17 Very, Very, Very Infuriating Pictures That Made Me Really, Really, Really Angry

Feeling feisty? What you're about to see probably won't help! Here are 17 photos from r/mildlyinfuriating that will put you in a rage spiral:
"This was at the gym during the busiest time of day."
"Our neighbor was not happy that we mowed one row into his lawn, so he decided to spray grass killer to make a point."
"The school lunch system is disgraceful."
"This lady, who insisted on being the only person standing at the concert."
"The text from my daughter's landlord while we're attending her college graduation."
"My wife tells me we need to buy water because we don't have any."
"My kid lost points on his extra credit assignment because it was 'bent.'"
"My neighbor sprayed herbicide on my back lot to make himself a parking lot."
"I spent 10 minutes getting checked in by security, and this is my visitor badge."
"How I found out that my family was going on vacation."
"Just paid $145 in application fees to be told I'm too poor to rent."
"I keep a pack of gum on my cubicle at work. Tried to grab a piece and I discover this... I hate my coworkers."
"When jean seams make this move around your leg."
"I was running in lane one at the track, and this dude showed up and decided this was the perfect location to lie down."
"Corporate life micromanaging."
"Thanks, I love being pelted with pebbles."
And finally, "They called it a soup..."