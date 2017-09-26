17 Movies And TV Shows To Look Forward To If You’re Loving This Stephen King Renaissance

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy It's official: We are currently living in a Stephen King Renaissance. (Or maybe re-Renaissance is more appropriate?) It has become the highest-grossing horror film of all time and now Hollywood has gone full steam ahead with everrrrrrything King-related. And you'll hear ZERO complaints from me. Here's a look at all the Stephen King adaptations that came out this year, are coming out soon, and have already been announced. The Mist (TV)

Based on Stephen King's novella of the same name (first published in his anthology Dark Forces and then the collection Skeleton Crew), the story follows the residents of a town called Bridgton, Maine as it's enveloped by an unnaturally thick and mysterious mist. There was also a film adaptation back in 2007.Where you can watch it: The show was released June 22 on Spike and is available to stream now on Amazon.Buy the book: Amazon, $7.48. The Dark Tower (film)

This ambitious adaptation is loosely based on Stephen King's famous novel series of the same name. It stars Idris Elba as hero gunslinger Roland Deschain and Matthew McConaughey as the evil Man in Black who fight for the fate of the world.Where you can watch it: The film had its wide theatrical release August 4, but you can buy it on Amazon for $22.99 (Blu-ray).Buy the (first) book: Amazon, $10.75. Mr. Mercedes (TV)

Based on King's novel of the same name, the story follows a recently retired detective, Bill Hodges, who receives a letter from a mysterious "Mr. Mercedes." He claims to be the lone driver responsible for a massacre at a job fair where he plowed through a crowd.Where you can watch it: The show was released August 9 and the first two episodes are free on AT&T's site here. But you'll have to subscribe to DirecTV or AT&T U-verse to see the rest.Buy the book: Amazon, $11.39. It (film)

Based on Stephen King's iconic novel of the same name, the story follows a creepy clown named Pennywise who terrorizes the small town of Derry, Maine — specifically, its children. And with only half the story being told so far, we're due for Chapter Two very soon. There was, of course, an ABC TV miniseries made back in 1990, too.Where you can watch it: The film was released September 8 and is still in theaters. Find a showtime near you here.Buy the book: Amazon, $13.10. Gerald's Game (film)

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, this psychological horror-thriller revolves around a woman named Jessie who accidentally kills her husband during (what was supposed to be) a harmless sex game. The film stars Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood.Where you can watch it: The film premieres on Netflix September 29.Buy the book: Walmart, $7.48. 1922 (film)

Based on the novella by Stephen King (as part of his collection Full Dark, No Stars), the story follows Nebraskan farmer Wilfred James and his confession to murdering his wife, Arlette...and then all the ~madness~ that follows. The film stars Thomas Jane and Molly Parker.Where you can watch it: The film premieres on Netflix October 22.Buy the book: Amazon, $7.49. Castle Rock (TV)

Not based on any one specific novel, this show will actually be set in a Stephen King "Universe." Produced by J.J. Abrams, it has been reported to be an "anthology that will weave together characters and themes from King's novels featuring the mysterious town of Castle Rock." (Castle Rock being a fictional town featured in many of King's novels like The Dead Zone, Doctor Sleep, Cujo, and more.) The show will star Melanie Lynskey and a plethora of stars (including It's Bill Skarsgård!). Where you can watch it: No premiere date has been set, but it is expected to debut on Hulu in 2018.Buy the book: Sorry, no book for this one! It: Chapter Two (film)

According to Deadline, the highly antipicated sequel to 2017's smash hit It has been officially slated for September 6, 2019. And, according to Entertainment Weekly, writing and development has already been well under way for a while (no surprise). Bill Skarsgård has also been confirmed to return, but there's no word yet on who will play the grown-up versions of the Losers' Club. Where you can watch it: In theaters, September 6, 2019.Buy the book: Amazon, $13.10. The Dark Tower (TV)

Although the film had "modest" earnings, according to The Hollywood Reporter, plans for a follow-up TV series are still going forward. No network has been set, but the plan is to make the show a kind of prequel to the film (following a young Roland Deschain) with 10 to 13 episodes, starting production in 2018.Where can you watch it: TBA.Buy the (first) book: Amazon, $10.75. Firestarter (film)

Based on King's novel, Firestarter follows the story of a young girl who shows signs of a "wild and horrifying force growing within her" — she can literally create fire with her mind. (There was actually a 1984 adaptation starring Drew Barrymore.) Recently announced earlier this year by producer Jason Blum (Blumhouse), this will be a remake and Academy Award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman is set to write it.Where you can watch it: TBA.Buy the book: Amazon, $8.99. Doctor Sleep (film)

Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, Doctor Sleep is actually a sequel to The Shining. The story takes place many years after the events of The Shining and follows, a now grown-up, Danny Torrance who is still traumatized from the events at the Overlook Hotel. According to The Tracking Board, Akiva Goldsman is adapting the book for Warner Bros. — i.e. the same studio behind It.Where you can watch it: TBA.Buy the book: Amazon, $9.47. Suffer the Little Children (film)

Based on Stephen King's short story of the same name (first published in Cavalier magazine then King's collection Nightmares & Dreamscapes), the story follows "a recently divorced first-grade schoolteacher who notices some 'unsettling' traits in the children in her class." The film adaptation was recently announced earlier this month.Where you can watch it: TBABuy the book: Amazon, $7.19. Drunken Fireworks (film)

Based on King's short story, Drunken Fireworks (part of the collection The Bazaar of Bad Dreams) is the story of small-town guy Alden McCausland who accidentally gets rich after winning a "Big Maine Millions" scratcher and his dramatic rivalry with a neighboring family. As reported by Deadline last year, James Franco (who also starred in King's 11.22.63 for Hulu last year) is set to produce and star in this film adaptation.Where you can watch it: TBA.Buy the book: Amazon, $10.19. Sleeping Beauties (TV)

This is actually a brand new supernatural/suspense novel collaboration between Stephen King and his son Owen King, that comes out today (September 26). Set in the near future, the story follows a group of women in an Appalachian town prison who become "shrouded in cocoon-like gauze." According to Deadline, production company Anonymous Content has already paid for the rights and plan on making it a TV series. Where you can watch it: TBA.Buy the book: Amazon, $21.57. My Pretty Pony (film)

This film will be based on Stephen King's short story of the same name (first published by the Whitney Museum of American Art, now a part of the Nightmares & Dreamscapes collection). The story follows an old, dying man who takes his grandson up on a hill and tells him about the nature of time. According to Variety, this indie film adaptation will star Tobin Bell (of Saw fame). Where you can watch it: TBA.Buy the book: Amazon, $7.19 Revival (film)

Based on the novel of the same name by King, the story revolves around Jamie Morton, a minister in a small New England town and his (and the towns') struggles with personal demons and his growing obsession with unconventional ~healing~ methods. According to Variety, Josh Boone has already written the script and now the film is just looking for a studio to produce. Where you can watch it: TBA.Buy the book: Amazon, $12.04. The Stand (film/TV)

Based on King's popular post-apocalyptic horror and fantasy novel, the story takes place in three different parts: the death of almost the entire population, a journey across the United States by a motley crew of survivors, and then their final showdown with the main protagonist, Randall Flagg. Director Josh Boone (The Fault in our Stars) was most recently attached to helm this adaptation (there was an ABC miniseries back in 1994). Although, in 2016, he pushed the project back to direct Revival. King himself recently said there's talk about doing The Stand as an "extended TV series" possibly for Showtime or CBS All Access, too.Where you can watch it: TBA.Buy the book: Amazon, $7.30. King actually has several more projects that have been labeled as "in development" or "development hell" over the last few years. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

But, clearly, with this list alone we have plenty to keep us occupied for a LONG time. 