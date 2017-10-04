 back to top
Oh, Shiiiiit! Kate Winslet Is Reuniting With "Titanic" Director James Cameron For The "Avatar" Sequels

Crystal Ro
What do Titanic and Avatar have in common? (Other than, ya know, being THE highest-grossing films of all time?)

In case you need a refresher, Titanic held that record until it was dethroned by Avatar in 2009.
I'm talking about director James Cameron, of course. But, more importantly now, KATE WINSLET, too!

YES. Loogie-hocking champion Rose DeWitt Bukater will reunite with her Titanic director James Cameron for the Avatar sequel(s) as a character named "Ronal."

This is the first time they will be working together since Titanic. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Speaking exclusively with Deadline, Cameron said,

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

Of course, for anyone who's been keeping tabs over the years, this may come as something of a surprise because of Winslet and Cameron's past feuds.

There have been a number of articles over the years that reported Winslet was "famously unhappy on the set of Titanic."
Although, according to Vanity Fair, Winslet and Cameron have since buried the hatchet regarding their Titanic probs.

Here they are huggin' it out at the Titanic 3D World Premeire back in March 27, 2012.
Not a lot of details have been given about the Avatar follow up franchise, but production apparently began on September 25 in Manhattan Beach, CA (where Cameron's production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, is located).

Cameron (left) directing Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana during some BTS action during the first film.
And there are FOUR films currently planned with the following release date schedule:

Avatar 2: December 18, 2020

Avatar 3: December 17, 2021

Avatar 4: December 20, 2024

Avatar 5: December 19, 2025

So, look forward to a future filled with A LOT of giant blue beings and giant, floating icebergs — I mean — mountains!

