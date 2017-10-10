 back to top
Kit Harington And Rose Leslie's Wedding Is So Important That "Game Of Thrones" Filming Will Have To "Shut Down" For A Bit

Fine with me, TBH.

Crystal Ro
Crystal Ro
Staff Writer

Dear Game of Thrones fans, I have a little bit of bad news for you.

Or maybe great news if you're a total Jongritte stan? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Because it sounds like production on Season 8 (aka the FINAL season) of Thrones may have to unexpectedly "shut down" for a bit during filming.

For those of you keeping tabs, the show probably won't come back until 2019.
According to IndieWire, during his recent interview with Jonathan Ross (in a clip not available online), Kit Harington said he and Rose Leslie would be getting married during filming for Season 8.

Harington joked,

I rang [the producer] up and I said, "I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually." I think for the final season he is so stressed that he’s reached that peaceful level.

I mean, he's not WRONG though...it really is their "fault" LOL.

And he told the Game of Thrones producer (probably one of the showrunners David Benioff or Dan Weiss) that, obviously, they'd want the whole Thrones ~fam~ there:

I was like, "You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way." They [the cast] have all got to be there, so the whole thing has got to shut down.

Realistically, the wedding probably won't take more than a day or two of the cast and crew's time.

So, it shouldn't mess with the production schedule THAT much.
And, as long as no Freys are invited, the wedding will hopefully not be of the ~red~ variety.

JK, it'll be great! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
