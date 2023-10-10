Never underestimate the power of a photograph.
The following 19 photos, for example, reversed my boredom and reignited my interest in the oddities of the world:
Enjoy :)
1.
"Wood splinters that look like a city."
2.
"Pumpkin peels look like low resolution images."
3.
"We received a letter from the woman who lived in my apartment 70 years ago, and she'd like to visit."
4.
"My son came home with a sticker reminding us picture day was the next day."
5.
"This restaurant named 'Thai Food Near Me.'"
6.
"The Gap sent me a check for $0.01 with no explanation."
7.
"My city rolled out a yearly EMS subscription."
8.
"A rabies vaccine that is airdropped in the woods for raccoons to eat."
9.
"The hotel I'm at changes the elevator mats throughout the day."
10.
"I can grip things backwards."
11.
"The difference between my brother and I's tan."
12.
"They painted over a crab."
13.
"I had a tendon transplant in my finger, and they’re using a button, sewn through my fingernail, to hold the new tendon in place while it heals."
14.
"The amount of lost AirPods and earbuds my boyfriend found today on just one commercial plane."
15.
"They have baguette vending machines in France."
16.
"My skin is translucent."
17.
"I came across a blue mushroom."
18.
And finally, "My flesh-eating spider bite turned into a heart-shaped scar."