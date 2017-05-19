We Tried Glossier's New Sunscreen To See If It Lived Up To The Hype

What's your skin like?

I have dry sensitive skin, prone to redness and flaking

How often do you normally war sunscreen?

I try wearing a moisturizer with sunscreen in it during the summer. I don't really bother with sunscreen in the winter cause I spend most my time indoors.

What did you think about the product?

It has a similar consistency to semen (LOL), but like pure clean unscented semen of a person who eats super healthy and works out all the time. It does not smell. It made my skin feel dewy, smooth and soft, similar to how a serum feels after application.I will definitely be wearing this everyday and recommending it to my friends!

Verdict: This product is a definite YYYAASSSS for me.