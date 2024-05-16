47 Of The Best Father’s Day Gifts To Give In 2024

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Father's Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 16th!
1. A pack of Shark Tank-approved Tik Piks because how many guitar picks has Dad lost to his pockets and the wormhole that seemingly exists inside them? These use ~nano-suction~ technology to stick right to the surface of his guitar without the need for any nasty adhesives, so he'll never be left pick-less again!
Tik Pik is a small business founded by two guitar-playing friends who were sick of losing their guitar picks.
Promising review: "Stays in your fingers, sticks to things. It does everything as advertised. Almost has a suction cup feeling in your fingers. Very durable. Seriously, just buy it. You won't regret it. The case is really nice, too. Love it." —Nicole
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.95 (also available in a six-pack).
2. A comfy, zero-gravity canopy swing with foam cushions and a removable headrest so they can kick back and relax in suspended, shaded bliss whether they're working from home or working through a novel.
Promising review: "Very comfortable! I got it for Father's Day, and it is a hit! Not super difficult to put together and so comfortable!" —Sherry Ellison
Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in seven colors).
3. A collapsible silicone popcorn popper from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection if dad's favorite big screen is the one in his living room. This will give him the movie theater popcorn he craves with all the convenience of the microwaveable stuff.
PHEW — it's dishwasher-safe for easy clean up!
Promising review: "I didn't think I'd be happy with any method other than stove popping, but this is far better! Much better also than my air popper. Pops every kernel. I love being able to put the butter on the lid to flavor while it pops, comes out flavorful and fluffy/crispy, and is so convenient." —jae.t
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three colors).
4. A sleek tabletop turntable to upgrade all his old school (and new school) tunes while unlocking a whole host of future gift ideas via collector's edition vinyl.
Read what BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga has to say about this beauty:
"My husband has this record player, and it's become such a beloved piece in our home. We love putting it on during dinner time and letting the music drift from the living room into the kitchen while we cook. Super soothing and gives you an excuse to start searching for all kinds of vinyl records to add to your collection. Note that you'll need to also pick up a pair of speakers to get the full experience."
Get it from Amazon for $149.
5. And an acrylic vinyl holder for stylishly displaying his existing record collection in a way that's easy to access when the irresistible urge to play some Simon and Garfunkel takes over.
Promising review: "This item is the perfect addition to my record storage! I can easily flip through my favorite records without causing any damage to them. At first, I didn't believe this would be strong enough to flip through up to 50 records and have them hold on to the acrylic end piece. I was very wrong! This item is sturdy and strong. I started off buying just one to see if I would like it and ended up getting another almost immediately. I have many different storage options for my vinyl, and this is absolutely my current favorite!" —Kohl
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
6. A long-handled standing weeder that'll make his least favorite chore —clearing away rogue dandelions — easier than ever. Now he doesn't even need to bend over!
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.
Promising review: "I'm reluctant to use chemical weed killers, but I didn't think I had much of a choice due to our neglected gravel driveway and excessive dandelion problem. On a whim, I bought this to try and ended up loving it! With a little elbow grease and leverage, I've yanked out a ton of weeds by the root, and the driveway looks significantly better. This tool has been so great I ended up buying two more for my dad and FIL for Father's Day!" —James C.
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
7. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because, chances are, your dad could use a new one, and *no one* likes spending their hard-earned cash on things like pillows, so you'll be doing them a major favor.
8. A compact squeeze bottle with a built-in nylon brush so Dad can impress all his golf buddies with the freshest-looking clubs, balls, and shoes on the green.
Promising review: "I've been using mine for over a year now, and it is seriously the best at what it does. Simple design, but it does a simple (but vital) task. I try to top it off before every round but often forget. That's fine because it seems to last three or four rounds, no problem. Even if you do run out of water, it still works as a simple brush until you can make it to a conveniently located water cooler or fountain on the golf course." —Ben M.
Get it from Amazon for $3.90.
9. A 64-piece iFixit kit if he'd rather endure Aunt Carol's questionable cooking than purchase a replacement for something he's sure he can fix. With this around, he'll have all the little bits and bobs necessary to make repairs on his go-to gadgets.
Promising review: "Seriously, I have been repairing small electronics for decades now, over 30 dang years, and I will say this is probably the best deal and collection you can get for simple to even complicated repairs. It has a crapload of bits, but essentially everything you will need as opposed to the next larger offering, though I am still considering getting that for my dungeon downstairs. I keep this upstairs in the kitchen since many impromptu repairs occur at the dining room table, but I have not been let down. This is top-notch/quality material and manufacturing. It not only feels comfortable but is also very strong, and bits do not let go of screws. It has a great deal of bits, too (64, in fact). It pretty much covers all the phone and laptop screws you will encounter and even has some socket ones too. Nice touch." —Riboild
Get it from Amazon for $37.57.
10. Bananagrams — a travel-friendly game to delight your favorite word nerd. It combines all the brain-teasing fun of crossword puzzles and Scrabble, but wayyyyy more fast-paced.
Bananagrams is a family-run board game business based in Rhode Island!
Promising review: "Definitely a lot of fun! Got this for a friend after having bought two previous versions for us and some cousins. Everybody loves playing it and ends up spending hours at a time! Helps you learn new words and while not exactly Scrabble, knowing a bunch of two-letter words comes in handy when you're trying to win!" —Minion
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
Check out our full Party Bananagrams review!