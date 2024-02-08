Skip To Content
    15 Photos Of Scarily Large Objects That'll Make You Feel Like A Tiny Little Speck Of Dust

    Megalophobia is the fear of large things.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I've done quite a few posts about megalophobia, which is the intense fear of large objects. I just can't get enough of all the wild photos in the subreddit r/megalophobia, so here are 15 more images that'll make your stomach drop:

    1. These massive clouds rolling through mountains:

    A huge cloud that looks like an enormous cotton ball over a country road
    u/TulogTamad / Via reddit.com

    2. This photos of the world's largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas:

    People walking along the dock and the enormous ship high above them
    u/amathis6464 / Via reddit.com

    3. This scene from Pacific Rim:

    A huge alien&#x27;s feet towering over two human beings
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    4. This bird's-eye view of Mount Everest's highest point:

    Overhead view of climbers standing on the very narrow peak of Mount Everest
    u/worldisillusion / Via reddit.com

    5. This view of an enormous fire in St. Petersburg:

    A huge billow of black smoke emerging from a fire, as seen from the air
    u/NGTVS / Via reddit.com

    6. This perspective from the inside of a containment tank:

    Several people inside an otherwise empty, cavernous interior
    u/smartCollege34 / Via reddit.com³_lng_containment_tank/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

    7. This massive submarine casually popping up from the snow-covered sea:

    A submarine emerging from snow
    u/mxpower / Via reddit.com
    Close-up of a submarine emerging from snow
    u/mxpower / Via reddit.com

    8. This camera angle that makes a giant tractor look bite-size:

    A tractor on its side that looks like a brick in a steep construction area
    u/FormalAcreage / Via reddit.com

    9. And this whale that looks like a submarine:

    Outline of a whale underwater
    u/_Aeterna-Lux_ / Via reddit.com

    10. This huge blow-up panda rolling through traffic:

    A panda on its side next to a police car on the road
    u/Mehul_baba / Via reddit.com

    11. This plane flying way too close to these rooftops:

    A British Airways play appears to be just above some single-story houses
    u/-CAVALO- / Via reddit.com

    12. This simulation by artificial intelligence of the moon barreling toward Earth:

    A huge moon filling the daylight sky in a suburb
    u/ghostsinbad224 / Via reddit.com
    Close-up of a huge moon filling the daylight sky above a suburban street
    u/ghostsinbad224 / Via reddit.com

    13. This roller coaster merging with the abyss:

    A roller coaster disappearing into a foggy nighttime sky
    u/Ptbam / Via reddit.com

    14. This ginormous tank:

    A huge tank towering over a man in a uniform
    u/colapepsikinnie

    15. And finally, this cursed image of the Goliath birdeater spider (the largest spider in the world):

    The spider on a plate next to a much smaller but still large insect and a human arm — and about the height from the elbow to the wrist
    u/freudian_nipps / Via reddit.com