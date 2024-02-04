Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    14 Bizarre Photos That Actually Gagged Me — Like, I'm Literally Gagged

    For once in my life, I'm speechless.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Whenever I think life can't get any weirder, I peruse the r/Weird subreddit and realize just how wrong I am. Here are the freakiest photos I saw this week:

    1. This upside-down makeup look:

    A woman with makeup that that makes her hair and face look upside down
    Taylor R / Via youtube.com

    2. This person's pen-holding method:

    A hand gripping a pen with the pointy and middle fingers
    u/ttrrfhjkneeddf / Via reddit.com

    3. These messages someone found on an old BlackBerry someone bought:

    A BlackBerry screen message: &quot;You don&#x27;t need all organs — can survive w/half of 1 lung, liver regenerates, private parts, most of bowel/stomach can go, 1 kidney enough; do need heart, spinal cord, brain, tho most people seem to manage w/o&quot;
    u/Salviatrix / Via reddit.com

    4. This alien-like creature:

    A conical-looking creature with translucent tubes coming out of it
    u/IamASlut_soWhat / Via reddit.com

    5. This "blinding" stew:

    &quot;Perpetual 1-day blinding stew,&quot; aka &quot;Hunter&#x27;s pot o&#x27;blindness&quot; or &quot;hunger&#x27;s sightless stew,&quot; &quot;is a pot into which blindness-inducting foodstuffs are placed and cooked&quot;
    u/ch0mpipe / Via reddit.com

    6. This pile of bones someone found in a plastic bag in the forest:

    Pieces of dirty bones in grass and dirt
    u/Baitrix / Via reddit.com

    7. This record:

    &quot;A Hour of Babies Crying&quot; record
    u/Rational_Rick / Via reddit.com

    8. This terrifying image from a broken TV:

    A zombie-looking Judge Judy on the screen
    u/springcoil64 / Via reddit.com

    9. This hopefully photoshopped image:

    A subway poster of a young woman with caption, &quot;Hannah microwaves butterflies in her spare time / #LoveYourImperfections&quot;
    u/MythicalMicrowave / Via reddit.com

    10. This school bus:

    A school bus with a door that looks like a house front door
    u/Several-Position2154 / Via reddit.com

    11. This mystery fluid leaking out the back wall of a McDonald's:

    Brownish liquid leaking down the wall
    u/CableBoyJerry / Via reddit.com

    12. This disturbing mail-order-bride ad:

    A photo of four Asian women on a couch with text, &quot;Buy a wife from Vietnam for only 6000 USD: guaranteed virgin, delivered within 90 days, NO extra charges, &quot;if ran away with a year you get another one for FREE&quot;
    u/Whoever_Mesa / Via reddit.com

    13. This mystery line on an apple:

    A green apple with a vertical line across it
    u/HariboGoldBitch / Via reddit.com

    14. And finally, this clown apartment complex:

    An apartment building with a clown design on the outside
    u/mahlerific / Via reddit.comürkiye/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3