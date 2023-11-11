17 Rage-Inducing Photos That Made Me Want To Enroll In An Anger Management Program

Instead of focusing on the things in your own life that make you angry, why don't you take a break and redirect your attention to what some people in r/mildlyinfuriating have been going through? Here are 17 photos that'll make you blow a fuse:
1."I offered to pay for myself on the date, which would have been $25. He drank so much that the tab was over 100 bucks."
2."I got a nice gift along with my AA book."
3."I sold my boat, cashed my check, then received this from the buyer."
4."My classroom after a preschool tantrum."
5."I bought this palette specifically for the 'blue' middle shade."
6."Behold...My cat's contribution to my brand new epoxy countertop."
7."My little brother found my PS5 remote."
8."My neighbor who decided to make their own reserved on-street parking spot with a sign and paint job."
9."I paid off my student loans and 4¢ was added to the balance while the payment was processing."
10."I chipped a tooth from a screw in my pizza."
11."My coworker keeps avoiding paying me back after she conveniently forgot her wallet at dinner
12."My school is fining students that take too long in the bathroom."
13."I bought three thermometers to check the heat in my house. All of them read different numbers."
14."This is how my neighbor’s landscapers cleared the leaves from her property (right). My property (left) starts at the fence line."
15."The way this man texts."
16."Man, I just wanted a McGriddle."
17.And finally, "This is not why we got her a phone."