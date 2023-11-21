If you're a frequent restaurant-goer who has always wondered about the wildest things servers have to deal with on a daily basis, we've got you covered. Here are 14 unbelievable photos from r/Serverlife that waiters and waitresses shared over the past year:
1.This server had Post Malone as a customer, and he tipped over 100%:
2.This server has the pleasure of having strippers as regulars:
3.This customer rolled their tip into a shirt:
4.These people tipped well, but needed their server to know that they're atheists:
5.This customer didn't tip at all because they were mad their server called them "hun":
6.And this guy only left a dollar because he was mad about being called "sweetie":
7.This server got an explicit (and frankly gross) note from his customers on his second night on the job:
8.These customers took the time to leave a really nice note, but a completely crappy tip:
9.This group of high school teachers left their server a vibrator:
10.This server received a NEGATIVE tip (is this legal???):
11.This table left fake money:
12.This regular comes to the restaurant for a different date each week, and always only leaves a 1 cent tip:
13.This customer disclosed way too much personal information on his reservation note:
14.And finally, this customer had the audacity to instruct their server on how to serve on the back of their receipt: