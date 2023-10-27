    These 13 Unsettling Products Marketed Toward Children Will Make You Question Humanity

    Leave the kids out of it.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    In a world as messed up as the one we live in, the least we can do is prioritize the safety of the most innocent people among us: the children. Here are 13 horrifying products companies tried to market toward kids:

    1. This assault rifle that was marketed to kids and had baby skulls on its advertising. Yes, this is real:

    A JR-15 gun
    Wee1 Tactical / Via x.com

    2. This necklace-making set that contains resin — a material known to be filled with harmful hormone-disrupting and carcinogenic chemicals.

    Crystal Clear Necklaces
    JupiterDreamCo / Via x.com

    3. These vapes being advertised like candy to kids in the UK:

    &quot;Vapes Sold Here&quot;
    apsamuelson / Via x.com

    4. These pods of sweet powdered nicotine that are being advertised to children as a "healthier" alternative to vaping:

    &quot;Sweet Nicopods&quot;
    nicopods.cz / Via nicopods.cz

    5. This alcoholic beverage:

    Bubble Gun English Cider
    digbysjuices / Via x.com

    6. This kiddie hair relaxer kit that contains chemicals shown to cause uterine cancer. Senator Lydia Edwards of Massachusetts filed a piece of legislation in February to protect children of color from this type of advertising:

    &quot;Just for Me&quot;
    MatthewBroude / Via Twitter: @MatthewBroude

    7. This fake AI "friend" that costs $29.99/year:

    &quot;My AI&quot; friend
    RIKKISCHLOTT / Via x.com

    8. These chocolate cigarettes that were marketed to kids in the 20th century:

    chocolate cigarettes
    u/SignatureLabel / Via reddit.com

    9. This YouTube ad that scams children:

    A MrBeast YouTube ad
    u/theoneandonlysteven / Via reddit.com

    10. These drinks with plastic toppers that might entertain a kid for a couple minutes, but ultimately contribute to the pollution problem on this planet:

    Cartoon character bottle toppers
    u/pagged / Via reddit.com

    11. This product that's advertising NFTs:

    &quot;Scan for chance to win an NFT!&quot;
    u/biskertown / Via reddit.com

    12. This conservative nonprofit that's targeting children with a kids curriculum on YouTube. According to NPR, the Florida Board of Education approved the company's videos to be shown in K–12 schools. These videos include lessons on how feminism is a "mean-spirited, small minded, and oppressive philosophy," and lectures that support the US colonization of Native American land:

    &quot;PragerU Kids&quot;
    PragerU Kids / Via reddit.com

    13. And finally, this "iPotty" potty training device that will inevitably lead to an intense technology dependence in children:

    An iPotty device
    Walmart / Via walmart.com