggings ever! A good combination of softness and sleekness — and they don’t break the bank. That, on top of the fact that they supposedly could fit almost anyone and retain their comfort, makes these leggings a miracle. Literally, the only complaint I have about these is just that the high-waisted band doesn’t always stay tight around your waist, but that’s to be expected when they’re super comfortable and can be worn multiple days in a row." —Jordan Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one size, plus size, three fit types, and 23 styles).
9. A pair of casual wide-leg overalls because it'll snag you loads of compliments out at brunch, yet is comfortable enough to see you through that post-mimosa nap.
Because these are 100% cotton, reviewers recommend sizing up to account for shrinking or sticking with your regular size and line drying them.
Promising review: "Not going to lie, I had low expectations for this, BUT I actually ended up loving it! The material is thick but not hot, and the quality feels nice. It has pockets and adjustable straps. Loose fit, obviously, but it still gives you some shape! Highly recommend!" —Kadie Rettig
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XS–5XL and in nine colors).
10. A casual short-sleeve romper if your weekend plans involve being comfortable and not worrying about whether your top matches your bottom. This cute little number already did that work for you.
Promising review: "So comfy!!!! I ordered so many rompers for my trip to Mexico and this is by far is my favorite. I ordered black and the material is thick and not see-through at all. I’m thinking about returning the others I got and getting a bunch of these in different colors." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 styles).