19 Simply Infuriating Photos That'll Take Your Rage To Levels You Never Knew Were Possible

Every single day, I marvel at the audacity of some human beings. These 19 people in particular from r/mildlyinfuriating are blowing my mind at this current moment:
1.
"My Mum has stage 4 cancer in five areas, and her boss has been pressuring her to come back to work."
2.
"Boss says the office has no roaches."
3.
"Got rejected three minutes after applying to a role."
4.
"My wife's 30th birthday cake confusion."
5.
"They put circus mirrors in my local Planet Fitness."
6.
"The most disappointing moment in my life."
7.
"My step dad thinks the eclipse will kill us."
8.
"Left my teenage son with the pizza."
9.
"My wife got a pay raise for her 10-year anniversary."
10.
"My daughter's toy tablet has no word for the letter C."
11.
"My school thinks this fills up hungry high schoolers."
12.
"This is how our new air fryer arrived from Amazon."
13.
"The 'waste' my mom leaves when using green onions."
14.
"The forks they had at the restaurant I went to."
15.
"Someone dared to put their foot on my arm rest on a flight."
16.
"This powerboard was made to fit in the corner, except the cable comes out of the corner."
17.
"Apparently I'm the picky one."
18.
"My delivery driver pulled up to my house, marked the order as delivered, stole it, and uploaded this as the delivery location."
19.
And finally, "I've been stuck here waiting for the train to move for the last 40 minutes."