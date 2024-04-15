14 Straight-Up Depressing Photos That Prove Consumption Culture Is Ruining Our Society

We live in a society that constantly urges us to buy new things, and frankly, it sucks. Doing this is not only expensive, but it's terrible for the environment. Here are 17 horrifying examples of how consumerism is affecting our lives from r/Anticonsumption:
2.This $1,825 Gucci skirt that can't be washed or dry cleaned:
3.These wasteful shoe slips for people who feel "too awkward" to tell their guests to take their shoes off:
4.This view that's completely disrupted by a Burger King sign:
5.These $2,450 dirty, destroyed jeans:
6.And this $400 robotic grill brush for anyone who can't tolerate taking 10 minutes to clean their grill:
7.This gun ammo vending machine (horrifying):
8.This $32 avocado keychain:
9.This extensive packaging for a singular pen:
10.These three nonsense excuses (shared by a former car salesman) that people use to buy a new car:
11.This $199 solar eclipse pendant that's already outdated:
12.Same with this NYC earthquake memoriam shirt:
13.This enormous cemetery of used clothing in Chile:
14.This excessive amount of packaging for a few cables:
15.And finally, this packaging over fruit that already has NATURAL protection: