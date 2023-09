4.

A man in Italy was actually crushed to death in August by thousands of wheels of cheese. According to NBC News , "Giacomo Chiapparini, 74, a local cheese producer, was in his warehouse tending to 15,000 cheese wheels when, all of a sudden, a 30-foot-high shelf holding the wheels, which weigh about 44 pounds, gave way. That created a domino effect that sent the massive wheels flying and ultimately burying their maker." The man was covered in so much cheese that it took many, many hours to unbury him, by which time it was too late.