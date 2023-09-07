    17 Confusing Photos That Made My Brain Do Gymnastics, Because I Had No Idea What Was Going On

    Brain broke.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Not to brag, but it doesn't take a lot to scramble my brain. Wait...I totally just insulted myself.

    Bounce

    ANYWHO, here are 17 photos from Reddit that had me doing mental gymnastics to figure out what was going on:

    1. You better turn your head for this one:

    4reddityo / Via reddit.com

    2. How did the car that left these tracks not hit that sign...:

    brookstaylorh / Via reddit.com

    3. Light pole or ghost?

    u/u/nonexisting-- avataru/nonexisting-- / Via reddit.com

    4. This birds-eye view of Buenos Aires after the World Cup final looks like a computer game:

    u/u/broomshed avataru/broomshed / Via reddit.com

    5. The boats look like they're in the sky 😭.

    BunyipPouch / Via reddit.com

    6. My brain was warped by this art piece:

    hexatIoist / Via reddit.com

    Like what:

    hexatIoist / Via reddit.com

    7. Shadows or people?! Or both?!:

    Independent-Disk7325 / Via reddit.com

    8. Sbartucks is the new Starbucks:

    IhaveNPC_energy / Via reddit.com

    9. This standalone cane is both confusing and unsettling:

    Kithit / Via reddit.com

    10. Ever see a bear in a taxi?

    codythaidragon / Via reddit.com

    11. You've gotta wonder what prompted this:

    MeasurementLeast4339 / Via reddit.com

    12. What's Bender from Futurama doing in this pond?!

    u/u/its_a_movie_plot avataru/its_a_movie_plot / Via reddit.com

    13. This is a pink fairy armadillo, but it looks more like a Pokémon:

    sexONaStDick / Via reddit.com

    14. The existence of the PB&J bananadog:

    OhSnap_itsMeyer / Via reddit.com

    15. I guess the cocaine toenail is a thing:

    PrinceToBe / Via reddit.com

    16. This bug ringing a doorbell:

    u/u/NoNameCauseReasons avataru/NoNameCauseReasons / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, this one's a classic:

    Potential-Machine992 / Via reddit.com