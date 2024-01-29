Skip To Content
    10 Inexpensive Places To Get Custom T-Shirts Made

    Styles to fit every taste at unbeatable prices, whether you're planning a massive work event or hunting for that perfect bespoke gift.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Printful offers a wide range of customization options, so you can execute your vision down to every last detail. Sure, a front graphic is cool, but you know what would really make this style standout? A surprise splash of embroidery on the sleeve. With Printful, you can make it happen.

    Printful

    Promising review: "A very soft T-shirt. A lot of stretch, more than expected. True to size. The print is nice and sharp, and vivid colors in both the print and royal blue shirt color. Niiiiiiiice." —Elizabeth F

    Sizing availability: Unisex and men's sizes S–5XL, women's sizes S–3XL, youth sizes XS–XL, toddler sizes 2T–5T, and baby sizes 6M–26M

    How it works: The intuitive interface really lets you customize practically everything, from the labels to the sleeves. Beside uploading your own design, Printful also has a vast collection of clipart graphics and ready-made "Quick Designs" to get you inspired. They also offer embroidery for an extra special finish.

    Turnaround time: Orders are created and ready to ship within 2–5 business days.

    Shipping: Standard shipping starts at $4.69, with delivery estimates ranging from 4–12 business days after processing. For the most accurate arrival estimate, check the product listing you're considering.

    Prices: $9.25+ for the tee, customization extra depending on the design. Use the bulk calculator on each product page to work out per unit savings for larger orders.

    2. UberPrints does it all, from affordable bulk orders to one-off gifts you can score last minute thanks to their super fast turnaround times.

    a blue T-shirt featuring a logo with text reading &quot;Design your own T-shirts&quot; next to a box filled with shirts of the same style
    UberPrints

    Promising review: "We've been ordering custom shirts through UberPrints for the last few years and they are a pleasure to work with. We use the tri-blend tees and they are as comfortable and form-fitting as one can imagine. Turnaround time is great too. Thank you for being such a reliable vendor." —Paul 

    Sizing availability: Unisex sizes XS–3XL, women's sizes XS–3XL, and youth sizes XS–XL

    How it works: The simple design interface allows you to easily customize the front and back of your shirt with one of their ready-made templates, a vast library of clipart, personalized text, or your very own design. You can also seamlessly apply the same design to other products, in case you're looking to create a whole collection of styles. 

    Turnaround time: Digital print styles are usually in production for just 1–2 days. Screen printed and embroidered apparel typically take 7 days to produce. 

    Shipping: All orders over $100 are eligible for free standard shipping, which typically arrives within 1–5 business days. Two-day and next day shipping upgrades (after processing) are available for an additional charge. Rush service, which guarantee delivery within 7 days, is also available for 10% of the order subtotal. 

    Prices: $7.74+ when you order a minimum of 50 T-shirts; $14.99+ for no minimum custom styles

    3. Zazzle delivers wallet-friendly prices in a wide range of styles and sizes so you can include everyone in on the custom fun, from Baby G to Papa B.

    two models wearing matching green shirts that read &quot;Williams family road trip 2023&quot;
    Zazzle

    Promising review: "The product is of great quality, very comfortable, and fashionable as well! Basically, what you see is what you get! I love Zazzle so much!" —DoU

    How it works: Create a totally custom design by uploading your own images, or choose from one of their many stylish templates. 

    Sizing availability: Unisex sizes S–6X, women's sizes S–3X, men's sizes XS–3X, and youth sizes XS–XL, and baby sizes newborn–24M

    Turnaround time: Check the product page for the most up-to-date estimates. Typically orders are created and ready to ship within 5 business days. 

    Shipping: Standard orders typically arrive in 7–9 days and express orders in 6–8 days. If you're unsure, check the shipping deadlines page to see which products and shipping methods will meet your deadline.

    Prices: $17.20+ for the tee, customization extra depending on the design

    4. Rush Order Tees brings your unique flair to styles from the brands you already know and love like Nike, Under Armour, Carhartt, and more.

    Rush Order Tees

    Promising review: "For the second year in a row, a group of us got matching hoodies and shirts to be the support crew for a bike race! We looked amazing! I love how I was able to design it however I wanted. They looked amazing, and the quality is great!" —Megan

    Sizing availability: Unisex sizes S–5XL, women's sizes XS–3XL, and youth sizes XS–XL

    How it works: The on-site design tool allows you to select your shirt and ink color, add text, upload images, and select clipart from the built-in library. There is also the option to have custom name and number combinations for each shirt, and a handy-dandy "Design Wizard" that'll take the text you insert and suggests logo designs. If you still need some inspiration, check out their selection of templates.

    Shipping: Free shipping guaranteed within 12 business days. A rush shipping upgrade is available at an additional charge with guaranteed delivery in as little as 2 days.

    Prices: Use the Quote Calculator on the product page to get an accurate estimate

    5. Vistaprint helps you customize just about anything and everything, from calendars and business cards to flyers and stickers. Ya know, just in case that fancy new T-shirt needs some sick bonus swag to match.

    Vistaprint

    Promising review: "I love these shirts. The fabric is right and the print is magnificent. I ordered these for my cleaning business...they have been washed several times and the quality is still perfect." —Purrfect

    Sizing availability: Offered range varies by product but typically includes men's sizes S–4XL, women's sizes XS–4XL, and youth sizes XS–XL

    How it works: The simple design interface walks you through creation of one to 150+ T-shirts, with the option to upload an original design or browse their searchable catalog of editable templates.

    Shipping: Orders typically arrive via standard shipping within 8 business days, priority within 6 business days, and express within 3–4 business days. Free standard shipping available on orders over $100.

    Prices: $7.29+ for the tee, customization extra depending on the design

    6. CafePress guarantees you'll love your custom print. Even personalized apparel can be returned or exchanged for free within 30 days. So wipe those worries away!

    CafePress

    How it works: It's as simple as selecting the style and color you want, uploading an image, inputting any text you want, and adding to cart. There's also a wide range of editable templates to choose from.

    Sizing availability: Men's sizes S–4XL, w omen's sizes S–2XL, youth sizes XS–XL, and baby sizes newborn–24M

    Shipping: Standard orders typically arrive within 10–13 days, expedited orders in 7 days, and express orders in 6 days.

    Prices: $19.99+ for the tee, customization extra depending on the design. Get up to 35% off when you create 15+ of the same item.

    7. AZ Crafting & Design makes up for its limited customization options with a wildly fast turnaround time. Orders are ready to ship the next day, and the fonts and colors they do provide are chic and on trend.

    a pink T-shirt printed with black text that reads &quot;custom text&quot;
    AZ Crafting & Design / Etsy

    Promising review: "Have ordered several times from this seller — never disappointed." —robin carey

    Sizing availability: Unisex sizes XS–3XL, youth sizes S–L, and toddler sizes 2T–6T

    How it works: Browse their full selection of customizable designs, carefully go through the product photos to see your options, and fill out the customization fields at checkout. If you want to add a custom back to your order, there's an additional listing to fill out. Then you're done! 

    Turnaround time: Orders are ready in just 1 business day! 

    Shipping: Orders ship from the USA. Standard shipping times typically takes 2–5 business days, priority is 1–3 business days, and express is 1–2 business days. 

    Prices: $8+ for the tee, depending on the size and color selected

    8. Optimal Print upgrades the standard clipart library with on-trend graphics that'll make your custom creation standout for more reasons than one.

    a model wearing a shit featuring a collage of family photos and text reading &quot;Family time&quot;
    Optimal Print

    Promising review: "Easy ordering, great pricing and product was exactly as expected and a very high quality end product. Will definitely order again and would recommend to others. Thank you!" —B Moore

    Sizing availability: Unisex sizes S–3XL, women's sizes S–2XL, and baby sizes 3M–24M

    How it works: Use their on-site customization tool to pick the style, color, and text that's just right for your design. Feel free to upload your own picture, or get creative with the library of charming graphics.

    Shipping: Orders with standard shipping typically arrive in 8–10 days, and with express shipping in 7–8 days. 

    Prices: $19.90+ for a unisex T-shirt, plus a varying customization fee. Get up to 20% off the unit price when you buy in higher quantities.

    9. Allied Shirts gives you the tools to let your imagination run wild with zero minimums on any of their many styles.

    Model wearing an orange beach volleyball league shirt
    alliedshirts.com

    Promising review: "They were able to get my shirts out quickly and they turned out so nice for our 1st Annual Pink Out Indoor Soccer Tournament. I ordered on a Friday and I had them by the following Wednesday! Other teams we so jealous! We will use you for future needs for sure!" —Drea 

    How it works: Use their design tool to create your dream shirt by uploading your own image or selecting clipart from their existing library. If you order 12+ shirts, you are eligible for FREE design services, where you can work with a real artist to refine your order. 

    Sizing availability: Unisex sizes S–4XL, women's sizes S–4XL, and youth sizes S–L

    Shipping: Guaranteed free delivery within 10 business days. Rush shipping (next day) is also available at an additional charge. 

    Prices: $20.39+ for the tee, customization extra depending on the design. Price per unit decreases for bulk orders. 

    10. InkPixi makes custom gifts easy with a wide range of ready-made templates to choose from. All you need to do is enter the text you want, and click add to cart!

    InkPixi

    Promising review: "I bought a total of 18 shirts for all the males and grandchildren in our family. The quality is good and the shirts don't seem to fade. All were pleased and continue to be proud to wear them." —Robin Johnson

    Sizing availability: Unisex sizes S–5X, women's sizes S–3X, toddler and kid's sizes 2T–YL, and baby onesie sizes 6M–24M

    How it works: Browse the wide selection of designs, then carefully enter your customizable text in the box on the product page. It's as simple as that! 

    Shipping: Shipping prices will be calculated at checkout. Orders over $100 are eligible for FREE standard shipping, with orders typically arriving in 6–10 business day. Rush (3–5 business days) and express service (2–3 business days) are available for an additional fee. 

    Prices: $19.99+ for the tee; price includes customization

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.