In the mood for some unsettling photos? We've got you covered! Here are 19 that were posted in r/oddlyterrifying this week that made me feel like we're all living in a horror movie:
1.
"This robot with a hyperrealistic face and expressions."
2.
"My MRI pictures are straight-up nightmare fuel."
3.
"I went into a backyard for a job and wondered why the guy sitting there didn't respond when I said 'Hello.'"
4.
"Peter Patter the ventriloquist doll."
5.
"I'm contracting on an eviction house for my boss and I find this."
6.
"A staple in any aspiring cancer patient's beauty regime!"
8.
"This skincare poster in my pharmacy."
9.
"Consome Panchi, the dog from a Japanese commercial."
10.
"Was working in a lonely corner of an empty mall when I noticed this."
11.
"Nice to know, Citizen!"
12.
"Pollen coming off a falling pine tree."
13.
"The breathing sidewalk in Cadimare, Italy."
14.
"Face pie in a storage room."
15.
"Miss America from the Japanese TV show Battle Fever J."
16.
"Saw this on my walk today. Scared the crap out of me."
17.
"That building does not help my anxiety. The dude is hilarious, though."
18.
"This lizard tail a spider picked up."
19.
And finally, "This speculum device with teeth."