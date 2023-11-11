Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    I'm This Close To Breaking Up With These 16 People's Significant Others For Them

    *Cackles in single.*

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's officially cuffing season! Actually, I've always hated that term, because it's not like some awesome person is just gonna knock on your door on the first of October and ask you to shack up. You have to put in effort, or whatever 🙄.

    Comedy Central

    But instead of focusing on how it sucks to be single, let's shift our attention to the downsides of being in a relationship to make ourselves feel better 🤪. The subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating has been a great reminder that living alone is actually way better than living with a significant other. Here are 16 photos to prove it:

    1. "This picture sums up living with my girlfriend."

    u/Fittest_Hypnotist / Via reddit.com

    2. "How my boyfriend packed up a moving box with kitchen stuff while I was at work."

    u/Late-Style4892 / Via reddit.com

    3. "My girlfriend said she'd be ready in five minutes."

    a timer is going on for over an hour
    u/TheLodgeRemembers / Via reddit.com

    4. "I called my boyfriend from the supermarket to check if I needed to grab more pads, and he said, 'No, there’s loads left.’"

    2 pads left
    u/Interesting-Cress-43 / Via reddit.com

    5. "My girlfriend was at work and I didn't want to shower alone, leading to the creation of this monstrosity. There was enough hair for three of these portraits, which is where the 'mildly infuriating' part comes in to play."

    u/NoStarsOverBethlehem / Via reddit.com

    6. "According to my boyfriend, his toothbrush does not need to be changed."

    u/ihadanightmarewithu / Via reddit.com

    7. "My girlfriend puts used matches back in the box."

    u/NeoAstral / Via reddit.com

    8. "My boyfriend grabs a new roll before finishing the last one."

    u/gwenbizkit / Via reddit.com

    9. "I present to you: my girlfriend's razor. She acted surprised when I asked her if she had her tetanus shot."

    u/Structureel / Via reddit.com

    10. "The way my boyfriend is eating this pie."

    u/Ok-Cover-4137 / Via reddit.com

    11. "How my girlfriend loads the dishwasher."

    u/Massive_Dragonfruit1 / Via reddit.com

    12. "My boyfriend forgot to buy shower curtain rings."

    u/Kindly-Small-4845 / Via reddit.com

    13. "The way my girlfriend seals her chip bags."

    u/Dc9542 / Via reddit.com

    14. "My boyfriend 'helpfully' put my expensive indoor plants outside for 'fresh air,' and they got irreparably sunburnt :(."

    u/Failingunistudent_ / Via reddit.com

    15. "My girlfriend doesn't like to clean her fan."

    u/not_brayden13 / Via reddit.com

    16. And finally, "My boyfriend puts eggs back after he cracks them."

    u/lilghost157 / Via reddit.com