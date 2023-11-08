Skip To Content
    14 Freaky World-Shaking Photos That'll Make You Feel Your Heart In Your Throat

    I feel like it's TMI to know that seals basically have toenails.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I know Halloween was just last week, but frankly IDGAF, so I'm back on my bullshit (aka sharing creepy photos with y'all). Here are 14 from r/oddlyterrifying that sufficiently wigged me out:

    1. This anatomically realistic dummy getting shot with a 152 mm gun-howitzer M1955:

    u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

    2. This documentation of a patient who has a bacteria that's resistant to almost all antibiotics:

    u/T-Different / Via reddit.com

    3. These before and after photos of gelatin (aka collagen taken from animal body parts) turned into candy:

    u/LucidCunning / Via reddit.com

    4. These seal nails:

    u/aeroartist / Via reddit.com

    5. This decapitated taxidermy bird:

    u/decadehydration / Via reddit.com

    6. These carved turnips from Halloween in the 19th and early 20th century:

    National Museum of Ireland / Via smithsonianmag.com

    7. This creepy doll in a friend's bathroom:

    u/ranhag / Via reddit.com

    8. This cat staring at their owner through the mirror:

    u/Nachou_01 / Via reddit.com

    9. This custom knife saying "The Fore-Skinner" that someone ordered from a knives shop:

    u/BocceBurger / Via reddit.com

    10. This six-foot hot dog statue someone found at an antique shop:

    u/ChangsManagement / Via reddit.com

    11. This page from the children's book, Mona the Vampire:

    u/Herpes_coldsores / Via reddit.com

    12. This Halloween inflatable:

    u/NVSuave / Via reddit.com

    13. This Sandy Cheeks costume 😭:

    u/Jfonzy / Via reddit.com

    14. And finally, this grandma's pin cushion:

    u/galactakit / Via reddit.com