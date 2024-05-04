21 Of The Coolest Products I’ve Seen On Shark Tank In 2024 So Far

1. A nonslip silicone placement with raised edges and a built-in bumper to contain spills and give your feverishly teething babe a gentle and clean surface to chew it out. You've watched in horror as they bite the side of the who-knows-how-dirty restaurant table one too many times, and it's time to do something about it.
The Table Tyke is a small business founded by "mompreneur" Berlyn Haughton with a mission to create products that make life easier for the grown-ups and safer for the littles.
Promising review: "Got this for our 10-month-old who always bites the side of the table and likes to touch everything. This makes less need to disinfect everything before sitting down and makes a great plate for feeding baby bits of our meals without the need a plate that will most likely go flying. Only thing I have found is that it does not do well on tablecloths! Wish we had found this sooner!" —Kristen L
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
2. A liquid plant health starter set for help turning your vaguely wilted monstera into the lush showstopper you've always dreamed of. Don't worry, it's not complicated! All you need to do is mix the concentrate with an appropriate amount of water and spray down your plants every week or two for kid- and pet-safe growth support.
Arber is a small business creating plant care tools that are safe, simple, and easy for all types of gardeners.
Promising review: "Love the ease of use of these products. I just add the needed amount to a gallon of water, and I'm good to go. 👍 I tend to bottom water when it comes to feeding, so if you're having trouble, that may be the way to go. I've tried a few different types of plant food (including Miracle-Gro), and Arber has garnered the best response by far. I also love that it's organic and safe to use on food plants as well!" —Tabitha
Get it from Amazon for $18.
3. Krapp Strap — a lightweight, portable potty solution if you'd rather not do a full Roman chair workout every time you gotta go. This versatile tool can support up to 400 pounds and has built-in pockets to house TP and other bathroom essentials.
Air Boss Motion Decoys is the Texas-based small biz behind the Krapp Strapp and other hunting decoys and gear.
Promising review: "Perfect gift for the avid hunter in your life." —Shine with Prime
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
4. A toy Lego vacuum so you can safeguard your bare feet from becoming the unsuspecting victim of a stray Lego brick. This vac makes cleanup way faster and more fun for your youngster, and it goes through the trouble of separating toys from dust and hair, so you don't have to later!
Pick Up Bricks is a family-run small business helping families avoid the excruciating pain of stepping on Legos.
Promising review: "This works exactly as it’s supposed to. Instead of having to comb through my son’s carpet for each Lego piece, a quick vacuum gets it done quickly and separates out the dirt and dog hair. Looooove it!" —Beth
Get it from Amazon for $99.
5. A pair of Vibes earplugs that'll help turn down the volume on loud noises without impacting your ability to hear them. These are great if you have auditory sensitivities that make sustained focus and relaxation difficult, or are just going somewhere loud and want to protect your precious little eardrums.
Vibes is a small biz that sells hearing protection products.
Read more about BuzzFeed Editor Sam Wieder's experience with these plugs:
"In 2021, I was diagnosed with tinnitus and hyperacusis. For the first time in my life, I found myself sensitive to loud noises that I never used to think twice about — going into loud places can sometimes make certain public situations a little difficult for me now and make me super anxious. I had featured these earplugs in articles in the past and decided to buy them for myself, and I'm so glad I did. They really bring noise down to a comfortable level and make handling unexpected loud noise situations so much easier."
Promising review: "These actually work. I have a noisy neighbor who starts his Mustang at the loudest volume, and I don't wake up from it now. I have spent hundreds on Bose, etc. These do the job. Highly recommend." —Tracey KO
Get them from Amazon for $28.95+ (available in four colors).
6. A pack of magical Tik Piks because how many guitar picks have you lost to your pockets and the wormhole that seemingly exists inside them? These use ~nano-suction~ technology to stick right to the surface of your guitar without the need for any nasty adhesives, so you're never left pick-less again!
Tik Pik is a small business founded by two guitar-playing friends who were sick of losing their guitar picks.
Promising review: "Stays in your fingers, sticks to things. It does everything as advertised. Almost has a suction cup feeling in your fingers. Very durable. Seriously, just buy it. You won't regret it. The case is really nice, too. Love it." — Nicole
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.95 (also available in a six-pack).
7. A mess-free SwipenSnap cream applicator to compensate for your lack of third arm by making it possible to easily apply diaper cream with one hand, since we both know you need the other for baby wrangling.
SwipenSnap is a woman-owned small business behind this patented one-hand cream applicator.
Promising review: "I bought this diaper rash cream applicator because it was getting to be a difficult mess applying it to my 10-month-old son. This applicator makes things so much easier! The suction cup on the cap is strong without being ridiculous. So I just grab the tub of cream, squeeze it a little, and apply it to my baby’s bum. It spreads around easily, and then you just stick it back on the cap. I wish I had known about it sooner; it would have made my life so much easier!" —Brittany D.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
8. A rechargeable electric flosser starter kit for everyone currently lying to the dentist about their flossing habits. This makes the act quicker and easier than ever before, with an easy-to-maneuver, ergonomic shape and sonic vibrations that'll help knock that stuck gunk loose.
Flaus is a woman-owned small business engineering the future of flossing.
Promising review: "I think I speak for a lot of people when I say that I hate flossing. It was the one part of my dental routine I was weakest at and very inconsistent. With Flaus, I've been able to make flossing a part of my regular routine! Its quick, easy, and you feel good knowing that the Flaus heads are able to be recycled!" —Kelsie B.
Get it from Flaus for $119 (save 15% when you subscribe).
9. A pair of fabric strap swim goggles if you're sick of standard goggle straps doing a really good job of snagging your hair and a really bad job of not breaking. Able to fit both kids and adults, this ultra-stretchy fabric strap is a breakthrough swim essential.
Splash Place is a woman-owned family business based in Arizona!
Promising review: "My daughter tried the other version of swim goggles that you normally find in a store but had difficulty using them. We purchased these instead, and I cannot give them a better recommendation. They are absolutely easier to put on, and they do not pull hair like the others. I will buy more as long as these are available, and I will gladly recommend them to anyone." —Lisa Krause
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 11 styles and additional prints).
10. An easy-to-use hair blinger so you can serve BDE (Big Diamond Energy) from your head to your toes. It's the perfect DIY add-on for a formal look or whenever you want to crank up the sparkle. When you're done, brush them out!
Blinger is a small business started by a mom after the idea came to her in a dream. Refill packs are available!
The kit includes a blinger styling tool and five discs of 4 mm crystals, each with 15 crystals.
Promising review: "Easy to use, and crystals stayed on all night. Very cute way to glam a hairstyle. Lightweight and small device you can pack in your purse. Loved the lavender crystals…so cute!" —Silvi
Get it from Amazon for $49.
11. A multi-tool insulated bottle that's a ridiculously helpful adventuring companion for ALLL your beverage needs. Buckle up because this list is long — it's a regular bottle (obv), the bottom is a screw-off mug, the lid inverts to make on-the-go pour-over coffee a breeze, it includes a compatible cocktail strainer for obvious reasons, a mesh basket insert for infused water or tea, AND a thermal core you can freeze for cold drinks without dilution that just so happens to double as a muddle for your campsite happy hour. Are you in awe yet?
Hibear is a small business that gained traction on Kickstarter for its genius, Earth-friendly bottle design. They are a 1% for the Planet member and Climate Neutral Certified.
Promising review: "I wouldn't recommend using this as an everyday water bottle. This has been amazing for camping, however! It's super easy to set up for coffee. All you need is to get number two cone coffee filters, put the grounds in, and pour in the hot water. Just enough coffee for two smaller cups. Also great at not leaking when you put liquids in it!" —Dan
Get it from Amazon for $85+ (available in six colors).