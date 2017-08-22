Here's A Map Of Everyone's Movements On "Game Of Thrones" Season 7

Bran arrives at Castle Black in Episode 1. He then arrives at Winterfell in Episode 3 — where he proceeds to creep out Sansa. In Episode 4, Meera leaves Bran (with almost no thanks) and Bran receives the dragonglass dagger from Littlefinger, which he then gives to Arya. In Episode 5, Bran sends ravens to the Citadel warning them about the maesters about the White Walkers — of course, they basically ignore him (minus Sam).