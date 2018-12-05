This Rare "Empire Strikes Back" Crew Jacket Has Been Remade For "Star Wars" Fans And YEAH, It's Awesome

Now, what you may not know, is that being partially set on the icy planet of Hoth, the filmmakers chose to shoot parts of Empire in Norway for an authentically cold and snowy setting.

If you're any kind of Star Wars fan, then you probably know about a lil' old film called The Empire Strikes Back — arguably, the best movie in the entire franchise.

And when you're filming the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie of all time, OBVIOUSLY, you're gonna go all out — so, production provided cast and crew with custom-made winter gear...

This is Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and producer Gary Kurtz sporting the jackets on set back in 1979.

Star Wars fans. Here's a And the blue parkas have since become something of a "holy grail" collectors item for die-hardfans. Here's a few reasons why:

* Back in 1979, when making Empire, crew gear was NOT a thing that films made (not like it is today). So this was wildly unique for the time.

* There were only a few dozen of these jackets actually made.

* They were custom made by a local Norwegian company that no longer exists.

* When they DO come up for auction, they can sell for well over $7,000.

* And, ya know, it just looks so damn cool — there's a friggin' Darth Vader in flames patch on it!