The "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 Premiere Was So Good That Porn Viewership Actually Went Down

Winter came.

Crystal Ro
If you watched the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones, then you know I'm not exaggerating when I say it was FUCKING AMAZING.

HBO

And it turns out people were SO EXCITED to watch the premiere that they actually stopped watching porn.

Pornhub / Via pornhub.com

HBO

Interestingly, for comparison's sake, this wasn't even Pornhub's biggest dip in traffic during the Game of Thrones era. That actually happened last summer during the Season 6 finale, which saw a dramatic 5.2% drop in traffic.

Pornhub / Via pornhub.com

HBO

Believe it or not, these drops are kind of a big deal. Because, according to Pornhub, Sunday night is one of the most popular times for people to visit Pornhub.

Pornhub / Via pornhub.com

If only porn fans were as blessed as Euron Greyjoy.

HBO

