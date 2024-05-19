Trending badgeTrendingInternet Finds·Posted 6 hours ago13 Brazen People Who Were Hit With Brutal Comebacks That Made Them Instantly Regret Opening Their MouthsThey got got.by Daniella EmanuelBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. The know-it-all: u/deleted / Via reddit.com 2. The unloader: u/beerbellybegone / Via reddit.com 3. The Barbie barbarian: u/beerbellybegone / Via reddit.com 4. The historian: u/Low_Analyst_576 / Via reddit.com 5. The male staff: u/beerbellybegone / Via reddit.com 6. The Dairy Queen dilemma: u/beerbellybegone / Via reddit.com 7. The lake: u/abaganoush / Via reddit.com 8. The fan: u/CrazyKZG / Via reddit.com 9. The conspiracy theorist: u/Recent-Primary-5143 / Via reddit.com 10. The anti-vaxxer: u/SleepAllllDay / Via reddit.com 11. The rivals: u/Liraeyn / Via reddit.com 12. The game: u/Piccolo-Sufficient / Via reddit.com 13. And finally, the harsh truth: u/Piccolo-Sufficient / Via reddit.com H/T: r/MurderedByWords