13 Last-Minute Gifts Under $20 You Can Snag At CVS Right Now

Scrambling for a last-minute gift? Need to find the perfect present and stay under budget? From surefire crowd-pleasers to practical finds, get all your holiday shopping done at CVS!

1. A Godiva Holiday Tree Tin for that special someone who considers themselves a chocolate connoisseur.

Godiva Holiday Tree Tin featuring an assortment of chocolates
Price: $9.99

2. A Merry Brite Gingerbread Plush Throw to stay warm and toasty through the holidays and beyond.

A rolled Merry Brite Gingerbread Plush Blanket featuring a gingerbread house and peppermint candy
Price$9.99

3. The Samsonico Automatic Wine Opener & Wine Foil Cutter so your giftee can cut the foil, pop the cork, and sip their favorite blend in seconds.

Original Fun Workshop Wine Opener with accompanying foil cutter
Price: $14.99

4. A pair of slip-on Smiley Face Sherpa Slippers to keep the good vibes going from head to toe.

A pair of Sherpa Slippers with smiley faces on each foot
Price: $14.99

5. A Ferrero Rocher Gold Ribbon Gift Cube packed with sweets and conveniently wrapped up for instant gifting.

A box with a bow and Ferrero Rocher branding noting 18 chocolates inside
Price: $14.99

6. A Wayland Square Ultra Soft Cozy Wearable Blanket for the person in your friend group who lives in a perpetual state of coziness.

A sherpa blanket in vibrant pink
Price: $19.99

7. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, because nothing says "I get you" like the gift of nourishing moisturization.

8 oz bottle of CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, Body and Face Moisturizer
Price: $14.99

8. A Samsonico Automatic Coffee/Milk Frother so your coffee-obsessed person can play barista all day long.

A hand uses the frother to whisk milk in a pitcher
Price: $9.99

9. A Samsonico Cordless Handheld Bug Vacuum for those who refuse to do any bug squishing in the household.

A pre-gift wrapped box with label showing the handheld bug vacuum
Price: $9.99

10. A L.A. Colors Mani Glam Manicure Set with nail dryer to craft a dreamy and glam nail art look in record time.

A set of six nail polish colors with gem and sticker accessories as well as hand dryer
Price: $12.99

11. A Packed Party Treat Yourself Gift Set so nice you might want to snag one for yourself to get in on the self-care game.

Imagery of items the set including, microfiber hair towel, satin pillowcase and 2 satin scrunchies
Price: $15

12. A Samsonico Tinkit-Birdies Golf Kit so the pro golfer in your life can keep their ducks (or birdies) in a row on the course.

Product packaging of metal tin of Birdies Golf Kit
Price: $9.99

13. A Burt’s Bees Mask Bundle Gift Set packed with self-care goodies your giftee will be buzzing about well into the new year.

Price: $12.99

Still need more gifting inspo? CVS has all you need to shop for everyone on your list (and stay under budget) this holiday season!