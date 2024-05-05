  • Viral badge

19 Photos That Made The Hair On The Back Of My Neck Stand Up Straight

I'd like to turn back time to 20 minutes ago, when I hadn't seen any of these photos.

In the mood for some unsettling photos? We've got you covered! Here are 19 that were posted in r/oddlyterrifying this week that made me feel like we're all living in a horror movie:

1. "This robot with a hyperrealistic face and expressions."

A robot with a human face
u/FACastello / Via reddit.com

2. "My MRI pictures are straight-up nightmare fuel."

A mirrored medical MRI scan of a human face resembling a creepy mask
u/PatternConnect4039 / Via reddit.com

3. "I went into a backyard for a job and wondered why the guy sitting there didn't respond when I said 'Hello.'"

A mannequin in a T-shirt sitting at a table and reading the paper
u/Hyugama / Via reddit.com

4. "Peter Patter the ventriloquist doll."

Vintage ventriloquist doll next to a &quot;Peter Patter the Ventriloquist&quot; book cover with illustrated children
u/doublebarreldarrel / Via reddit.com

5. "I'm contracting on an eviction house for my boss and I find this."

A stuffed toy is trapped inside a decorative birdcage hanging from a ceiling, with dried flowers around
u/Vegetable_Berry2130 / Via reddit.com

6. "A staple in any aspiring cancer patient's beauty regime!"

A vintage box labeled &quot;Dr. James P. Campbell&#x27;s Safe Arsenic Complexion Wafers&quot; claiming to be safe and harmless
u/rclaux123 / Via reddit.com

7. "Creepy ballroom."

Interior of a dimly lit historic hall with wooden floors, benches, and chandeliers
u/ferrydragon / Via reddit.com

8. "This skincare poster in my pharmacy."

Woman holding a mask of her own face, text below reads &quot;Hudpleje&quot; which means skincare
u/Negative_Potato_9250 / Via reddit.com

9. "Consome Panchi, the dog from a Japanese commercial."

Closeup of Consome Panchi dog
u/UrameshiYuusuke / Via reddit.com

10. "Was working in a lonely corner of an empty mall when I noticed this."

Elderly person doll peeking out with a smile from behind a partially open window on a brick building
u/floriographer08 / Via reddit.com

11. "Nice to know, Citizen!"

A blurred screenshot of a mobile notification about a registered offender living nearby
u/ObiSanKenobi / Via reddit.com

12. "Pollen coming off a falling pine tree."

A large yellow smoke cloud billows from a device on a residential street, with trees and a clear sky in the background
u/Majoodeh / Via reddit.com

13. "The breathing sidewalk in Cadimare, Italy."

Image of a pavement with an arrow pointing at a detail, overlay text reads &quot;WTF&quot;
u/Khornatejester / Via reddit.com

14. "Face pie in a storage room."

A pie with a face on it
u/Remarkable-Way4986 / Via reddit.com

15. "Miss America from the Japanese TV show Battle Fever J."

Miss America from the Japanese TV show Battle Fever J.
u/UrameshiYuusuke / Via reddit.com

16. "Saw this on my walk today. Scared the crap out of me."

a mannequin in a parked van
u/danspickledliver / Via reddit.com

17. "That building does not help my anxiety. The dude is hilarious, though."

Person observing a tilted building at night, creating an optical illusion of falling over
u/Tamarind-Endnote / Via reddit.com

18. "This lizard tail a spider picked up."

A lizard tail on a floor with a cobweb, near storage bins, indicating a surprise indoor wildlife encounter
u/Bottled__Bread / Via reddit.com

19. And finally, "This speculum device with teeth."

a speculum device with teeth on it
u/babyEatingUnicorn / Via reddit.com