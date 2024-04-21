26 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 50 Wished They’d Known About Sooner

1. A wildly popular Bio-Oil because real-life magic (aka science) has gifted us this powerful blend of moisturizing oils and vitamins to help fade the scars and stretch marks you thought were going to stick around for the foreseeable ever.
Promising review: "I am a 70-year-old woman with all the skin issues those years bring: fine lines and wrinkles, skin discoloration, uneven skin tone, and dry patches. This oil is lightweight, absorbs nicely, and has a fairly pleasant smell, although a bit flowery. The main thing is it works. I could tell a difference in my skin the first week of use. My skin is hydrated and glowing, and the overall tone has improved considerably. Believe me when I say I have used a lot of serums, oils, and moisturizers over the years. I wish I had found this oil years ago." —Connie J
2. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly get your feet sandal season ready by removing years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I followed the instructions from many of the 5-star reviews, and everything worked better than I expected. I sat on the side of the tub and soaked my feet (while reading and sipping wine). I used a pumice stone on my feet while they were soft — then I PUT ON A PAIR OF GLOVES — and generously applied the gel. Then pumice stone after the rinse and washed — I had baby soft heels — better than getting a pedi. I will forever use this product — my only regret is not having found it sooner. Btw I’m a 65-year-old grandmother, and it was super easy." —Caribare
3. A tub of rejuvenating eye cream to help tighten, brighten, and lift those tired eyes and make it look like you actually got enough sleep and didn't stay up late binging The Bachelor...again.
Promising review: "OMG, what can I say? This stuff is great! I've had dark circles since I was in my 20s now in my 50s I find this product! Love it! Dark circles are gone! Puffy eyes are gone by the time it dries! My eyes look more lively!" —lida Sadati
4. Or a TikTok-famous temporary eye tightener that'll whisk your bags away like a good bellhop, delivering jaw-dropping results in just a few minutes.
Promising review: "This product is awesome. It works better than I ever expected and does everything it claims. I only wish I found this years ago. As soon as it dries (which is not long) you can see the difference. I must say it took years, yes years, off my appearance. I'm a senior and it went on easy and in just minutes years were gone from my appearance. I couldn't believe that it really did what it said. I just wish I had found this sooner." —Tina Feldman
5. A Korean exfoliating mitt if you spend every shower examining your skin and wondering "How do I get rid of these bumps?" The answer: these gloves, which will slough away dead skin right before your eyes.
Promising review: "I am 67-years-old and have very dry skin. I always had trouble exfoliating my skin to my satisfaction. The very first time I used it, I was disgusted by how much dead skin I was able to remove! My skin felt so soft afterward! I use the mitt once a week and have less dead skin to remove. I absolutely love this mitt! Wish I had known about it sooner!" —Sweetwriter
6. An anti-dandruff shampoo for reducing scalp flaking and itching thanks to a little ingredient called ketoconazole, which kills the fungus that causes dandruff. Now you and your favorite black turtleneck can reunite without fear!
Promising review: "This is without a doubt the best dandruff shampoo ever. I am 50 years old and have had very bad dry scalp and even face and ears dry skin all my life I have tried everything on this side of the moon without any success until now. This stuff truly works and is amazing I literally put it on my face and even in my ears where I’ve always had problems with dry skin and after even the first use I saw amazing results. No more itching, no more flaking. I can actually wear a black shirt now with confidence no flakes to worry about. I truly highly recommend this product and the only downfall I can think of is where was it when I was a teenager and had to endure many embarrassing moments. Thank you so so much for this shampoo it’s worth every last penny!" —stacy
7. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get quick results without the lingering sensitivity, so you can smile with confidence in every graduation, vacation, and wedding photo this season.
Promising review: "I’m a 66-year-old wine and coffee lover with yellowing teeth. I’ve tried every tooth-whitening product to brighten my smile to no avail…until now. After two weeks, I am seeing amazing results, and I’m very impressed. It does cause some tooth sensitivity, so follow the instructions carefully to minimize the sensitivity." —E. Addison
8. A rechargeable hair trimmer so you can get silky-smooth legs without partaking in the laborious act of shaving with a razor. This palm-sized shaver can be used anytime, anywhere, and without soap or water. And it's perfect for anyone who regularly struggles with nicks, irritation, and razor bumps.
9. Plus, a compact facial hair trimmer to take painful plucking out of the equation with an easy-to-use electric option that's built to handle every stray hair from unibrows to mustaches.
Promising review: "OMG. This is the most wonderful product EVER. I have paid my beautician $10 a week to remove my 'hair lip.' If I only would have found this hair remover sooner. It is 'flawless.' It is painless and gets all the mustache (I'm 66) as well as other chin hairs. In three weeks, this product has saved me $30, and it is better than my beautician ~ she never got all the hair. THANK YOU SO MUCH. Love, love, love." —Diane Mary
10. A pair of extra sharp stainless-steel toenail clippers that's similar to the ones used by podiatrists for quick and painless removal of your thickest nails (as well as ingrown ones) so you can rock your extensive sandal collection without hesitation.
Promising review: "This has been the first product I've been able to use on my (and my 98-year-old friend's) thick toenails that actually work. Having arthritis, the grip and sharpness now make this task easy. Would recommend this product to anyone, especially seniors and caregivers like me. The price was more than affordable and wish I had discovered these clippers sooner. I was skeptical after purchasing other clippers over the years but this is excellent." —She She V
11. A moisturizing tinted sunscreen with SPF 46 if your definition of an enviable beauty routine is one that doesn't take ages to apply. Allow me to introduce you to this non-greasy formula that delivers the daily sun protection your skin needs combined with the subtle, complexion-evening glow you most definitely want.
Promising review: "I bought this on the recommendation of an IG dermatologist, Dr Daniel Sugai, and he wasn't wrong. The texture is amazing. It's SPF 46, which is great, the color is very sheer but does even out my skin tone, it moisturizes, and there's no chalky aspect to it. Smells good too. And the price is incredibly reasonable. I'm 69, with fair skin and wrinkles. I would have worn this in my 20s. It looks natural on my face, which is what I was after, as well as sun protection. It goes on well after serums too. Recommend highly 10/10." —Dr. R. Evans
12. An award-winning anti-humidity spray for coming as close as you ever will to feeling like you control the elements. This long-lasting spray creates a waterproof barrier around hair that blocks out frizz-inducing moisture for up to 72 hours. (Yes, you read that right.) It's your secret weapon in the decades-long war against humidity.
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But I received it as a sample, and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day, or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me ’til my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
