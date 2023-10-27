In a world as messed up as the one we live in, the least we can do is prioritize the safety of the most innocent people among us: the children. Here are 13 horrifying products companies tried to market toward kids:
1.This assault rifle that was marketed to kids and had baby skulls on its advertising. Yes, this is real:
2.This necklace-making set that contains resin — a material known to be filled with harmful hormone-disrupting and carcinogenic chemicals.
3.These vapes being advertised like candy to kids in the UK:
4.These pods of sweet powdered nicotine that are being advertised to children as a "healthier" alternative to vaping:
5.This alcoholic beverage:
6.This kiddie hair relaxer kit that contains chemicals shown to cause uterine cancer. Senator Lydia Edwards of Massachusetts filed a piece of legislation in February to protect children of color from this type of advertising:
7.This fake AI "friend" that costs $29.99/year:
8.These chocolate cigarettes that were marketed to kids in the 20th century:
9.This YouTube ad that scams children:
10.These drinks with plastic toppers that might entertain a kid for a couple minutes, but ultimately contribute to the pollution problem on this planet:
11.This product that's advertising NFTs:
12.This conservative nonprofit that's targeting children with a kids curriculum on YouTube. According to NPR, the Florida Board of Education approved the company's videos to be shown in K–12 schools. These videos include lessons on how feminism is a "mean-spirited, small minded, and oppressive philosophy," and lectures that support the US colonization of Native American land:
13.And finally, this "iPotty" potty training device that will inevitably lead to an intense technology dependence in children: