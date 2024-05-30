    These 17 People Thought They Were Having A Normal Day Until They Stumbled Into A Parallel Universe

    I'm so suspicious of cactuses now.

    by Daniella Emanuel

    Have you ever felt like there was a glitch in your reality? These 17 people from r/weird certainly experienced that this month:

    1. "This shark was found in the middle of a cycle lane in Denmark and no one knows how it got there."

    A shark lying on a paved pathway bordered by greenery. No people are present
    u/dkk02 / Via reddit.com

    2. "Put the lid back on the cactus, before it goes bad!"

    Workers on a crane tower replace part of a large cactus with a cell tower, blending it with the natural cacti landscape
    u/Barsidious_White / Via reddit.com

    3. "Someone sent me a $300 necklace and I have no idea who."

    A packaged micro Cuban chain bracelet, a black pouch with &quot;GLD&quot; logo, and an authenticity and lifetime guarantee card on a speckled countertop
    u/NobleActual1223 / Via reddit.com

    4. "I'm working alone in an empty office building, and this was slid under my door."

    Hand-drawn image of two snowmen and the text &quot;Do you want to build a snowman?&quot; on a piece of paper lying upside down on a gray carpet
    u/morgtron / Via reddit.com

    5. "My neighbor brings his skeleton to sit outside, only on sunny days."

    A plastic skeleton sits at a small outdoor table with two chairs on a grassy lawn, near a barbecue grill, surrounded by greenery
    u/WrongYeti / Via reddit.com

    6. "My mom's car has now received 3 text messages from her recently passed sister."

    Car dashboard screen displaying a text message from &quot;Sharmy&quot; that reads &quot;This information is not available while driving.&quot; Time displayed is 7:13 PM
    u/TheSkullshot / Via reddit.com

    7. "I encountered this guy hiking down a mountain with some weird luggage..."

    Back view of a person walking up a rocky mountain trail, carrying a large metal crate strapped to their back. Rugged mountains are visible in the background
    u/merry_44 / Via reddit.com

    8. "Just noticed this buried window on my house."

    There is a hole in the foundation of a house near the ground, partially covered by grass
    u/nicootimee / Via reddit.com

    9. "I went into my attic for the first time, and was not expecting this..."

    An attic space with A-frame wooden planks and floral print curtains. Laundry hangs from a line, and the room appears rustic and unfinished
    u/Pillmo / Via reddit.com

    10. "Not sure what their message is..."

    A worn-out creepy baby doll is tied to a wooden plank on the back of a car. A &quot;Baby on Board&quot; sign is next to it
    u/Jcaseykcsee / Via reddit.com

    11. "Rosary beads filled with fetuses."

    Close-up of a rosary with blue, teardrop-shaped beads, gold medallion, and red accents, arranged on a wooden surface
    u/Filippinka / Via reddit.com

    12. "When the guy you paid to renovate does a bunch of shrooms before starting."

    A door with a triangular cutout at the top to fit under a sloped ceiling, next to a brown wooden desk and chair
    u/Barsidious_White / Via reddit.com

    13. "This casket has been sitting on someone's property in my neighborhood for about a week."

    An old camper with the word &quot;Dutchmen&quot; is parked near a green truck; a metallic object and tree branches are on the camper&#x27;s roof. A coffin lies on the ground in front
    u/designerd25 / Via reddit.com

    14. "I had this random message from Siri pop up on my phone."

    A Siri prompt says, &quot;Maybe you should twirl. I&#x27;m told this is the perfect moment to twirl.&quot;
    u/Severe_Broccoli7258 / Via reddit.com

    15. "Estate sale creepiness."

    3D bust in a golden frame on a wooden wall, depicting a woman&#x27;s head and hands resting under her chin with a red bow in her hair
    u/BirthdayBoyStabMan / Via reddit.com

    16. "Went to a yard sale and bought some beads...There were baby teeth in one of the containers."

    Broken dental crowns and fragments scattered on a textured surface
    u/carlpilkington37 / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, "Look who got arrested."

    Two ducks sit inside a police car, one looking out the open window and the other facing forward
    u/Barsidious_White / Via reddit.com

