If You Love Being Uncomfortable, You *Shouldn’t* Try These 28 Comfy Shoe Styles

Promising review: "I've been wearing Sanuks for about five years now, and they are hands-down the best flip-flops I've ever owned. I usually live in them from the time the snow melts until it starts falling again. They are sturdy, comfortable, and lightweight. The yoga mat base is unbelievably comfortable and stays comfortable even with regular use. The strap is made of cloth and a soft leather/cloth combination. Honestly, once you wear these, you'll never go to another Old Navy $1 flip-flop day. The last point I want to make about these flip-flops is that they are great for travel. I wore them for nearly three weeks while backpacking in Europe, and my feet did not blister or peel, and the lightweight material was great for reducing weight while traveling." —Liz



Get them from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 20 styles).

