Whenever I think life can't get any weirder, I peruse the r/Weird subreddit and realize just how wrong I am. Here are the freakiest photos I saw this week:
1.
This upside-down makeup look:
2.
This person's pen-holding method:
3.
These messages someone found on an old BlackBerry someone bought:
4.
This alien-like creature:
6.
This pile of bones someone found in a plastic bag in the forest:
8.
This terrifying image from a broken TV:
9.
This hopefully photoshopped image:
11.
This mystery fluid leaking out the back wall of a McDonald's:
12.
This disturbing mail-order-bride ad:
13.
This mystery line on an apple:
14.
And finally, this clown apartment complex: