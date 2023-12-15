Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Paid Post

Give A Personalized Gift This Holiday With These CVS Photo Products

From your bestie to grandma to even your pet, give a perfectly personalized gift with some of these Same Day CVS Photo products this holiday season. And don't forget to use SEASON40 at checkout for 40% off your order until Dec. 30!

CVS Pharmacy
by CVS Pharmacy

Brand Publisher

1. A Bamboo Ornament to fill anyone's tree with happy memories from the past year.

A baby in a gift box printed on a bamboo square ornament
CVS

Price: $9.99

2. An 8x10 Bamboo Panel to show off any design you can dream up for a loved one.

A bamboo panel display with copy reading &quot;Tis the season to be jolly - the raubaucher family&quot;
CVS

Price: $39.99

3. A customizable Canvas Print to commemorate your bestie's favorite saying or display your best pics.

A canvas print reading &quot;peachy keen&quot;
CVS

Price: Starting at $29.99

4. A Desk Cube perfect for the person who needs to take a little screen break while at work.

A desk cube with the word &quot;joyful&quot; on one side and a photo of a family on the other.
CVS

Price: $29.99

5. A Distressed Floating Frame that will make a quick, stress-free gift for anyone.

A floating frame in distressed grey showing a family inside
CVS

Price: $34.99

6. A personalized Poster guaranteed make any pet parent bark or meow with joy.

A collage of pet imagery on a textured background
CVS

Price: Starting at $12.99

7. An Acrylic Magnet that will make anyone reaching for a snack in the fridge smile.

A photo of a mother and son on a square acrylic magnet
CVS

Price: $9.99

8. A design your own Photo Puzzle for the seasoned puzzler on your list who loves a challenge (and also a cute photo).

A custom photo puzzle with a family on display
CVS

Price: $34.99

9. An 11x14 Hanging Canvas Print designed to display your favorite memories with flair and style.

A hanging canvas print with a family photo and copy reading &quot;happy holidays&quot;
CVS

Price: $39.99

10. A 10oz. Insulated Coffee Mug to make your giftee feel all warm inside while keeping their bevs nice and hot.

an insulated mug with a photo of a family on the front
CVS

Price: $24.99


(Psst...this gift does not qualify for Same Day services and might take a bit more time, so plan ahead!)

11. A Plush Fleece Blanket for cozy snuggling and happy reminiscing.

A custom fleece throw blanket with images of a family on one side
CVS

Price: $79.99


(Psst...this gift does not qualify for Same Day services and might take a bit more time, so plan ahead!)

Need a custom gift ASAP? Craft the perfect, personalized present for everyone on your list in record time with CVS Photo this holiday season!

Save 40% on your CVS Photo gift now through Dec. 30 with code SEASON40.