One of the beauties of having coworkers is being able to bond with them over the annoyances of the average workday.
But at every workplace, there seems to be that one employee who acts like they're in charge, even though they're at the exact same level as you. Here are 14 people who need to be reminded of their role:
1."Don’t get me wrong — I love my coworker — but she’s acting like she’s the manager when she isn’t. Everyday I come in, I swear she just keeps making more rules and requirements to the closing crew’s duties. It’s too much."
2."My coworker seems to think she's my boss. She left me this note today."
3."My passive aggressive co-worker sent me this for not replying to one of her emails (but I actually did and I don't know what she's talking about)."
4."My coworkers were so dependent on me taking their unwanted shifts. This happened even after I quit."
5."I work at a hospital and my coworkers think their mothers work here too. These have been sitting in the break room for 2 weeks."
6."I made an enemy on my first day of work."
7. The snitch:
not me finding out my favorite coworker snitched on me.. like bitch now ur dead to me 😐