We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

10 Unexpected Holiday Gifts You Can Get At CVS This Year

If CVS isn't on your holiday shopping list, you're missing out! Here are just some of the delightful and unexpected last-minute gifts that you can buy online from CVS and pick up in store.

by CVS Pharmacy

1. This cheery Reindeer Car Decoration Set so any vehicle can be just as festive as Santa's sleigh.

Price: $9.99

2. This ​2023 Holiday Barbie® Doll that marks the 35th anniversary of Holiday Barbie® and is perfect for kids and collectors alike.

Price: $49.99

3. This retro Classic Popcorn Maker that's sure to please anyone on your list. Plus, it's pre-wrapped, making it perfect for white elephant parties and other last-minute gifting!

Price: $24.99

4. This official Elf on the Shelf® Scout Elf Carrier so the kids can take the holiday magic wherever they go.

*Elf on the Shelf® not included

Price: $10.95

5. This set of Yankee Candle Minis in three fragrances — Bayside Cedar, Smoked Vanilla & Cashmere, and Silver Sage & Pine — reminiscent of the season's first snow.

Price: $9.99

6. This Trolls Party Pop Cookie House Kit from Cookies United that adds a colorful twist to the traditional seasonal gingerbread house.

Price: $14.99

7. This pink, oversized Sqoosh2Poof Unicorn plushie that grows to three times its size out of the box and is perfect for full-body cuddles.

Price: $39.99

8. This Hasbro Twister Game Blanket that's perfect for both playtime and naptime, making it the most versatile gift on your list.

Price: $24.99

9. This six-piece Scunci Glam Claw Clip gift set that's festive enough for the holidays and on-trend enough for the rest of the year.

Price: $9.99

10. This Merry Brite Gingerbread Plush Throw that is so soft, you'll want to keep it for yourself.

Price: $9.99

Images courtesy of CVS

Get all of these amazing and unexpected gifts and so much more at CVS when you buy online and pick up in store.