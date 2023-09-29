"Perfect, Perfect, Perfect" — These 14 Photos Will Teach You The Meaning Of Satisfaction

These photos make my eyeballs feel nice and cozy.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

Life feels like one big, annoying, imperfect mess sometimes.

PBS

In the moments where I feel most overwhelmed, I turn to r/oddlysatisfying as a reminder that sometimes life can be perfect. Here are 14 photos that serve as proof:

1. These people sliding into a desktop background:

People sliding into a desktop background
u/SinjiOnO / Via reddit.com

2. These three amigos:

Three white cats
u/H_G_Bells / Via reddit.com

3. This view on someone's farm:

A view from the porch of someone&#x27;s farm with swings
u/amish_novelty / Via reddit.com

4. These thick, fluffy, steamed Japanese pancakes:

Thick pancakes
u/SinjiOnO / Via reddit.com

5. This woman's handwriting:

Someone writing on a planner
u/Obvious-Chipmunk7182 / Via reddit.com

6. This spiral pattern on a head of cabbage:

A head of cabbage
u/19NotMe73 / Via reddit.com

7. This river of wine in Portugal from a broken wine deposit:

A river of wine
u/UrbanCyclerPT / Via reddit.com

8. This car wash soap that looks like molten lava:

A car being washed
u/WonderfulFennels / Via reddit.com

9. This perfect reflection of Mt. Fuji on Lake Tanuki:

Mt. Fuji
u/amy2kim22 / Via reddit.com

10. This perfect soft serve swirl:

Closeup of soft serve
u/JephriB / Via reddit.com

11. These mother and daughter cats with heterochromia:

Two cats with heterochromia
u//Blue-Jay42 / Via reddit.com

12. These bottles of gin designed to fit perfectly together:

Bottles of gin in a grocery store basket
u/KittyGoBleeg / Via reddit.com

13. This before and after of a cleaned-out creek:

Side-by-side images of a creek before and after it was cleaned
u/PM_ME_YUR_BUBBLEBUTT / Via reddit.com

14. And finally, this Tetris tater tot arrangement:

Tater tots
u/wanderingbrother / Via reddit.com