ANYWHO, here are 17 photos from Reddit that had me doing mental gymnastics to figure out what was going on:
1.
You better turn your head for this one:
2.
How did the car that left these tracks not hit that sign...:
4.
This birds-eye view of Buenos Aires after the World Cup final looks like a computer game:
5.
The boats look like they're in the sky 😭.
6.
My brain was warped by this art piece:
7.
Shadows or people?! Or both?!:
8.
Sbartucks is the new Starbucks:
9.
This standalone cane is both confusing and unsettling:
10.
Ever see a bear in a taxi?
11.
You've gotta wonder what prompted this:
12.
What's Bender from Futurama doing in this pond?!
13.
This is a pink fairy armadillo, but it looks more like a Pokémon:
14.
The existence of the PB&J bananadog:
15.
I guess the cocaine toenail is a thing:
16.
This bug ringing a doorbell:
17.
And finally, this one's a classic: