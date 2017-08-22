 go to content
Apparently One Of These Major "GoT" Characters Might Die Soon And I Am Not Ready

“Something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising.”

Crystal Ro
Staff Writer

Before I get going, be warned, there are some mild spoilers ahead. So, if you haven't caught up with the latest episode of Game of Thrones yet, bookmark this for later!

Guys, there's only one episode of Game of Thrones left this season and I am not happy about it. You know what else I'm not happy about? The animosity between Arya and Sansa Stark — because WHY DOESN'T BRAN JUST TELL THEM BOTH THAT LITTLEFINGER IS PLAYING THEM?

And, also, can we give the Lady of Winterfell and this badass assassin something more exciting to do than bicker?!?! Hrmph.
In any case, the feud between our beloved Stark girls has reached an all time high, and, to be honest, fans are having all kinds of feelings about it.

But, if you think Arya creeping out Sansa in this last episode was weird (and scary), get ready. Because it's about to get worse. A LOT worse.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

In an interview with HuffPost, Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor ("Beyond the Wall") explained,

I love the fact that these two come back, they’re both lethal, and I just wanted to give the impression, as much as possible, that one of them is going to die. But you’re not sure which one.

Excuse me? "One of them is going to die?!"

HBO

Taylor continued,

Arya is certainly lethal and sort of threatening, but when Sansa sends Brienne away, who is Arya’s natural protector, something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising.

As much as I know, deep down in my heart, that a lot of characters are going to die by the end of the series, it's still crazy to think of Arya or Sansa dying.

It's possible that Arya could do some crazy faceless man shit on Sansa, but maybe Sansa will be pushed too far and kill Arya? Would it be in self defense? Will it be an accident? Whatever does happen (if anything), Littlefinger is SURE to be a part of it.
  1. What do you think — will Arya or Sansa die?

    Arya is gonna die.
    Sana is gonna die.
    They'll both die!
    Neither — it's all just hype!

