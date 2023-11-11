Skip To Content
    17 Rage-Inducing Photos That Made Me Want To Enroll In An Anger Management Program

    Any one of these situations would drive me up a wall.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Instead of focusing on the things in your own life that make you angry, why don't you take a break and redirect your attention to what some people in r/mildlyinfuriating have been going through? Here are 17 photos that'll make you blow a fuse:

    1. "I offered to pay for myself on the date, which would have been $25. He drank so much that the tab was over 100 bucks."

    the date asking the other person if they could venmo them $50
    u/Ancient_Source2236 / Via reddit.com

    2. "I got a nice gift along with my AA book."

    $100 wine voucher
    u/Character-Ad-3522 / Via reddit.com

    3. "I sold my boat, cashed my check, then received this from the buyer."

    person trying to go back on their purchase because they found a bigger one they might be interested in
    u/International-Move43 / Via reddit.com

    4. "My classroom after a preschool tantrum."

    toys all over the floor
    u/Luka-the-Pooka / Via reddit.com
    5. "I bought this palette specifically for the 'blue' middle shade."

    the shade is actually blue
    u/Admirable-Employee-7 / Via reddit.com

    6. "Behold...My cat's contribution to my brand new epoxy countertop."

    paw prints on the wet counter
    u/thebriss22 / Via reddit.com

    7. "My little brother found my PS5 remote."

    they drew dicks on the controller
    u/Tthom86 / Via reddit.com

    8. "My neighbor who decided to make their own reserved on-street parking spot with a sign and paint job."

    the sidewalk painted yellow and a sign telling others not to park there
    u/pdxtrashed / Via reddit.com

    9. "I paid off my student loans and 4¢ was added to the balance while the payment was processing."

    u/Kimi_no_Sei / Via reddit.com

    10. "I chipped a tooth from a screw in my pizza."

    closeup of the screw found in the pizza
    u/SameDifference7 / Via reddit.com

    11. "My coworker keeps avoiding paying me back after she conveniently forgot her wallet at dinner

    text messages from the coworker saying they&#x27;ll pay back next week
    u/reveal_time_bfedit / Via reddit.com

    12. "My school is fining students that take too long in the bathroom."

    notice outside of the restroom saying you&#x27;ll get fined for taking too long in the bathroom
    u/miketerk21 / Via reddit.com

    13. "I bought three thermometers to check the heat in my house. All of them read different numbers."

    different numbers on each display
    u/Not_BigM / Via reddit.com

    14. "This is how my neighbor’s landscapers cleared the leaves from her property (right). My property (left) starts at the fence line."

    the leaves on their property
    u/DoctorIanMalcolm201 / Via reddit.com

    15. "The way this man texts."

    person replaces the letter e with the number 3
    u/youreallbabes / Via reddit.com

    16. "Man, I just wanted a McGriddle."

    cancel the order they fighting
    u/iAmKingThicc / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, "This is not why we got her a phone."

    person keeps texting their mom and eventually just asks for a drink
    u/rebekahster / Via reddit.com