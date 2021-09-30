Amanda Bynes Has A Conservatorship Just Like Britney Spears — Here's Why People Aren't Talking About It

DM: There are huge differences in their cases. First and foremost, Amanda Bynes is no longer under a financial conservatorship. Her mother filed in 2017 to give her control of her money back. She told the court that in 2017 she was in a great place. [Amanda] was doing much better, and she wanted to allow her more financial control over her life while still retaining some medical conservatorship powers. So we don't necessarily know what that situation looks like anymore, because from what my sources and experts have told me, when you're not under a financial conservatorship, you're not in court every other week asking for certain financial allowances and not having the court overview it.

But there's a 2016 court document that indicates Amanda Bynes' money was put into a trust. And what that means is that they name basically a successor. So if I have a medical emergency, I am incapacitated, and the court has declared me incapacitated, that person has the ability to — it's basically a power of attorney — make decisions in my stead.

And so that seems to be the case. Last year she came out and said that she was only 14 months sober and she had been in rehab. So that's another aspect of the case. She appeared to have a pretty significant relapse. We don't know a lot of those court documents are sealed. I don't know if she was declared incapacitated in that time and her father took over her money, or what that case might be. No one knows what the case might be in that. But again, that is a huge difference in the two cases.

Aside from the financial stuff, what a lot of experts have told me is the public perception of the two women is totally different. Britney Spears has been in public — very public — for years. She's doing all of these performances. She's making all of these albums, and that's a full-time job. And it's only natural for her fans to say, "Well, she can do all of this stuff. Why can't she be in control of her life?" She looks like she has her shit together, for lack of a better phrase. Whereas Amanda Bynes, her life is so private; we only get these little glimpses into it. And the glimpses that we have are not that great. She's a little erratic on social media — both women are, to be fair — but her erratic behavior makes people feel as if maybe she still needs this conservatorship.

Whereas Britney, sure, she's a little weird on social media, but she's also got no other outlet for her life. So that's really the core difference. You know, you don't know celebrities at all. I think that that's a really important perspective to maintain. However, it's the little glimpses into their lives that give us and shape the perspective of their lives. What we've seen from Britney Spears seems to be a lot better than what we've seen from Amanda Bynes.