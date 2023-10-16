19 Photos That Are Supposed To Be Funny, But Are So Relatable That They're Almost Creepy Instead

Taylor Swift is great, but I knew I wasn't the only one who feels like the discourse around her is a bit drawn out.

1. The protagonists:

writers trying to make a girl protagonist fall in love with the boy protagonist with an image of patrick and spongebob bracing themselves
2. The stick:

large stick looks like a sword and the texts reads, at 43 if i found this stick as a child i would still be bragging about it
3. The man:

man: i made a new friend, woman: what&#x27;s his name where is he from what&#x27;s he do, and then 3 different images of a guy shrugging while smiling
4. The cousin:

mom: i gave away all our clothes, 30 year old me: it&#x27;s an image on an older guy sitting in disbelief
5. The tooth:

muscled shrek with the text, a human too withstanding 250 kilograms, and then shrek fading away with text, a human tooth when it comes into contact with sugar
6. The choice:

a sweaty cartoon cartoon with the text, when you die and some all-powerful entity asks if you want to reincarnate 400 years in the past or 400 years in the future
7. The account:

guy switching his car gear to reverse and text reading, you need ot create an account to see website&#x27;s content
8. The pack:

cartoon characters depicted dying on a hill that tiktok is cringe
9. The toaster:

if 3/10 on the toaster burns the toast what are 4 through 10 for
10. The teacher:

when the teacher starts to call on students so you try to look busy and it&#x27;s an image of a politician scribbling in a notepad
11. The Gen Z'ers:

gen z listening to rappers with the floor of dried concrete
12. The syllables:

when you tell people your name and it has 3 or more syllables, everyone responding with, best i can do is 2 syllables or less with image of pawn shop owners
13. The illness:

image of an animated character saying, ah shit here we go again in response to, when you haven&#x27;t been sick in a while and you feel a sore throat coming on
14. The phone charger:

woody from toy story saying so long, partner in response to taking your phone charger on a three week trip
15. The color:

the spiderman meme used with different shades of blue
16. The biter:

when someone is biting their ice cream and it&#x27;s an image of a cartoon holding a knife
17. The tourists:

walter white doing some chemistry and text reading, europeans consistently choosing the worst parts of america to visit
18. The influencer:

scooby doo character unmasking a ghost with text, an influencer who promotes products from different brands and i get paid for this
19. And finally, the discourse:

omg did you hear taylor sw– and bugs bunny saying no
