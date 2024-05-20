If You Love Being Uncomfortable, You *Shouldn’t* Try These 28 Comfy Shoe Styles

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Cushioned Reef two-strap sandals if you love the barely there look of leather slides, but know your arches can't take another no-support spring and summer. That's where Reef's signature cushioned footbed comes in, equipped with a rubber sponge outsole that'll put an extra spring in your step.
2. Open-toe buckle slides because they look like overpriced designer shoes when they're really a budget-friendly staple with cushy memory foam soles that are priced juussstttt right.
3. Sorel tennis sneakers made from breathable mesh so you can satisfy your craving for funky footwear without ending the day with unbearably sore feet.
Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo
Get them from Amazon for $83.93+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 19 styles).
4. Backless braided block heels for a statement shoe that'll turn heads with a sturdy heel that won't turn ankles.
Promising review: "I adore these shoes! The braided straps are nice and flexible, so they don't dig into the tender skin on your feet when you're walking in them. I found it doesn't hurt after wearing them for extended periods of time, which I attribute to the thick heel. I only have a handful of events where I wear open-toe shoes, and these are so versatile that I can really wear them with anything! I hope they go on sale soon so I can buy a pair in mocha...if I can wait that long :)" —Jena
Get them from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in standard and wide sizes 5–11 and in 26 colors/styles).
5. Lookalike suede clogs that have been fondly referred to online as "potato shoes," which makes perfect sense since you're probably going to love this supremely comfortable shoe about as much as you love french fries and hash browns.
Promising review: "I love these! I was hoping they could compare for the Birkenstock brand, and I'm so glad they can! I debated whether to purchase these, but when they arrived, I was pleasantly surprised. They look and feel just like my Birkenstocks for a fraction of the price. I will definitely be buying them in the other colors. Their fit is accurate as well. I wear a size 10 and ordered a size 10. I have about 1/2 inch of the shoe behind my heel. I would say they are a perfect fit!" —Alicia Lewis
Get them from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in sizes 5.5–14 and in six colors).
6. Chic Toms cutout sandals with breathable fabric straps and a stacked heel to strike the perfect balance between sophisticated style and crucial walkability.
Promising review: "I was surprised how much I loved wearing these heels. I hadn't worn them when I took them to my friend's wedding weekend festivities. Wore them for several days without ANY issues (other than my feet getting warm and swelling; not the fault of the shoes). That's when I wanted to get out of the shoes. Otherwise, these heels were so comfortable and cute!!! Very much recommend!" —kmark
Get them from Amazon for $61.14+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).
7. Water-friendly Crocs sport sandals if you crave that signature Croc comfort and ease in a go-with-everything style that feels like a sneaky little secret between you and your feet.
Promising review: "These sandals are fantastic. You get the comfort of Crocs, but they look more sleek. I have been wearing them all over the house, and I'm excited to wear them all summer outside as well. Super cute and supportive." —Carson
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 4–11 and 16 colors).
8. Travel-friendly Sanuk flip-flops because the footbed is made out of the same squishy, lightweight foam as a yoga mat, so you can be certain you'll want these shoes to ~namaste~ on your feet all day long.
Promising review: "I've been wearing Sanuks for about five years now, and they are hands-down the best flip-flops I've ever owned. I usually live in them from the time the snow melts until it starts falling again. They are sturdy, comfortable, and lightweight. The yoga mat base is unbelievably comfortable and stays comfortable even with regular use. The strap is made of cloth and a soft leather/cloth combination. Honestly, once you wear these, you'll never go to another Old Navy $1 flip-flop day. The last point I want to make about these flip-flops is that they are great for travel. I wore them for nearly three weeks while backpacking in Europe, and my feet did not blister or peel, and the lightweight material was great for reducing weight while traveling." —Liz
Get them from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 20 styles).
9. Lightweight quick-dry water sneakers so you can embark on wet and wild adventures without worrying whether or not your shoes will be out of commission for several days while they dry. This pair will be back in the game in no time.
10. Chunky Steve Madden wedge sandals for living out all your summertime Y2K fantasies in a comfy, sky-high style mom wouldn't let you wear last time they were popular.
11. Earth-friendly woven Huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles that blur the line between sandals and loafer. They're an easygoing style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.
Promising review: "I ordered my sandals for at-home try-on, and they shipped very fast even when I had to exchange them for a different size. They are constructed beautifully. They seem delicate but are well made, and I feel comfortable walking around in them all day for work." —Neely G.
Get them from Nisolo for $138 (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).