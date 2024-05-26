29 Beauty Products So Good You'll Use Them 'Til They're Gone

1. A tub of rejuvenating eye cream to tighten, brighten, and lift those tired eyes and make it look like you actually got enough sleep and didn't stay up late rewatching The Office...again.
Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what it says. This was immediate! I saw the softening of my wrinkles and crow's-feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
2. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $8.41.
3. A paraben-free self-tanner for getting that sun-kissed glow even if there is approximately zero time in your schedule for sunbathing — you can expect results in just one hour! The mouse texture is applied evenly and doesn't have that *distinct* smell you've likely experienced with other sunless tanners.
Promising review: "If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. It dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in 12 shades).
4. A cruelty-free eyeshadow primer because with all the hard work you spent on that smoky eye, you should be able to enjoy it all day without smudging or creasing.
Promising review: "This is the best eyeshadow primer I have ever purchased! I was on the fence as other primers have left my eyes feeling sticky or heavy, and after long periods of time I still tend to get creases. Not with this primer. A little goes a long way with this primer. It lasts all day, and I have even gone to work a few times still wearing 'last night's makeup' because it holds so well. I am amazed at the quality for the price — and even though the tube is small, it has lasted me a little over a year since I only have to use such small amounts." —nasty-otter
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A coconut-scented nail strengthening cream if you hate deciding between eye-popping manicure prices or sporting short, brittle nails that are constantly chipping. Fortunately, there's a third option! This non-greasy formula is packed with calcium, moisturizing oils, and vitamins to strengthen nails and condition cuticles.
Promising review: "My nails were in bad shape before I started using this product. I had one nail that would constantly split on the side, but not anymore. I saw the difference right away after using this product. The smell is great; it is a good moisturizer for your cuticles and contains wonderful ingredients. I definitely recommend it, and I will be purchasing another really soon." —Tasha Stewart
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
6. A lightweight sun milk that delivers a silky smooth layer of SPF 50+ protection without the long dry times, white cast, and greasy texture. It's *the* ideal option for everyday wear under makeup — yes, even a full face of foundation!!
In the photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after application, and how the product looks under makeup.
Promising review: "Can I give it 10 stars? This sunblock is amazing! I put this on right before my makeup and don’t have to reapply even when I’m outside all day. I personally like the matte version but have tried the others, and they all provide the same great protection." —T Suzuki
Get it from Amazon for $18.23.
7. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, and it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
Get it from Amazon for $18.
8. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing. I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals STAT!
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels, and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks, and now they're almost baby-soft again. BUT please follow the directions. I left it on my super-dry, thick-callused heels for only three minutes, and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) with the potential to help heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines...all for under $20!!
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my S.O. tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks, refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-nonbeliever; you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $15.50.
10. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil because swimsuit season is upon us, and your booty deserves the same blemish-busting TLC as your face. Sun's out, bum's out, amirite?
Apply this gentle treatment 3–4 times a day or 4–6 times if the situation is more serious.
Promising review: "I’ve used this product for about two months now. I try to remember to apply at least twice a day. Not only is the skin clearer, but the overall texture is much smoother and softer. I highly recommend giving this lotion a try." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
11. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara if you're tired of getting excited about mascaras that never live up to their promises. This one is different — or at least according to the 249,000+ 5-star ratings.
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd (pictured above) can attest to this mascara's yop-tier status:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes, and I'm terrible at applying them), this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes without the discomfort."
For more info and review pics, check out Kayla's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in black and brown).