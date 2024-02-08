15 Photos Of Scarily Large Objects That'll Make You Feel Like A Tiny Little Speck Of Dust

I've done quite a few posts about
megalophobia, which is the intense fear of large objects. I just can't get enough of all the wild photos in the subreddit r/megalophobia, so here are 15 more images that'll make your stomach drop:
1.
These massive clouds rolling through mountains:
3.
This scene from
Pacific Rim:
4.
This bird's-eye view of Mount Everest's highest point:
5.
This view of an enormous fire in St. Petersburg:
6.
This perspective from the inside of a containment tank:
7.
This massive submarine casually popping up from the snow-covered sea:
8.
This camera angle that makes a giant tractor look bite-size:
9.
And this whale that looks like a submarine:
10.
This huge blow-up panda rolling through traffic:
11.
This plane flying way too close to these rooftops:
12.
This simulation by artificial intelligence of the moon barreling toward Earth:
13.
This roller coaster merging with the abyss:
15.
And finally, this cursed image of the Goliath birdeater spider (the largest spider in the world):