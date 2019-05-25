I know it's been almost one week since Game of Thrones ended, but I'll be honest...I can't stop thinking about the show!
Lucky for me, there are still a bunch of fun theories and details going around out in the GoT fandom and I think one of my favorite ones so far is this cool detail about the *spoiler alert* surviving Stark kids and their respective direwolves:
Let's break it down...
Jon = Ghost
Sansa = Lady
Arya = Nymeria
And finally, Bran = Summer
Of course, while this detail is very cool, a few fans just couldn't help but point out the unfortunate endings of the other Stark children, too:
But, mostly, people were very into this comparison:
So, let's not dwell on the sad stuff and just be happy for the members of the pack that survived!