This Rare "Empire Strikes Back" Crew Jacket Has Been Remade For "Star Wars" Fans And YEAH, It's Awesome

Hoth or bust.

Posted on
Crystal Ro
BuzzFeed Staff

If you're any kind of Star Wars fan, then you probably know about a lil' old film called The Empire Strikes Back — arguably, the best movie in the entire franchise.

Now, what you may not know, is that being partially set on the icy planet of Hoth, the filmmakers chose to shoot parts of Empire in Norway for an authentically cold and snowy setting.
20th Century Fox

And when you're filming the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie of all time, OBVIOUSLY, you're gonna go all out — so, production provided cast and crew with custom-made winter gear...

Courtesy of Lucasfilm / Columbia Sportswear

...including these legendary blue parka jackets.

This is Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and producer Gary Kurtz sporting the jackets on set back in 1979.
Lucasfilm / Via starwars.com

And the blue parkas have since become something of a "holy grail" collectors item for die-hard Star Wars fans. Here's a few reasons why:

* Back in 1979, when making Empire, crew gear was NOT a thing that films made (not like it is today). So this was wildly unique for the time.

* There were only a few dozen of these jackets actually made.

* They were custom made by a local Norwegian company that no longer exists.

* When they DO come up for auction, they can sell for well over $7,000.

* And, ya know, it just looks so damn cool — there's a friggin' Darth Vader in flames patch on it!

The jackets in action!

Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Courtesy of Lucasfilm / Columbia Sportswear

Also, LOLing at the Wampa "handlers."

OK. Now that you know the backstory about THE jacket, here's the deal. Lucasfilm has teamed up with Columbia to create a modern day replica, the "STAR WARS EMPIRE CREW PARKA" — here's what it looks like:

Rest assured, a lot of love went into the making of the jacket, too. Lucasfilm and Columbia worked closely together to balance both the nostalgic design of the original — down to perfect recreations of the patches — and the technology of modern performance wear.
Courtesy of Columbia Sportswear

There's even an added Easter egg (of course!) inside each one — a patch with the coordinates of the Hardangerjøkulen Glacier — the exact shooting location of the Hoth scenes.

Nerd-level: 100.
Courtesy of Columbia Sportswear

"But is it even a PRACTICAL jacket? Or does it just LOOK cool?," you might ask. Well — let me tell you, this thing is LEGIT. Because I put it to the test in the coldest place I could find in Los Angeles...an ice rink.

I KNOW, it&#x27;s not as cold as sub-zero temps in NORWAY, but work with me here, folks. It&#x27;s the best I could do without flying halfway around the world.
Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed

I only had a T-shirt on underneath the jacket but I felt as cozy Luke Skywalker tucked into a Tauntaun's belly.

It was like wearing a giant comforter!!!
Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed / Lucasfilm / Via starwars.com

Just look how CUSHY it is inside:

Some tech specs: It's a high-performance jacket, so it's waterproof, breathable and features Columbia's patented Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining and insulation. TL;DR — this thing is warm AF.
Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed

But here's the very best news — YOU CAN GET ONE, TOO.

Darryl Patterson / Karyn F / Columbia Sportswear

The officially licensed jackets will be available, while supplies last, on Columbia's site starting at 12:01 a.m. EST on Dec. 7 for $500. (I know, I know, it's not ~cheap~, but like I said, this thing is legit!)

The jacket will also be sold in-store (during retail hours) at select Columbia-branded retail locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Korea.

Do or do not (get one of these). There is no try.

JK, you can totally try because they'll probably sellout FAST!
20th Century Fox

JK, you can totally try because they'll probably sellout FAST!

