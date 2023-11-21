Skip To Content
    14 Outrageous Photos From Waiters That Prove Just How Berserk Restaurant Life Can Be

    "Me and my husband want to have you over. We like younger men."

    Daniella Emanuel
    If you're a frequent restaurant-goer who has always wondered about the wildest things servers have to deal with on a daily basis, we've got you covered. Here are 14 unbelievable photos from r/Serverlife that waiters and waitresses shared over the past year:

    1. This server had Post Malone as a customer, and he tipped over 100%:

    A receipt with a large tip
    u/SpecialistCorgi / Via reddit.com

    2. This server has the pleasure of having strippers as regulars:

    Someone holding a large stack of cash
    u/RecommendationNo2197 / Via reddit.com

    3. This customer rolled their tip into a shirt:

    a bill rolled into a shirt
    u/b215049 / Via reddit.com

    4. These people tipped well, but needed their server to know that they're atheists:

    &quot;there is no god&quot;
    u/VashKetchum / Via reddit.com

    5. This customer didn't tip at all because they were mad their server called them "hun":

    &quot;Don&#x27;t call me hun!&quot;
    u/warlockofsortz / Via reddit.com

    6. And this guy only left a dollar because he was mad about being called "sweetie":

    &quot;Don&#x27;t call taken men &#x27;sweetie&#x27;&quot;
    u/sereyaaa / Via reddit.com

    7. This server got an explicit (and frankly gross) note from his customers on his second night on the job:

    &quot;We like younger men&quot;
    u/Powder_EMP_54 / Via reddit.com

    "Just going to be blunt. Me and my husband want to have you over. We like younger men. Husband loves to watch me get work over by a young stud like you. Hope you are into it. We would pay you $400, $500, and would pay you $1,000 if you swallow my husband's load. We don't mind if you think it is gay, but let us know. You are so hot."

    8. These customers took the time to leave a really nice note, but a completely crappy tip:

    &quot;Thank you!&quot;
    u/pizzaninjaturtleseat / Via reddit.com

    9. This group of high school teachers left their server a vibrator:

    a vibrator on the table
    u/kelseyjanye / Via reddit.com

    10. This server received a NEGATIVE tip (is this legal???):

    &quot;-12.10&quot;
    u/SexyJesus21 / Via reddit.com

    11. This table left fake money:

    A fake bill
    u/the_lord_bruno / Via reddit.com

    12. This regular comes to the restaurant for a different date each week, and always only leaves a 1 cent tip:

    &quot;0.01&quot;
    u/mommyblogger420 / Via reddit.com

    13. This customer disclosed way too much personal information on his reservation note:

    &quot;We are friends&quot;
    u/The_Nuckles / Via reddit.com

    14. And finally, this customer had the audacity to instruct their server on how to serve on the back of their receipt:

    Serving instructions on the back of a receipt
    u/nicholasgarski / Via reddit.com