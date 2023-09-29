Life feels like one big, annoying, imperfect mess sometimes.
In the moments where I feel most overwhelmed, I turn to r/oddlysatisfying as a reminder that sometimes life can be perfect. Here are 14 photos that serve as proof:
1.
These people sliding into a desktop background:
3.
This view on someone's farm:
4.
These thick, fluffy, steamed Japanese pancakes:
5.
This woman's handwriting:
6.
This spiral pattern on a head of cabbage:
7.
This river of wine in Portugal from a broken wine deposit:
8.
This car wash soap that looks like molten lava:
9.
This perfect reflection of Mt. Fuji on Lake Tanuki:
10.
This perfect soft serve swirl:
11.
These mother and daughter cats with heterochromia:
12.
These bottles of gin designed to fit perfectly together:
13.
This before and after of a cleaned-out creek:
14.
And finally, this Tetris tater tot arrangement: