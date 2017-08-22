Here's A Map Of Everyone's Movements On "Game Of Thrones" Season 7

If you're a Game of Thrones fan, then you've probably said to yourself at least once (or more) this season, "Damn, they are moving FAST!"
And you're not wrong, because all the characters (minus the White Walkers) are definitely traveling hella fast — don't even get me started on those ravens.
So, to get a better idea of just how fast everyone/everything is moving, I decided to make a map of all the main characters' (who've actually traveled) journeys so far in Season 7. And, well...LOL:
Here's a breakdown of the movements mapped above:
White Walkers
Jon
Daenerys
Jaime
The Unsullied
Euron
Bran
Arya
Ravens
In conclusion: White Walkers are slow, ships are fast, and ravens are even faster.
Inspired by this hilarious Reddit post/meme that shows a map of Jon Snow's journey compared to the White Walkers' in the time since "Hardhome" (Season 5, Episode 8).