    35 Things You Should Buy In Bulk On Cyber Monday

    It's time to stock up and save big.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A six-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" for 20% off that's expertly designed with two layers of bristles, including the regular firm kind for brushing and ultra-thin ones designed to clean deeeep within the grooves of your teeth — almost like you were actually flossing — since it looks like you'll still need to be brushing your teeth for the foreseeable ever.

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeeder Emma Lord loves these: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."

    BTW, Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

    Promising review: "This is the only non-electric toothbrush that makes my teeth feel as clean as they do when I use my electric toothbrush! The bristles get my teeth really clean, including at the gum line because of the unique texture at the tops of each bristle. I actually gave one to my dentist to check out!" —collageart

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $24.99). 

    2. A bottle of Londontown's illuminating nail concealer that's up to 40% off — a sheer but buildable formula that cancels out yellowing or staining, leaving healthy-looking, glowing nails and a little flush of color, which you can also layer for that glazed nail look that's so on trend!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Londontown is a woman-owned, family-run business btw!

    Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (originally $20; available in four shades).

    3. A pack of ultra-comfy ankle socks for 25% off because once you overhaul your drawer full of torn socks with these top-quality foot cradles, you're going to be set for a loonnnggg time.

    ankle socks with tabs in the back
    Bombas

    The entire site is 25% off, and the deal is auto-applies in cart. 

    Promising review: "I am a first time buyer. I bought two pair for my mother. She loves them. Then I had to try. I bought two pair. Love them as well. I will continue to buy more." —Kathy H. 

    Get a four-pack from Bombas for $37.13 (originally $49.40; available in women's sizes S–L). 

    4. A variety pack of Poppi sparkling prebiotic sodas for 30% off since some days (*ahem* every day) you just need a non-water pick-me-up that won't leave you fighting through a 4 p.m. sugar crash.

    different flavors of the soda
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is my favorite drink! I try to stay away from regular soda but get tired of basic drinks like water or seltzer all the time. This is the best drink to mix it up! I enjoy all the flavors but the orange is my favorite. If you’re trying to wean yourself off soda, you should definitely try!" —Delaney 

    Get a variety 12-pack from Amazon for $20.99 (originally $29.99). 

    5. A pair of beloved Align leggings for up to 60% off to join the legions of devotees who are obsessed with how buttery soft they feel. You won't want to work out in anything else once you try them, so you should probably stock up now when you can get 'em for less.

    model in light blue leggings
    Lululemon

    FYI — these are Final Sale, and not eligible for returns unless you're part of their membership program, in which case you can exchange or return for store credit!

    Get them from Lululemon for $39+ (originally $98+; available in women's sizes 0–20, two lengths, and in 17 colors).

    And shop the rest of the Lululemon Black Friday sale here.

    6. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 44% off that's a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines, meaning you'll never want your personal supply to be running low.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $25).

    7. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer for up to 44% off — the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime. This gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.

    Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.

    Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May

    Get it from Amazon for $10.06+ (originally $14.59+; available in three sizes).

    8. A 7-pack of Calvin Klein cotton stretch boxer briefs for 50% off if it's been a little too long since you bought new underwear.

    boxers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I really like the snugness of the legs. CK boxer briefs are very well made, past ones have lasted me a long time without fatigue or ripping, and I expect the same from these!" —Ryan

    Get them from Amazon for $44.99 (originally $89.50; available in men's sizes S–XXL and in five color combinations).

    9. A delicious bag of coffee that's 20% off for curbing your to-go coffee spending by stocking up on an at-home option so delicious, the responsible decision feels like the easiest one.

    a bag of coffee sitting on a pile of books
    Partners Coffee

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "One of the best tasting coffee I've ever tasted" —William G. 

    Get it from Partners Coffee for $13.80+ (originally $17.25; available in three sizes). 

    Check out all the coffee you can get on sale here.

    10. A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 56% off that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts. You better believe this is one of those "buy one in every color" staples.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse

    "I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

    Get it from Amazon for $15.39 (originally $35; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 18 colors).

    Psst — you can score deals on a ton of other bodysuit styles, including tank tops, halters, and square necks!

    11. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus for 30% off (the best price they go for) so you can get pearly whites (up to 23 levels in 24 days) without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

    The box of strips
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ll be honest: when I first bought these I was kinda doubting that these would actually work as well as described. But after only 10 days of using these I’m already seeing pretty amazing results. I’ve been using them for my top teeth only and the difference in color between my upper and lower teeth is pretty distinct. The only cons are that they’re a bit annoying to keep on-especially for 45 minutes straight. Also they do cause some teeth sensitivity right after I take them off, but it’s usually gone by the next morning. This is 100% a legit product that will get you whiter teeth if you’re consistent with it" —RL

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (originally $49.99). 

    12. Or a box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux that's 40% off for a whitening treatments that's a little more gentle than other strips. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.

    Reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using white strips
    amazon.com

    A box comes with 42 strips, which equals 21 treatments total. 

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $49.99).

    13. Orrr a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 44% off if you don't want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —shey wilkey

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $24.99).

    14. A paw butter that's 39% off and made with oatmeal so you're always prepped for a puppy pedicure whenever the weather wreaks havoc on their precious paw pads.

    Reviewer photo of their dog&#x27;s paw pads, one with the butter and one without
    amazon.com

    This eco-friendly product is pH balanced for cats and safe if licked or swallowed! It's got shea butter, oatmeal, mango, vitamins E and F, coconut oil, olive oil, and aloe vera to soothe ~all~ the cracked paws.

    Promising review: "One of my puppers is a super-athlete who lives to go for walks and on runs. She is about 9 now and the vet gave her a stellar bill of health save one thing: her pads were getting really rough and worn from paved trails and city walks and this may be uncomfortable, especially as summer comes and pavement heats up. I was skeptical about any kind of balm as I figured that it would leave a mess on my floors or one/both dogs would just lick it off their feet. No problems whatsoever, and after a single application, both dogs' pads are really soft and supple. Hopefully the dogs can feel the difference. I can surely see it and feel it. Also, the balm smells like oatmeal cookies, so bonus for that." —LRL

    Get it from Amazon for $8.50 (originally $13.99).

    15. A fresh six-piece towel set for 50% off so you can throw away those bleach-stained rags you've been ashamed to show guests.

    green towels arranged in a bathroom
    Amazon

    What's included: Two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. 

    Promising review: "These are thick, soft, and luxurious. They actually inspired me to purge and revamp my linens and bathroom decorations, which I haven't done in over a decade. I only kept one older towel (my favorite of all time) for myself, and two sets as guest towels; although I suspect those will also eventually be replaced by these as well. I am absolutely in love with these towels!!" —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (originally $79.99; available in 19 colors — discount will be applied in cart). 

    16. A cold weather-approved Citrus Rain candle that's 30% off if you tend to blow through candles like nobody's business this time of. Good news — this beauty has 80 hours of burn time.

    A model holding a lit candle
    Scent Lab

    Scent Lab is a woman-owned small biz, and each candle comes in beautiful, high-quality containers that are totally worth the hassle of cleaning to reuse. 

    Get it from Scent Lab for $31.50 (originally $45; available in four jar colors). 

    Check out everything you can get on sale here.

    17. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off — they're made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! This is your sign to replace the sheets on every bed in the house.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Get them from Amazon for $29.72+ (originally $50.97+; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and many colors and patterns).

    18. An eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for 20% off (which doesn't go on sale often!) — a cult-favorite body cream you're going to want to slather all over your body, thanks to its delicious scent, deep hydration (cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and açai oil!), and the temporary skin-tightening (caffeine!) it provides.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "OBSESSED. I can't say enough great things about this lotion. Don't hesitate, just buy" —Summer

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed my this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." —Michelle Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $38.40 (originally $44).

    And if (when) you do fall in love with the scent, they make tons of other products, including a fragrance!

    19. A longline sports bra for up to 33% off (in select colors!) that's so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent comp to Lululemon "Align"!

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: I own this in so many colors it's truly lawless. I'm a long-distance runner and these are my holy grail — supportive without being constrictive, lightweight enough to withstand sweat, and miraculously I don't chafe like I do with other sports bras. I am a huge fan of the Lululemon Align and will continue to swear by them until I die, but can only justify buying one of those a year — at this price point I was able to buy enough of these that I wear them errand running and with cute high-waisted jeans without worrying about losing them to the laundry. These also wash up beautifully and stand the test of time!

    Psst — the shorts in both of these pics above are $19.99+ on Amazon (up to 50% off, down from $39.99!) and I also own *those* in way too many colors and swear by them!

    Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M

    Get it from Amazon for $18.39+ (originally $22.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 21 colors).

    20. The holy grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 30% off which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier — worth stocking up on. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it — I just make sure it's shipped from/sold by Amazon! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream.

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Get it from Amazon for $15.36 (originally $21.99).

    21. A supply of MakeUp Eraser cloths for 30% off to wipe away all the dirt, oil and, most importantly, makeup from the day with JUST WATER and no landfill-bound waste.

    seven clothes in different colors all splayed out
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have very sensitive eyes and wanted to find something that would work for me when washing my makeup off and wouldn't irritate my eyes. This is it!! Using this to remove my eye makeup has done wonders for my eyes. The soft cloth is great but more importantly it gets the makeup off! I don't have to rub my eyes it's just a few swipes and it's gone. Totally recommend these especially for those with sensitive eyes." —JAT

    Get a seven-pack from Amazon for $17.50 (originally $25; available in nine colors). 

    22. A four-pack of Apple AirTags for $20 off — a smart investment for yourself or anyone in your life who could use a little extra help keeping track of their wallet, keys, and more. It also comes in handy for tracking checked luggage while traveling!

    An airtag on a key and a phone showing the tag being tracked on a map
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Landing late in Montreal, having to re-book, we knew exactly where to tell our airline where to look for our bags, because we were using AirTags for the first time. Thanks to the AirTag, the bags went with us (we knew, because it showed us they were on the plane) and in each airport en route home. As an aside, one AirTag was stolen from an outside pocket, but gave us months of entertainment as it traveled the world on a cruise ship until its battery failed. I like these so much I have bought more for gifts for traveling friends and family. They are an investment in peace-of-mind." —P McGraw

    Get the four-pack from Amazon for $79.99 (originally $99). 

    23. A box of hydrocolloid nose patches that are 20% off for anyone who's obsessed with skincare. These target oily pores and slurp out the gunk in the zits around the nose and on the nose bridge. If you're familiar with the small circular pimple patches, know that this is pretty much the same thing but it'll cover a larger surface area.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina

    Get 10 patches from Amazon for $13.24 (originally $16.55).

    24. A core pack of best-selling Fly By Jing sauces for 25% off because having these stocked. in your pantry at all times is a sure-fire way to make any boring meal or snack feel gourmet in no time at all.

    an array of four fly by jing sauces
    Fly by Jing

    Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small business making flavorful sauces and spice mixes you'll want to add to basically all of your recipes. The name is inspired by Chengdu's (the owner's hometown and the capital of the Sichuan province) "fly restaurants" — so called because they attract customers like flies. The chili crisp sauce is also made in Chengdu.

    No code needed.

    The the Core Four from Fly By Jing for $44 (originally $58). 

    And shop the rest of the Fly By Jing sale here

    25. A True & Co V-neck bralette for up to 65% off that is just flawlessly comfortable. This is the breathable, supportive bra/tank situation you have YEARNED FOR every cozy day of your life.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Check out a TikTok of the True & Co V-neck bra in action.

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer says about them: "It works as a bra, it works as a cropped tank to layer under sheer tops or dresses, it's basically perfect in every way. With a removable lining/light padding, it gives just the right support (and hides your nips if you keep the lining in). It ~completely~ disappears under clothing, with no seams or edges showing. Did I mention that it doesn't cut in ANYWHERE? It somehow clings to your bod like (as the name implies) a second skin, but if you tug it, the straps pull away with ease. Though perhaps a bit pricey, let's be honest: Your boobs and shoulders deserve this bra. I immediately ordered a second color (the nude) after trying the black on for the first time. There have been mornings I stepped out of my apartment, and thought, Huh, did I not put on a bra today? This is the miracle of this bra."

    Get it from Amazon for $17.25+ (originally $49; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 26 colors — also available in plus sizes with a racerback here)

    26. A satin pillowcase for up to 52% off to help maintain hair and skin health even as you sleep, reducing pesky frizz and breakage when compared with regular cotton or other fiber pillowcases — that means longer-lasting blowouts and less damage in the long run. While you're at it, grab a backup for laundry days and for when your partner becomes jealous of yours.

    Amazon

    I (Elizabeth) own two sets of these and my colleague Maitland Quitmeyer is also a huge fan: "This is my go-to satin pillowcase. I have two Slip pillowcases, and several of these, and actually the Bedsure ones wash up much nicer and retain an incredibly silky smooth feel after dozens of trips through the laundry. They're the only ones I'll buy going forward, and I recommended them to my mom and now she's in love with them too!"

    Promising review: "I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously had bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets but I love the Bedsure brand of products and wanted to try these out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones! They did arrive very wrinkled but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than competing brands zip closure. Highly recommend!" —Hannah Watkins

    Get it from Amazon for $5.57+ (originally $11.69+; available in standard, queen, king, and body pillow sizes and 37 colors).

    27. A set of refreshing shower steamers for 33% off for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.

    Reviewer holding bag of bath fizzes
    amazon.com

    Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials. 

    Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 for a 15-pack (originally $29.99; available in multiple packs and five styles). 

    28. The Glossier Solution for 25% off, an easy-to-use exfoliant chockfull of promising acids (AHA, BHA, and PHA, oh my!) that reduce acne and dark spots, brighten, improve skin tone and texture, unclog pores, exfoliate, and reduce signs of stress. Like, that's a lot of stuff.

    Glossier, BuzzFeed / AnaMaria Glavan

    Discount will be automatically applied to your cart!

    AnaMaria Glavan: "My skin is super dry in the winter and I absolutely swear by Thayers Witch Hazel toner — it helps keep my breakouts and redness at bay without drying out my skin any further. However, I have cystic breakouts around my chin area — especially once a month, if you know what I mean — and not even my beloved witch hazel could help with that. SO! I decided to slowly incorporate Glossier’s Solution into my skincare regimen.

    Last week, I was breaking out pretty badly when I decided to use this after washing my face. I needed just one pump to cover my whole face (paying close attention to my problem areas, including around my chin and near my temples). The next morning, my skin definitely felt a little dry, but my pimples were practically gone. The overnight improvement was dramatic, and none of my spots were an angry shade of red like they usually are. While I think this product is a bit too drying to use every night if you have dry skin, using it twice a week is the perfect dose of 'pimple killer' for me! This is definitely a must-try product to keep breakouts at bay."

    Get it from Glossier for $19.50 (originally $26).

    And shop all the Glossier deals here — they're offering 25% off everything (30% if you spend $100+).

    29. A 50-pack of baby-size velvet hangers for 25% off so you can organize the jumbled pile of pint-sized clothes with non-slip uniformity.

    clothes hanging from the velvet hangers in gray
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I saw a TikTok hack to use kids' hangers for pants. Before my hangers would be lopsided because the pants would move to one side, making the hanger angle. It was hard to tell what I even had. Got these and it is a game changer and it looks clean too!" —Andumbrokhani

    Get a 50-pack from Amazon for $19.24 (originally $25.79). 

    30. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist for 42% off made with jojoba oil and oat — aka your BFFs in the ongoing battle against winter dryness.

    hand holding the mist
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This oil is perfect for people who have dry skin and need some oil to moisturize their skin. The lotions don't last for me, but this light oil is the best. You don't need a lot, it absorbs right away, and its light scent is so soothing. l love it. My daughter loves it too." —Patti Misterka

    Get it from Amazon for $8.24 (originally $14.16). 

    31. A bag of Greenies pill pockets for 47% off so the next time your pup has medicine to take you two can skip the frustrating stand-off and skip straight to them feeling a lot better.

    a reviewer photo of the pill pocket treat with a pill inside next to the full treat bag
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love that you get 30 pill pockets for my dog’s medicine. I get the hickory smoke flavor. They smell so good and my dog loves them. He takes his medicine with no problems. He doesn’t even know it’s his medicine. Veterinarian recommended and #1 ingredient is Real Chicken." —Brenda

    Get it from Amazon for $9.44 (originally $17.98; available in two flavors). 

    32. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges that's up to 55% off for expert-level blending and coverage that reviewers say work just as well as (if not better than!) a BeautyBlender or Real Techniques sponge. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder, *and* concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it's working harder than I have for *checks watch* my whole life.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    Get it from Amazon for $5.90+ (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets).

    33. A *TON* of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 30% off — reviewers love this for the softness of the matte color, how buildable and long-lasting it is, and how it doesn't crack or leave skin feeling dry.

    reviewer holding and wearing plum rose shade
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it. Very cute and useful for the lip trend from TikTok. I love the color! Super soft and nice. Highly recommend." —Athena

    Get it from Amazon $6.90 (originally $9.90; available in dozens of shades).

    34. A 32-pack of Energizer AA batteries for 30% off so Santa will be MORE than ready to keep all sorts of toys and gizmos going.

    batteries
    Amazon

    Get them from Amazon for $14.69 (originally $20.98).

    35. A three-pack of Eos shea butter shaving cream for 32% off on Amazon will help you glide your razor over all kinds of curves and bony parts. (Why are knees so hard to shave?) Folks with sensitive skin (like me) swear by this stuff. It has a super hydrating formula you'll totally feel the difference for after using.

    the can of shave cream
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so happy that I found this shaving cream! I hope they never stop making it! I have super sensitive skin and continuously got razor burn in my bikini area. I had to resort to waxing for years. But since I started using this shaving cream for the past year, I’ve never had razor burn again!" —Richard

    Get it from Amazon for $10.12 (originally $14.99).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.