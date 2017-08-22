 go to content
Here's A Map Of Everyone's Movements On "Game Of Thrones" Season 7

Because I have a lot of questions.

Crystal Ro
Crystal Ro
Staff Writer

If you're a Game of Thrones fan, then you've probably said to yourself at least once (or more) this season, "Damn, they are moving FAST!"

And you're not wrong, because all the characters (minus the White Walkers) are definitely traveling hella fast — don't even get me started on those ravens.

HBO

So, to get a better idea of just how fast everyone/everything is moving, I decided to make a map of all the main characters' (who've actually traveled) journeys so far in Season 7. And, well...LOL:

What in Seven Hells is even happening?!
Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed / HBO

Here's a breakdown of the movements mapped above:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

White Walkers

They've basically been wandering around just north of The Wall all season (and, let's be real, throughout the entire series).
game-of-wizard.tumblr.com

Jon

After receiving Sam's message about dragonglass, Jon heads to Dragonstone in Episode 2 and actually arrives in Episode 3. He chills there for a bit and shows Dany some White Walker cave paintings in Episode 4. Jon then heads to Eastwatch-by-the-Sea in Episode 5 and eventually north of The Wall. After that whole mess with the Night King in Episode 6, Jon heads back south via Dany's boat.
die-forellex.tumblr.com

Daenerys

Dany spends the first few episodes on Dragonstone, but then jets off and arrives somewhere between King's Landing and Highgarden to intercept Jaime and his army in Episode 4. In Episode 5, Dany burns Randyll and Dickon Tarly, then returns to Dragonstone. In Episode 6, Dany receives Gendry's raven and swoops in to save Jon and crew north of The Wall. By the end of the Episode she's on her boat heading back south with Jon.
Twitter: @SerLlorah

Jaime

He hangs around King's Landing for a bit, then sacks Highgarden in a surprise attack in Episode 3. In Episode 4, he's defeated by Dany during the Loot Train Attack. By Episode 5, he returns to King's Landing, learns Cersei is (maybe) pregnant, and secretly meets with Tyrion.
Twitter: @boywithnojob_

The Unsullied

They head to Casterly Rock in Episode 2. In Episode 3, they take it with ease only to be ambushed by Euron's fleet.
imgur.com

Euron

In Episode 1, emo Uncle Greyjoy arrives in King's Landing to win over Cersei. In Episode 2, he attacks Theon and Yara's ships, kills a couple Sand Snakes and kidnaps Yara, Ellaria, and Tyene. In Episode 3 he returns to King's Landing with his "prize." Later in Episode 3 Euron and his fleet also arrive at Casterly Rock to ambush the Unsullied.
sleepy-space-nerd.tumblr.com

Bran

Bran arrives at Castle Black in Episode 1. He then arrives at Winterfell in Episode 3 — where he proceeds to creep out Sansa. In Episode 4, Meera leaves Bran (with almost no thanks) and Bran receives the dragonglass dagger from Littlefinger, which he then gives to Arya. In Episode 5, Bran sends ravens to the Citadel warning them about the maesters about the White Walkers — of course, they basically ignore him (minus Sam).
game-of-wizard.tumblr.com

Arya

Arya starts out the season already arrived in Westeros at Walder Frey's castle (The Twins), after killing his men she heads south to kill Cersei. She bumps into Hot Pie at the Inn at the Crossroads in Episode 2 and learns Jon is now King in the North and at Winterfell, so she changes course. She arrives at Winterfell in Episode 4. She then spends Episodes 5 and 6, sparring, spying, and giving Sansa a hard time.
princesscrackers.tumblr.com

Ravens

In Episode 1, Sam sends a raven to Jon regarding the dragonglass at Dragonstone. In Episode 2, Tyrion (at Dany's request) sends a raven to bring him to Dragonstone. Later in the episode, Jon receives Sam's raven about the dragonglass. In Episode 4, ravens (presumably) were sent to Dany informing her about what happened at Casterly Rock and Highgarden. In Episode 5, Bran sends ravens to the Citadel. In Episode 6, Sansa receives a raven from Cersei, inviting her to King's Landing.
Twitter: @PengSads

In conclusion: White Walkers are slow, ships are fast, and ravens are even faster.

Man, the ravens in Westeros must have upgraded to Amazon Prime. #GameOfThrones
Spencer Coulter @Thinkdeathmetal

Now, if Bran would only send a Raven to Jon to tell him who he REALLY is!

Inspired by this hilarious Reddit post/meme that shows a map of Jon Snow's journey compared to the White Walkers' in the time since "Hardhome" (Season 5, Episode 8).

