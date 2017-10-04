Oh, Shiiiiit! Kate Winslet Is Reuniting With "Titanic" Director James Cameron For The "Avatar" Sequels

In case you need a refresher, Titanic held that record until it was dethroned by Avatar in 2009.

What do Titanic and Avatar have in common? (Other than, ya know, being THE highest-grossing films of all time?)

This is the first time they will be working together since Titanic .

Speaking exclusively with Deadline , Cameron said,

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”