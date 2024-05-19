13 Brazen People Who Were Hit With Brutal Comebacks That Made Them Instantly Regret Opening Their Mouths

They got got.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

1. The know-it-all:

Three tweets in a thread discussing if spiders drink beer; the last tweet contains strong language
2. The unloader:

Tweet shows empty warehouse where no one showed up for work; below, sarcastic reply mocking the situation
3. The Barbie barbarian:

Tweets criticizing and defending a new Barbie movie, highlighting a divided reaction among fans
4. The historian:

Two social media comments debating the cause of the Civil War and Lincoln&#x27;s motives
5. The male staff:

School girls in uniforms with a comment on dress codes and work environment for male staff
6. The Dairy Queen dilemma:

A Twitter conversation highlighting the disparity between a living wage and jobs like ice cream making, with one user questioning the necessity for such jobs
7. The lake:

A Twitter conversation thread with users and @LakeSuperior discussing water&#x27;s non-lethal qualities.
8. The fan:

Screen capture of a text message exchange with a humorous response about defining a woman, popular online with high engagement
9. The conspiracy theorist:

Two social media posts making anagrams from &quot;Delta&quot; and &quot;Omicron&quot; to spell &quot;MEDIA CONTROL&quot; and &quot;EROTIC ALMOND.&quot;
10. The anti-vaxxer:

Tweet exchange: User expresses regret refusing vaccine, another comments on not talking to deceased
11. The rivals:

Sign at a high school with a grammar error, cheerleaders holding a corrected version of the sign
12. The game:

Meme expressing a view on modern dating with a humorous reply mentioning a PlayStation
13. And finally, the harsh truth:

The image shows two tweets: one expressing a wish to choose baby fathers and another threatening to hurt feelings in response
