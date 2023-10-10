    18 Photos That'll Stir Some Emotions Within You, Especially If You've Been Feeling Bored Lately

    The vibes have definitely been mid lately, so let these photos entertain you.

    by Daniella Emanuel

    Never underestimate the power of a photograph.

    The following 19 photos, for example, reversed my boredom and reignited my interest in the oddities of the world:

    Enjoy :)

    1. "Wood splinters that look like a city."

    Wood splinters
    u/bignector / Via reddit.com

    2. "Pumpkin peels look like low resolution images."

    Pumpkin shavings on a counter
    u/Alternative_Order378 / Via reddit.com

    3. "We received a letter from the woman who lived in my apartment 70 years ago, and she'd like to visit."

    A typed letter asking for &quot;a quick look round the flat&quot;
    u/mrbenjrocks / Via reddit.com

    "Hi,

    I used to live in your flat 70 years ago before I came to England with my parents. My husband and I are coming to Sydney in March for a couple of days arriving on the 15th and I am wondering if you are free whether it would be possible to have a quick look round the flat.

    I have some memories of the place mainly looking out the window of what my mother called the sun room to the harbour and the small pier next door.

    Kind regards,

    Meg"

    4. "My son came home with a sticker reminding us picture day was the next day."

    A picture day sticker
    u/IHateDolphins / Via reddit.com

    5. "This restaurant named 'Thai Food Near Me.'"

    &quot;Thai food near me&quot;
    u/zirus23 / Via reddit.com

    6. "The Gap sent me a check for $0.01 with no explanation."

    A check from the Gap
    u/cuddle_enthusiast / Via reddit.com

    7. "My city rolled out a yearly EMS subscription."

    An EMS subscription flyer
    u/superzuludawn / Via reddit.com

    8. "A rabies vaccine that is airdropped in the woods for raccoons to eat."

    A label for a &quot;Rabies Vaccine&quot;
    u/Citii / Via reddit.com

    9. "The hotel I'm at changes the elevator mats throughout the day."

    Side-by-side of welcome mats for different parts of the day
    u/cwm2355 / Via reddit.com

    10. "I can grip things backwards."

    A hand gripping a bottle backwards
    u/SentientPotato42 / Via reddit.com

    11. "The difference between my brother and I's tan."

    Two arms side-by-side comparing their tans
    u/YungTinkerbell / Via reddit.com

    12. "They painted over a crab."

    A crab outline on the road
    u/diezombie534 / Via reddit.com

    13. "I had a tendon transplant in my finger, and they’re using a button, sewn through my fingernail, to hold the new tendon in place while it heals."

    A button on someone&#x27;s finger
    u/Ok_Try_1217 / Via reddit.com

    14. "The amount of lost AirPods and earbuds my boyfriend found today on just one commercial plane."

    A bag of AirPods
    u/sachemo / Via reddit.com

    15. "They have baguette vending machines in France."

    A vending machine for baguettes
    u/doublehelixfelix133 / Via reddit.com

    16. "My skin is translucent."

    Veins showing through someone&#x27;s skin
    u/KaleidoscopeWild9670 / Via reddit.com

    17. "I came across a blue mushroom."

    A blue mushroom
    u/laobalaomadecai / Via reddit.com

    18. And finally, "My flesh-eating spider bite turned into a heart-shaped scar."

    A heart-shaped scar
    u/shelbyyalexandra / Via reddit.com

