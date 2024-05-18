17 Very, Very, Very Infuriating Pictures That Made Me Really, Really, Really Angry

Grrrrrrrrrrrrr.

Feeling feisty? What you're about to see probably won't help! Here are 17 photos from r/mildlyinfuriating that will put you in a rage spiral:

1. "This was at the gym during the busiest time of day."

Handwritten note on gym equipment requesting patience for 4-6 minute breaks between powerlifting sets
u/4ArgumentsSake / Via reddit.com

2. "Our neighbor was not happy that we mowed one row into his lawn, so he decided to spray grass killer to make a point."

A neatly mowed lawn with a distinct, straight lighter strip running down the middle between houses
u/PogoChop / Via reddit.com

3. "The school lunch system is disgraceful."

Several plates of nachos with a generous amount of cheese sauce
u/oaz_zam246 / Via reddit.com

4. "This lady, who insisted on being the only person standing at the concert."

Audience member stands in a theater during a performance, obstructing the view
u/alejandroacantilado / Via reddit.com

5. "The text from my daughter's landlord while we're attending her college graduation."

Text message exchange with a humorous misunderstanding about graduating and parking permits
u/EevelBob / Via reddit.com

6. "My wife tells me we need to buy water because we don't have any."

A cluttered dresser with numerous water bottles, some assorted items, and clothing items in the background
u/riKidna / Via reddit.com

7. "My kid lost points on his extra credit assignment because it was 'bent.'"

A bent poster board
u/Temporary_Thing7517 / Via reddit.com

8. "My neighbor sprayed herbicide on my back lot to make himself a parking lot."

Car parked awkwardly on roadside with front wheels on the pavement and rear on grass
u/Anomalous_Pearl / Via reddit.com

9. "I spent 10 minutes getting checked in by security, and this is my visitor badge."

Silhouetted figure on a visitor badge held by a person&#x27;s hand
u/PreparationGloomy658 / Via reddit.com

10. "How I found out that my family was going on vacation."

A screenshot of a text conversation where someone shares photos of a hotel room they booked
u/Starbotcar / Via reddit.com

11. "Just paid $145 in application fees to be told I'm too poor to rent."

The image shows a letter declining an application due to inadequate income/assets, referencing a consumer report and investigation
u/SpaceThagomizer420 / Via reddit.com

12. "I keep a pack of gum on my cubicle at work. Tried to grab a piece and I discover this... I hate my coworkers."

Handwritten note saying &quot;Thanks for the last piece of gum&quot; on top of an empty Trident gum pack
u/maidafossetta / Via reddit.com

13. "When jean seams make this move around your leg."

Photo of a person&#x27;s leg wearing jeans and a black sneaker, viewed from above
u/kurtmorrison / Via reddit.com

14. "I was running in lane one at the track, and this dude showed up and decided this was the perfect location to lie down."

Child lying on a track field, with a comedic pose suggesting a sudden halt in motion
u/Paiger__ / Via reddit.com

15. "Corporate life micromanaging."

A screenshot of a text conversation about being late from lunch with blurred name
u/CreamOnMyNipples / Via reddit.com

16. "Thanks, I love being pelted with pebbles."

A pickup truck bed overflowing with a pile of materials on a street
u/Evildread / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, "They called it a soup..."

Bowl of soup with a spoon, next to sliced bread on a green tray
u/Average_Blud / Via reddit.com