19 Photos That Are Supposed To Be Funny, But Are So Relatable That They're Almost Creepy Instead

Trending badgeTrendingInternet Finds·Posted 6 hours ago19 Photos That Are Supposed To Be Funny, But Are So Relatable That They're Almost Creepy InsteadTaylor Swift is great, but I knew I wasn't the only one who feels like the discourse around her is a bit drawn out.by Daniella EmanuelBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. The protagonists: u/X05Real / Via reddit.com 2. The stick: u/WebbsPowerade / Via reddit.com 3. The man: u/Waitingforlunch / Via reddit.com 4. The cousin: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock / Via reddit.com 5. The tooth: u/wcslater / Via reddit.com 6. The choice: u/Jamminmb / Via reddit.com 7. The account: u/StringsPluck / Via reddit.com 8. The pack: NA / Via reddit.com 9. The toaster: u/yachtsronaut / Via reddit.com 10. The teacher: u/InsrtRandomUserHere / Via reddit.com 11. The Gen Z'ers: u/dynami999 / Via reddit.com 12. The syllables: u/ViveroCervantes / Via reddit.com 13. The illness: u/Zoh41b / Via reddit.com 14. The phone charger: u/Kavith_T_Fdo / Via reddit.com 15. The color: u/s0gy_bread / Via reddit.com 16. The biter: u/wafflezcol / Via reddit.com 17. The tourists: u/Mattau93 / Via reddit.com 18. The influencer: u/jimmyapril19 / Via reddit.com 19. And finally, the discourse: u/EvaInTheUSA / Via reddit.com