11 Gifts That Prove CVS Is The Best Place To Find Stocking Stuffers Everyone Will Love

1. This perfectly packaged Godiva Holiday Tree Tin that is filled will an assortment of delectable chocolates.
2. These Lego Marvel Studios Minifigures that are a must-have for the Marvel fan on your list, regardless of age. Each package includes one (surprise!) figure plus a cool accessory.
3. This adorable gel-filled Snowman Stress Ball that's perfect for anyone who needs to relieve some stress this holiday season.
4. This Burt's Bees Holiday Mask Gift Set that includes lip balm, a lip mask, and an assortment of face sheet masks for the person on your list who needs a little extra pampering.
5. This Bag of Hershey's Kisses Grinch Milk Chocolate Candy that combines the classic treat with festive Grinch-themed wrappers.
6. This Gillette ProGlide Shave Holiday Gift Set that has everything you could need to shave — including a razor, cartridge, shave gel, and razor hook — at an amazing low holiday price.
7. This festive set of Burt's Bees Original Beeswax Lip Balm with a cheerful holiday message on each tube.
8. This Tinkit-Birdies Golf Kit that includes a mini golf club cleaner, 10 wooden tees, and an all-in-one keychain with a divot tool, ball brush, spike wrench, keychain, ball marker, knife, and scoring pen — making it perfect for anyone hoping to improve their golf game.
9. This Oral-B Vitality Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush inspired by professional dental tools at a fraction of the price, because cavities aren't on anyone's holiday wish list.
10. These limited-edition Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark Chocolate Squares that literally taste like the holiday season.
11. This lightweight CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for both body and face that's perfect for helping to soothe dry winter skin.
