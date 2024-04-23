    17 Totally Terrorizing Photos Of Things You've Never Seen Before In Your Life

    I'd like my memory to be wiped of these photos.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I saw some photos this week that didn't sit right with me. Here are the 18 pictures from r/oddlyterrifying that put me in a really scary mental space:

    1. This endoscopic view of a human fetus inside the womb:

    Endoscopic view of a human fetus during a check-up
    u/ybatyolo / Via reddit.com

    2. This person working waist-deep in concrete:

    A man working waist-deep in concrete
    u/StcStasi / Via reddit.com

    3. This thrifted T-shirt that references an unknown crime story:

    T-shirt with text &quot;THERE IS NOT A DEAD BODY ON HIGHLAND AVE&quot; and an overlaid street image
    u/myscrabbleship / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who sent a nonsensical, but weirdly coherent sleep-text:

    A dimly lit room with a bed in the foreground and a figure resembling a &#x27;Dragon Ball&#x27; character edited into the scene. Text overlay denotes surprise at the visit
    u/Joeman106 / Via reddit.com

    5. This kidney stone — the size of a dime — that someone peed out:

    A quarter coin next to a small, irregular-shaped kidney stone to compare sizes
    u/ZippyMcLintball / Via reddit.com

    6. This abandoned house in Poland:

    Worn iron gate opens to a dilapidated mansion with bare trees, evoking a mysterious, eerie atmosphere
    u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com

    7. These insects that look like twigs and leaves:

    Hand displaying various camouflaged insects mimicking leaves and twigs
    u/Majoodeh / Via reddit.com

    8. This stonefish's face:

    Close-up of a camouflaged stonefish blending with its sandy environment
    u/Individual_Book9133 / Via reddit.com

    9. These completely unnecessary coffin-shaped windows on hospital doors:

    Elevator doors with coffin-shaped windows reflecting the Internet&#x27;s interest in quirky designs
    u/BESTlittleBITCH / Via reddit.com

    10. This glitching LED sign at a church:

    Electronic sign outside Calvary Assembly reads &quot;GOD IS IN CONTROL&quot; in capital letters
    u/MrSpookley / Via reddit.com

    11. This flood of pink balloons raining down on a crowd:

    A crowd of people watching a massive pink balloon release indoors
    u/FenixDriver / Via reddit.com

    12. This photo taken of a cat mid-head shake that make it look like a demon:

    A blurry-faced black cat standing on the arm of a sofa with an exercise bike in the background
    u/No_Gray_Area / Via reddit.com

    13. This terrifying Big Bird at someone's local PBS station:

    A scary Big Bird wearing a dress
    u/bogjumly avataru/bogjumly / Via reddit.com

    14. And this unnerving statue outside a dentist's office:

    Large sculpture of a cartoonish bear giving a thumbs-up
    u/DrWonderpants / Via reddit.com

    15. This most likely cursed chest someone's grandma left them:

    Carved wooden chest with intricate designs and animals, displayed indoors as a unique furniture piece
    u/Doomathemoonman / Via reddit.com

    16. This mass convening of small birds:

    Birds perched on multiple telephone wires against a clear sky, viewed from below
    u/down_therabbit_h0le / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, this blanket that has someone's face imprinted in it:

    A dusty surface with an eerie facial imprint and handprints, evoking a haunting or supernatural vibe
    u/HybridPosts / Via reddit.com