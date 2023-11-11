It's officially cuffing season! Actually, I've always hated that term, because it's not like some awesome person is just gonna knock on your door on the first of October and ask you to shack up. You have to put in effort, or whatever 🙄.
But instead of focusing on how it sucks to be single, let's shift our attention to the downsides of being in a relationship to make ourselves feel better 🤪. The subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating has been a great reminder that living alone is actually way better than living with a significant other. Here are 16 photos to prove it:
1."This picture sums up living with my girlfriend."
2."How my boyfriend packed up a moving box with kitchen stuff while I was at work."
3."My girlfriend said she'd be ready in five minutes."
4."I called my boyfriend from the supermarket to check if I needed to grab more pads, and he said, 'No, there’s loads left.’"
5."My girlfriend was at work and I didn't want to shower alone, leading to the creation of this monstrosity. There was enough hair for three of these portraits, which is where the 'mildly infuriating' part comes in to play."
6."According to my boyfriend, his toothbrush does not need to be changed."
7."My girlfriend puts used matches back in the box."
8."My boyfriend grabs a new roll before finishing the last one."
9."I present to you: my girlfriend's razor. She acted surprised when I asked her if she had her tetanus shot."
10."The way my boyfriend is eating this pie."
11."How my girlfriend loads the dishwasher."
12."My boyfriend forgot to buy shower curtain rings."
13."The way my girlfriend seals her chip bags."
14."My boyfriend 'helpfully' put my expensive indoor plants outside for 'fresh air,' and they got irreparably sunburnt :(."
15."My girlfriend doesn't like to clean her fan."
16.And finally, "My boyfriend puts eggs back after he cracks them."