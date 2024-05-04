21 Of The Coolest Products I’ve Seen On Shark Tank In 2024 So Far

The Table Tyke is a small business founded by "mompreneur" Berlyn Haughton with a mission to create products that make life easier for the grown-ups and safer for the littles.

Promising review: "Got this for our 10-month-old who always bites the side of the table and likes to touch everything. This makes less need to disinfect everything before sitting down and makes a great plate for feeding baby bits of our meals without the need a plate that will most likely go flying. Only thing I have found is that it does not do well on tablecloths! Wish we had found this sooner!" —Kristen L



Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).