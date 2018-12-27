This Los Angeles Vs. New York Quiz Will Break You

In case you're not sure, everything on the left is LA, and everything on the right is NY.
1. Which is better?In-N-OutShake Shack
1. Which is better?
vote votesIn-N-Out
vote votesShake Shack
2. Which is better?Griffith ParkVia GettyCentral Park
2. Which is better?
vote votesGriffith Park
vote votesCentral Park
3. Which is better?Pink'sNathan's
3. Which is better?
vote votesPink's
vote votesNathan's
4. Which is better?Pacific Park WheelDeno's Wonder Wheel
4. Which is better?
vote votesPacific Park Wheel
vote votesDeno's Wonder Wheel
5. Which is better?Canter's DeliKatz's Deli
5. Which is better?
vote votesCanter's Deli
vote votesKatz's Deli
6. Which is better?The Last BookstoreThe Strand
6. Which is better?
vote votesThe Last Bookstore
vote votesThe Strand
7. Which is better?PinkberryTasti D-Lite
7. Which is better?
vote votesPinkberry
vote votesTasti D-Lite
8. Which is better?The BroadThe Guggenheim
8. Which is better?
vote votesThe Broad
vote votesThe Guggenheim
9. Which is better?Zankou ChickenThe Halal Guys
9. Which is better?
vote votesZankou Chicken
vote votesThe Halal Guys
10. Which is better?The MetThe Getty
10. Which is better?
vote votesThe Met
vote votesThe Getty
11. Which is better?Sprinkles CupcakesMagnolia Bakery
11. Which is better?
vote votesSprinkles Cupcakes
vote votesMagnolia Bakery
12. And finally, which is better?DisneylandRats carrying pizza
12. And finally, which is better?
vote votesDisneyland
vote votesRats carrying pizza