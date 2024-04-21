26 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 50 Wished They’d Known About Sooner

Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

Promising review: "I followed the instructions from many of the 5-star reviews, and everything worked better than I expected. I sat on the side of the tub and soaked my feet (while reading and sipping wine). I used a pumice stone on my feet while they were soft — then I PUT ON A PAIR OF GLOVES — and generously applied the gel. Then pumice stone after the rinse and washed — I had baby soft heels — better than getting a pedi. I will forever use this product — my only regret is not having found it sooner. Btw I’m a 65-year-old grandmother, and it was super easy." —Caribare

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.