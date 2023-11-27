35 Things You Should Buy In Bulk On Cyber Monday

1. A six-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" for 20% off that's expertly designed with two layers of bristles, including the regular firm kind for brushing and ultra-thin ones designed to clean deeeep within the grooves of your teeth — almost like you were actually flossing — since it looks like you'll still need to be brushing your teeth for the foreseeable ever.
2. A bottle of Londontown's illuminating nail concealer that's up to 40% off — a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!
3. A pack of ultra-comfy ankle socks for 25% off because once you overhaul your drawer full of torn socks with these top-quality foot cradles, you're going to be set for a loonnnggg time.
4. A variety pack of Poppi sparkling prebiotic sodas for 30% off since some days (*ahem* every day) you just need a non-water pick-me-up that won't leave you fighting through a 4 p.m. sugar crash.
5. A pair of beloved Align leggings for up to 60% off to join the legions of devotees who are obsessed with how buttery soft they feel. You won't want to work out in anything else once you try them, so you should probably stock up now when you can get 'em for less.
6. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 44% off that's a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines, meaning you'll never want your personal supply to be running low.
7. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer for up to 44% off — the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime. This gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
8. A 7-pack of Calvin Klein cotton stretch boxer briefs for 50% off if it's been a little too long since you bought new underwear.
9. A delicious bag of coffee that's 20% off for curbing your to-go coffee spending by stocking up on an at-home option so delicious, the responsible decision feels like the easiest one.
10. A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 56% off that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts. You better believe this is one of those "buy one in every color" staples.
11. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus for 30% off (the best price they go for) so you can get pearly whites (up to 23 levels in 24 days) without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.
12. Or a box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux that's 40% off for a whitening treatments that's a little more gentle than other strips. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.
13. Orrr a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 44% off if you don't want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!
14. A paw butter that's 39% off and made with oatmeal so you're always prepped for a puppy pedicure whenever the weather wreaks havoc on their precious paw pads.
15. A fresh six-piece towel set for 50% off so you can throw away those bleach-stained rags you've been ashamed to show guests.
16. A cold weather-approved Citrus Rain candle that's 30% off if you tend to blow through candles like nobody's business this time of. Good news — this beauty has 80 hours of burn time.
17. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off — they're made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! This is your sign to replace the sheets on every bed in the house.
18. An eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for 20% off (which doesn't go on sale often!) — a cult-favorite body cream you're going to want to slather all over your body, thanks to its delicious scent, deep hydration (cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and açai oil!), and the temporary skin-tightening (caffeine!) it provides.
19. A longline sports bra for up to 33% off (in select colors!) that's so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent comp to Lululemon "Align"!
20. The holy grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 30% off which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier — worth stocking up on. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!
21. A supply of MakeUp Eraser cloths for 30% off to wipe away all the dirt, oil and, most importantly, makeup from the day with JUST WATER and no landfill-bound waste.
22. A four-pack of Apple AirTags for $20 off — a smart investment for yourself or anyone in your life who could use a little extra help keeping track of their wallet, keys, and more. It also comes in handy for tracking checked luggage while traveling!
23. A box of hydrocolloid nose patches that are 20% off for anyone who's obsessed with skincare. These target oily pores and slurp out the gunk in the zits around the nose and on the nose bridge. If you're familiar with the small circular pimple patches, know that this is pretty much the same thing but it'll cover a larger surface area.
24. A core pack of best-selling Fly By Jing sauces for 25% off because having these stocked. in your pantry at all times is a sure-fire way to make any boring meal or snack feel gourmet in no time at all.
25. A True & Co V-neck bralette for up to 65% off that is just flawlessly comfortable. This is the breathable, supportive bra/tank situation you have YEARNED FOR every cozy day of your life.
26. A satin pillowcase for up to 52% off to help maintain hair and skin health even as you sleep, reducing pesky frizz and breakage when compared with regular cotton or other fiber pillowcases — that means longer-lasting blowouts and less damage in the long run. While you're at it, grab a backup for laundry days and for when your partner becomes jealous of yours.
27. A set of refreshing shower steamers for 33% off for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.
28. The Glossier Solution for 25% off, an easy-to-use exfoliant chockfull of promising acids (AHA, BHA, and PHA, oh my!) that reduce acne and dark spots, brighten, improve skin tone and texture, unclog pores, exfoliate, and reduce signs of stress. Like, that's a lot of stuff.
29. A 50-pack of baby-size velvet hangers for 25% off so you can organize the jumbled pile of pint-sized clothes with non-slip uniformity.
30. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist for 42% off made with jojoba oil and oat — aka your BFFs in the ongoing battle against winter dryness.
31. A bag of Greenies pill pockets for 47% off so the next time your pup has medicine to take you two can skip the frustrating stand-off and skip straight to them feeling a lot better.
32. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges that's up to 55% off for expert-level blending and coverage that reviewers say work just as well as (if not better than!) a BeautyBlender or Real Techniques sponge. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder, *and* concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it's working harder than I have for *checks watch* my whole life.
33. A *TON* of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 30% off — reviewers love this for the softness of the matte color, how buildable and long-lasting it is, and how it doesn't crack or leave skin feeling dry.
34. A 32-pack of Energizer AA batteries for 30% off so Santa will be MORE than ready to keep all sorts of toys and gizmos going.
35. A three-pack of Eos shea butter shaving cream for 32% off on Amazon will help you glide your razor over all kinds of curves and bony parts. (Why are knees so hard to shave?) Folks with sensitive skin (like me) swear by this stuff. It has a super hydrating formula you'll totally feel the difference for after using.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.