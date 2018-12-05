This Rare "Empire Strikes Back" Crew Jacket Has Been Remade For "Star Wars" Fans And YEAH, It's Awesome

If you're any kind of Star Wars fan, then you probably know about a lil' old film called The Empire Strikes Back — arguably, the best movie in the entire franchise.
And when you're filming the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie of all time, OBVIOUSLY, you're gonna go all out — so, production provided cast and crew with custom-made winter gear...
...including these legendary blue parka jackets.
And the blue parkas have since become something of a "holy grail" collectors item for die-hard Star Wars fans. Here's a few reasons why:
* Back in 1979, when making Empire, crew gear was NOT a thing that films made (not like it is today). So this was wildly unique for the time.
* There were only a few dozen of these jackets actually made.
* They were custom made by a local Norwegian company that no longer exists.
* When they DO come up for auction, they can sell for well over $7,000.
* And, ya know, it just looks so damn cool — there's a friggin' Darth Vader in flames patch on it!