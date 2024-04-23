17 Totally Terrorizing Photos Of Things You've Never Seen Before In Your Life

I saw some photos this week that didn't sit right with me. Here are the 18 pictures from r/oddlyterrifying that put me in a really scary mental space:
1.
This endoscopic view of a human fetus inside the womb:
2.
This person working waist-deep in concrete:
3.
This thrifted T-shirt that references an unknown crime story:
4.
This person who sent a nonsensical, but weirdly coherent sleep-text:
5.
This kidney stone — the size of a dime — that someone peed out:
6.
This abandoned house in Poland:
7.
These insects that look like twigs and leaves:
8.
This stonefish's face:
9.
These completely unnecessary coffin-shaped windows on hospital doors:
10.
This glitching LED sign at a church:
11.
This flood of pink balloons raining down on a crowd:
12.
This photo taken of a cat mid-head shake that make it look like a demon:
13.
This terrifying Big Bird at someone's local PBS station:
14.
And this unnerving statue outside a dentist's office:
15.
This most likely cursed chest someone's grandma left them:
16.
This mass convening of small birds:
17.
And finally, this blanket that has someone's face imprinted in it: