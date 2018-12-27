 back to top

This Los Angeles Vs. New York Quiz Will Break You

Shake Shack vs. In-N-Out... GO!

In case you're not sure, everything on the left is LA, and everything on the right is NY.

  1. 1. Which is better?

    In-N-Out
    Via instagram.com
    In-N-Out
    Via instagram.com
    Shake Shack
    Via instagram.com
    Shake Shack
    Via instagram.com
  1. 2. Which is better?

    Griffith Park
    Via Getty
    Griffith Park
    Via Getty
    Central Park
    Central Park
  1. 3. Which is better?

    Pink's
    Via instagram.com
    Pink's
    Via instagram.com
    Nathan's
    Via instagram.com
    Nathan's
    Via instagram.com
  1. 4. Which is better?

    Pacific Park Wheel
    Via instagram.com
    Pacific Park Wheel
    Via instagram.com
    Deno's Wonder Wheel
    Via instagram.com
    Deno's Wonder Wheel
    Via instagram.com
  1. 5. Which is better?

    Canter's Deli
    Via instagram.com
    Canter's Deli
    Via instagram.com
    Katz's Deli
    Via instagram.com
    Katz's Deli
    Via instagram.com
  1. 6. Which is better?

    The Last Bookstore
    Via instagram.com
    The Last Bookstore
    Via instagram.com
    The Strand
    Via instagram.com
    The Strand
    Via instagram.com
  1. 7. Which is better?

    Pinkberry
    Via instagram.com
    Pinkberry
    Via instagram.com
    Tasti D-Lite
    Via instagram.com
    Tasti D-Lite
    Via instagram.com
  1. 8. Which is better?

    The Broad
    Via instagram.com
    The Broad
    Via instagram.com
    The Guggenheim
    Via instagram.com
    The Guggenheim
    Via instagram.com
  1. 9. Which is better?

    Zankou Chicken
    Via instagram.com
    Zankou Chicken
    Via instagram.com
    The Halal Guys
    Via instagram.com
    The Halal Guys
    Via instagram.com
  1. 10. Which is better?

    The Met
    Via instagram.com
    The Met
    Via instagram.com
    The Getty
    Via instagram.com
    The Getty
    Via instagram.com
  1. 11. Which is better?

    Sprinkles Cupcakes
    Via instagram.com
    Sprinkles Cupcakes
    Via instagram.com
    Magnolia Bakery
    Via instagram.com
    Magnolia Bakery
    Via instagram.com
  1. 12. And finally, which is better?

    Disneyland
    Via instagram.com
    Disneyland
    Via instagram.com
    Rats carrying pizza
    Via instagram.com
    Rats carrying pizza
    Via instagram.com
