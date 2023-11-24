Skip To Content
    35 Deals That Are 50% Off And Over To Check Out Before Black Friday Ends

    If you’re only interested in major savings this Black Friday, here are the deals just for you.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. Up to 80% off tons of items at Wayfair, with some of their lowest prices of the year. It includes up to 60% off seasonal decor, up to 65% off living room seating, up to 70% off mattresses, and more.

    Wayfair

    Get the storage bed here, the sleeper sofa here, and shop all of the deals here.

    2. 64% off a 41-piece(!) Melissa & Doug diner playset for your food-obsessed tot to get busy opening the best (imaginary) breakfast joint in town.

    The set with pretend food, money, and a menu
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a really cute set! We love anything Melissa and Doug! My daughter has played with this constantly since she received it. I definitely recommend!" —Brandi English

    Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (originally $37.99).

    3. 75% off a pair of micro dot rip-resistant Sheertex tights if you're tired of constantly running to the drug store for cheap tights that end up with runs in them after the first wear.

    the tights
    Sheertex

    Promising review: "These are worth the investment if the price is scaring you away. I’ve pulled these bad boys up and down my thighs with full pointy nails and made sure to grab the material like it owes me money. No rips or tears after my testing them. They stay up, the opaqueness is just right and the dots add a little va va boom to my style. Highly recommend." —Chelsie F.

    Get it from Sheertex for $25 (originally $99; available in sizes XS–3XL). 

    And shop the rest of the Sheertex Black Friday sale here

    4. 50% off a Ninja blender system at Amazon with a pitcher, eight-cup food processor (you can even make cookie dough in it!), and single-serve blending cup you'll use allll the time for everything from hummus to smoothies — even pie crusts.

    The blender
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This thing is much bigger than I thought, and it had exceeded my wildest expectation. In the first 24 hours of having it, we have made homemade salsa and homemade butter. I will try so many things. I feel like I should have bought one of these years ago and had no idea what I was missing." —Phillip Blair

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (originally $199.99). 

    5. 53% off an LCD writing tablet that'll encourage little Einsteins to practice their numbers and letters. They might even consider trading their iPad for this cool gadget.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $29.99; available in four colors)

    6. 59% off a Staub 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven because it's SOUP SEASON, BABY!

    Nordstrom

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "I got this Staub Dutch oven as a bday gift to myself, and I love it. It's tall, slim keeps the heat, and it's the best slow-cooker. I made some melt in your mouth beef soup the day after I got this beauty. No burning or sticking, the meat just melted in your mouth. I am planning my next meal to use this beauty." —Nicknyc

    Get it from Nordstrom for $149+ (originally $369.99+; available in six colors).

    And check out all of Nordstrom's other kitchen deals here.

    7. Up to 62% off a heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.

    Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $49.29+ (originally $129.99; available in three colors). 

    8. 50% off a Keurig single-serve coffee maker for the need-it-now coffee-lover with limited counter space.

    the coffee maker in black sitting on a countertop while coffee dispenses into a cup
    Amazon

    Promising review (for the black machine): "We've had three K-Cup Keurig Makers in a span of about 7 years. The first two were the standard machines. Those worked very well and no complaints but neither made 12oz cups so I hunted around and found this one. Now that I have it, I found that 12oz cups aren't that big a deal but the Bold cup button sure works great and makes a very strong cup of coffee. Great option. Also, the other two took a while to heat up before they gave a blue light for 'ready'. This one is instant. Place the K-cup in the holder and press what size cup you want. It goes from the off button to steaming hot instantly. No waiting. Very nice machine!!!!!" —Retired

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in six colors).

    9. 60% off a pair of beloved Align leggings to join the legion of devotees who are obsessed with how buttery soft they feel.

    model in light blue leggings
    Lululemon

    FYI — these are Final Sale, and not eligible for returns!

    Get them from Lululemon for $39+ (originally $98+; available in women's sizes 0–20, two lengths, and in 23 colors).

    And shop the rest of the Lululemon Black Friday sale here.

    10. 51% off a pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Get it from Amazon for $169.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors).

    11. Up to 60% off at Etsy, perfect for shopping for unique gifts for everyone on your list, for less!

    Dear Soho / Etsy, Kids Wooden Wonders / Etsy

    Get the personalized wooden bow here, the resin earrings here, and shop everything on sale here.

    12. 52% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest so you can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it'll alert you when it's time to water and feed the plants.

    The AeroGarden in white
    amazon.com

    Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

    Get it from Amazon for $79.90 (originally $164.95).

    13. 51% off a Beachwaver B1 — aka a rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok. It does most of the work for you thanks to buttons that'll spin the barrel either way once your hair is clamped in and g2g.

    curling iron
    Beachwaver

    Promising review: "I have A LOT of hair. I have tried many many hair tool for curls and NONE of them give me a lasting curl like this tool does. I’m jazzed about it. If you have fine but A LOT of hair, this tool is amazing. Seriously." —Abbie

    Get it from Beachwaver for $49 (originally $99). 

    And check out the rest of the Beachwaver Black Friday sale here!

    14. 60% off a fancy touchless forehead thermometer, because if you need a thermometer for cold and flu season, you might as well save a little (or a lot)! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.

    reviewer using thermometer on baby
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (originally $39.99; available in black and white).

    15. 87% off a Hulu subscription (with ads) for $.99 per month for a a whole year so you can catch up on your favorite shows this winter for less!

    the deal
    Hulu

    Subscribe for $.99 per month (originally $7.99 per month).

    16. 58% off a fresh 6-piece towel set so you can throw away those bleach-stained rags you've been ashamed to show guests.

    green towels arranged in a bathroom
    Amazon

    What's included: Two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. 

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (originally $79.99; available in 20 colors). 

    17. Up to 70% off at West Elm's biggest sale event of the year, including up to 50% off living room furniture (like *$1,000* off this sectional!).

    West elm, West Elm

    Get the sectional here, the quilt set here, and shop all of the deals here.

    18. Up to 55% off *plus* an additional 10% an internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for expert-level blending and coverage that reviewers say work just as well as (if not better than!) a BeautyBlender or Real Techniques sponge. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder, *and* concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it's working harder than I have for *checks watch* my whole life.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    Get it from Amazon for $5.90+ (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets; be sure to click the coupon for this price!)

    19. 88% off (!!!) an at-home pet grooming vacuum for helping you spend less time dragging your reluctant pup to the groomers, and more time enjoying their grade-A snuggles with one device that can both trim and de-shed without any mess.

    two models using the device to groom a dog
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (originally $899.99 — don't forget to clip the $20 off coupon for deeper discounts).

    20. 50% off a bathroom storage set — it contains 16 sleek organization pieces that'll transform your bathroom's storage and aesthetic. Now you'll be able to find the cotton swabs right when you need them.

    the bathroom storage set
    The Container Store

    The set includes: (1) Divided Lazy Susan, (1) 2-Tier Lazy Susan, (1) Shelf Divider, (5) All-Purpose Bins, (3) Medium Bin Organizers, (3) Tall Bin Organizers, (1) Small Bin Organizer and (1) Medium Bin Organizer.

    Promising review: "This is literally one of the best investments I have ever made. Everything fits so perfectly in each other. Such a space saver, aesthetically pleasing, and everything is very clearly visible. I am so in love that I am ordering a second set." —Cassandra Lynn

    Get it from The Container Store for $126.84 (originally $253.84).

    And check out the full Container Store Black Friday sale here!

    21. 60% off select styles, plus 50% off everything else at Gap.

    Gap

    Discount automatically applied at checkout.

    Get the cable-knit sweater here, the mini dress here, and shop everything on sale here.

    22. 54% off a 9-foot pre-lit Christmas tree because in the words of Mariah Carey, "IT'S TIIIIIIIME!"

    9-foot pre-lit christmas tree in a living room
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $264.94 (originally $579.99).

    23. 58% off an Echo Show 8 that not only allows you to take video calls and set reminders, but can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. *Plus* it makes following weekday recipes even easier with its larger screen, and you can manage other smart devices in your home. What's not to love??

    the echo show with a multi-way video call on the screen
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded my smart home display from an Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) and I am really impressed with the improvements. The HD smart display is much larger and clearer, perfect for viewing video content or recipes while cooking. The stereo speakers also provide a much better audio experience compared to the previous model. Plus, Alexa works seamlessly with all of my smart home devices to control everything from my lighting to my thermostat. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend the Echo Show 8 to anyone looking for an upgrade from their Echo Show 5 or just a high-quality smart display in general." —Larry Stinson

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (originally $129.99; available in black and white). 

    24. Up to 70% off thousands of styles at Adidas.

    Adidas

    Get the running jacket here, the sweatpants here, and shop everything on sale here.

    25. 50% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

    Reviewer&#x27;s remote and tv with five-star review
    amazon.com

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little too old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $39.99).

    If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 50% off — get it for $24.99 (originally $49.99).

    26. 50% off a Waterpik water flosser that's *perfect* for anyone with sensitive teeth or gums — this deep cleans super effectively and gently, and is actually *more* effective than ordinary floss at improving gum health!

    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik in action.

    Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors).

    27. 50% off a trial order at Spot & Tango — aka running to the nearest pet store when you realize your bestie's food bag is empty has just become a thing of the past.

    @spotandtango / Via instagram.com, @spotandtango / Via instagram.com

    Signing up is super easy! You'll take a quiz to determine the right amount and kind of food for your fur babe and you'll never have to worry about placing last minute orders or running out to the pet store when your dog's food supply hits empty.

    Sign up for a Spot & Tango trial order and get Chicken Bites for free on your first two orders here.

    28. 50% off an IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum since your skin is very much already starting to feel the affects of winter dryness.

    model using the serum
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have used different serums the past couple of years and this is the one I keep returning back to! It’s. Great product for the price. My skin always looks hydrated and my tone is more even after using this daily for about two weeks. I apply it at night and in the morning under my usual face lotions. I have noticed a BIG difference when I ran out for about a week. My skin was much dryer and I woke up with lined under my eyes. I would highly recommend this product." —Sarah Venters

    Get it from Amazon for $17.50 (originally $35). 

    29. 60% off everything, plus take an extra 20% off your purchase at Banana Republic Factory.

    Banana Republic Factory

    The extra 20% off applies at checkout.

    Get the cropped coat here, the vegan leather miniskirt here, and shop all of the deals here.

    30. Up to 53% off a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower!!!) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

    Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors).

    31. 56% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts — the world is their adorable oyster!!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse

    "I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

    Get it from Amazon for $15.39 (originally $35; available in women's sizes S–XXL and dozens of colors)

    Psst — you can score deals on a ton of other bodysuit styles, including tank tops, halters, and square necks!

    32. 80% off a three-tier spice shelf so every time you open your cabinets you can behold your entire little family of wacky Trader Joe's spices. (Ranch seasoning, anyone??)

    shelf in kitchen cabinet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My spice cabinet is lovely😍. I can easily identify everything. I previously used lazy Susans but these are superior." —Sharon jackson

    Get it from Amazon for $6.64 (originally $32.97). 

    33. Up to 67% off a True & Co V-neck bralette that is just...lawlessly comfortable. This is the breathable, supportive bra/tank situation you have YEARNED FOR every cozy day of your life.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Check out a TikTok of the True & Co V-neck bra in action.

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer says about them: "It works as a bra, it works as a cropped tank to layer under sheer tops or dresses, it's basically perfect in every way. With a removable lining/light padding, it gives just the right support (and hides your nips if you keep the lining in). It ~completely~ disappears under clothing, with no seams or edges showing. Did I mention that it doesn't cut in ANYWHERE? It somehow clings to your bod like (as the name implies) a second skin, but if you tug it, the straps pull away with ease. Though perhaps a bit pricey, let's be honest: Your boobs and shoulders deserve this bra. I immediately ordered a second color (the nude) after trying the black on for the first time. There have been mornings I stepped out of my apartment, and thought, Huh, did I not put on a bra today? This is the miracle of this bra."

    Get it from Amazon for $15.94+ (originally $49; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 26 colors — also available in plus sizes with a racerback here)

    34. Up to 80% off sitewide at Klassy Network for experiencing the delight of a stylish top (or bodysuit) with a seamless built-in bra!

    Klassy Network

    Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business known for their Brami (bra + cami) tops and dresses, as well as loungewear, glasses, and scrunchies.

    Get the racerback bramisuit here, the scoop neck brami tank here, and shop all the deals here.

    35. 50% off a game of Throw Throw Burrito if your very grown-up game night could use a dash of carefully curated chaos. This party game combines dodgeball with an easy-to-learn card game that'll end with your friends rolling on the floor laughing after getting pelted with a foam burrito.

    a reviewer holding the game box
    amazon.com

    It works for two to six players, ages 7 and older!

    Promising review: "This is the fifth time I've gifted this game. People really love it...although sometimes it can get a bit wild with burritos being thrown around. Would definitely recommend if you're looking for a fun gift or a new game to play with your family and friends." —Mommy Marmar

    Get it from Amazon for $12.49 (originally $24.99; available in four styles). 

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.