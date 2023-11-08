14 Freaky World-Shaking Photos That'll Make You Feel Your Heart In Your Throat

I know Halloween was just last week, but frankly IDGAF, so I'm back on my bullshit (aka sharing creepy photos with y'all). Here are 14 from r/oddlyterrifying that sufficiently wigged me out:
1.
This anatomically realistic dummy getting shot with a 152 mm gun-howitzer M1955:
2.
This documentation of a patient who has a bacteria that's resistant to almost all antibiotics:
3.
These before and after photos of gelatin (aka collagen taken from animal body parts) turned into candy:
5.
This decapitated taxidermy bird:
6.
These carved turnips from Halloween in the 19th and early 20th century:
7.
This creepy doll in a friend's bathroom:
8.
This cat staring at their owner through the mirror:
9.
This custom knife saying "The Fore-Skinner" that someone ordered from a knives shop:
10.
This six-foot hot dog statue someone found at an antique shop:
11.
This page from the children's book, Mona the Vampire:
12.
This Halloween inflatable:
13.
This Sandy Cheeks costume 😭:
14.
And finally, this grandma's pin cushion: