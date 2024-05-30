Have you ever felt like there was a glitch in your reality? These 17 people from r/weird certainly experienced that this month:
1.
"This shark was found in the middle of a cycle lane in Denmark and no one knows how it got there."
2.
"Put the lid back on the cactus, before it goes bad!"
3.
"Someone sent me a $300 necklace and I have no idea who."
4.
"I'm working alone in an empty office building, and this was slid under my door."
5.
"My neighbor brings his skeleton to sit outside, only on sunny days."
6.
"My mom's car has now received 3 text messages from her recently passed sister."
7.
"I encountered this guy hiking down a mountain with some weird luggage..."
8.
"Just noticed this buried window on my house."
9.
"I went into my attic for the first time, and was not expecting this..."
10.
"Not sure what their message is..."
11.
"Rosary beads filled with fetuses."
12.
"When the guy you paid to renovate does a bunch of shrooms before starting."
13.
"This casket has been sitting on someone's property in my neighborhood for about a week."
14.
"I had this random message from Siri pop up on my phone."
15.
"Estate sale creepiness."
16.
"Went to a yard sale and bought some beads...There were baby teeth in one of the containers."
17.
And finally, "Look who got arrested."