After Hours Of Scrolling, I've Brought Back The Goods: 32 TikTok Products Worth Checking Out

1. A customizable door draft stopper to plug up gaps that prevent your home from being heated (or cooled) as efficiently as possible. Simply cut to size, slide on your door, and enjoy a little extra $$$ in your pocket.
Promising review: "It’s saved us so much money on our energy bill we’re definitely buying more and I encourage you to buy more if you want to save on your energy bills." —Kellykelly
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. Lookalike suede clogs that have been fondly referred to online as "potato shoes," which makes perfect sense since you're probably going to love this supremely comfortable shoe about as much as you love french fries and hash browns.
Promising review: "I love these! I was hoping they could compare for the Birkenstock brand, and I'm so glad they can! I debated whether to purchase these, but when they arrived, I was pleasantly surprised. They look and feel just like my Birkenstocks for a fraction of the price. I will definitely be buying them in the other colors. Their fit is accurate as well. I wear a size 10 and ordered a size 10. I have about 1/2 inch of the shoe behind my heel. I would say they are a perfect fit!" —Alicia Lewis
Get them from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in women's sizes 5.5–14 and in seven colors).
3. A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner if you want to be shocked and awed by this machine's ability to suck up messes and restore furniture, carpets, and even car interiors to their former glory.
Promising review: "Saw this thing all over TikTok and caved because my couch was looking BUSTED. This little green monster was super simple to put together out of the box, easy to wrap back up after use, and the water that came after cleaning my couch was literally black... My couch is light blue so, definitely gets things CLEAN. Do it, you don't know you need it but you do." —KD Krane
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
4. A set of claw clips because it's a quick and easy way to keep hair out of your face while going about your day. Thick-haired folks, fear not! These jumbo clips can securely hold all your hair, too.
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 11 different color sets).
5. A length-adjustable pet hair broom with rubber bristles for wrangling all the fur trapped in your carpet that your vacuum couldn't handle. If that's not enough to have you reaching for this broom constantly, there's also a built-in squeegee for corralling spilled liquids and cleaning glass.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone- especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
6. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker so you can turn any frozen fruit into a creamy, sorbet-like treat in minutes. This easy-to-clean machine is particularly perfect for vegans and anyone else with a dietary restriction keeping them from satisfying their ice cream cravings.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems impossible. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $35.80.
7. A battery-operated fabric shaver to rescue well-loved sweaters and knits from the horrors of aging — lint, matted fibers, and pilling, oh my! It's like a tiny vacuum so just empty the detachable lint catcher when you're done.
Be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS. I have seen this product all over TikTok and have been thinking of getting it for a while. It is the best thing ever. It removes all the little fuzz balls on my leggings or sheets. It helps me relax honestly. I recommend." —Kayla foulk
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in six colors).
8. A vegan exfoliating body scrub that buffs away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment. If you struggle with persistent KP, this scrub is for you.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
Get it from Amazon for $12.
9. A pet stain and odor eliminator if you need a quick and easy way to eliminate new and old stains (and stank) on virtually any surface, so you can forget that it ever happened.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small biz creating top-notch treats, toys, cleaning solutions, grooming supplies, and more for pets and their humans. The company is named after the founders' family pets — a Labradoodle named Rocco and a tabby cat named Roxie.
Promising review: "This product is great and works well. I have had a long-standing pet urine smell in the 1930s wood floors from a prior occupant. After several applications, the smell is gone. The product has a mild pleasing smell that dissipates over time which I really appreciate given my sensitivity to smells. Highly recommended." —Roberto
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
10. A portable vacuum with multiple attachments because snow and slush season isn't doing your car's cleanliness any favors. This vacuum conveniently plugs into the car's aux outlet and has a SUPER long cord so you can easily suck up every mess (even ones in the back seat) on the go.
Promising review: "I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course I bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius and I still had cord left after I swept in the trunk! The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener! I love this product, it works very well." —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in black and white and as a cordless version).
11. A pair of lightweight tapered joggers for giving all your inferior (aka sagging, stiff, and scratchy) lounge pants a chance to retire. This supremely soft style strikes a fine line between jogger and legging, making it perfect for just about everything from exercising and errands to enjoying a glass of wine on the couch.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lulu leggings but if they feel anything like these then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style but that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors).